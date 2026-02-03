Not sure how to style bright shades? Kate Middleton's method is super simple and she showed it off during visit to Wales
An earthy green jumper and trousers were the chic base of this outfit and items like these will 'go a long way in your wardrobe'
Burnt orange and olive green wasn’t a combination on my radar but the Princess of Wales just styled these contrasting colours on her first visit to Wales of 2026. Kate relied on classic staples to balance out her bright coat on 3rd February as she went on a trip to celebrate the traditions and unique skills of the British textile industry.
I would’ve expected her to champion British clothing brands and the royal went for a bespoke orange patterned coat believed to have been made by Melin Tregwynt, the woollen mill she went to earlier in the day. She wore this statement piece over a roll-neck jumper and matching flared trousers, proving just how valuable our pared-back wardrobe basics really are.
Recreate Kate's Outfit
Shop Neutral Wardrobe Basics
Given the colour and bold, almost tile-like pattern running all over the coat, it was always going to be the key part of the look. This makes a lot of sense, as it strongly ties in with the focus of her time in Wales. However, the rest of the outfit was just as important and helped to show it off.
Kate’s choice to go for a single colour for the rest of her outfit - and an earthy neutral one at that - was clever. The olive green muted down the orange and grounded it.
Coordinating her knit and trousers also elongated her silhouette, as both pieces flowed together effortlessly. It’s easy to overlook these two items but their timelessness, colour and simple designs helped make the Princess of Wales’s fabulous orange coat even more striking in contrast.
"Unless you're a fan of clashing prints, adding a statement piece to your style rotation relies on you having some chic basics to pair it with," says Caroline Parr, woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor. "They might be a bit less fun to shop for, but key items like Kate's roll neck will go a long way in your wardrobe."
Even if you’re not a fan of olive green, you can still take inspiration from Kate’s approach. Having a classic camel, black or white lightweight knit, T-shirt or trousers in your collection means you’ll always have a neutral outfit base you can rely on. Bright accessories, coats or jackets can be layered over the top for a pop of colour without being too statement.
Fiery red, sunshine-yellow and cerulean blue are just a few of the vibrant fashion colour trends for 2026 and they’d look great against more low-key shades. As we move towards spring, going for a slightly more colourful coat or jacket is an easy way to give your ensembles a seasonal twist too.
During her trip to West Wales, the Princess of Wales joined weavers at Melin Tregwynt (which has been run by the Griffiths family for more than 100 years) and learnt about the process of double-cloth weaving. Her choice of such a beautiful, traditional coat was perfect and supported the ethos behind her visit.
Later on the day the future Queen headed to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company based in Cardigan, who designs and makes premium jeans entirely in the UK. This day is the second time in two weeks that Kate has shone a light on traditional textiles.
She stuck to her tried and tested winter formula in Scotland on 20th January when she went to Radical Weavers, which is a working weaving studio and charity. The Princess of Wales got to make some tartan and showcased this heritage tradition.
