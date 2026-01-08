Kate Middleton's sleek wellies and olive waterproof jacket tied her snow day outfit together
Colour matching is a clever styling trick the Princess regularly uses to give her outfits a polished edge
Deciding what to wear in the snow is one thing, but choosing something that’s practical and elegant in equal measure is a whole different ball game - and it’s one the Princess of Wales excels at. We’ve only seen her venture out in snowy conditions a handful of times and when she does, Kate proves that tiny style choices can make all the difference.
Back in 2013 she visited the Great Tower Scout camp in Cumbria and simply by coordinating her streamlined wellies and jacket together, she gave her outfit an elevated edge. It helped that her rain boots were already pretty luxurious and although she often champions the best British clothing brands, Kate is loyal to her French designer Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies.
Shop Kate's Wellies
Exact Match
These are incredibly stylish wellington boots and they come in several other colours apart from this classic khaki green. They have a waterproof adjustable gusset and are lined in neoprene for extra insulation.
Shop Similar Jackets
This quilted jacket has diamond quilting giving it a touch of extra detail and is finished with a soft corduroy collar. There are deep patch pockets for practicality and it's lightly padded and shaped through the waist. Wear for everything from a crisp winter walk to an outing with friends.
Made from British Millerain waxed pure cotton for a stylish finish, this jacket is cut in a regular fit, with a concealed zip and popper fastening. Turn-back cuffs and buttoned flap pockets on the front create a utility-inspired look, whilst the lining makes it very comfortable.
So is woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, who gave this pricey pair five stars in her Vierzonord boot review, citing the craftsmanship and cosy lining as two huge positives. The Princess of Wales’s boots are lined with neoprene for insulation and it makes them a great choice for not only rain but colder conditions too.
The adjustable gusset is also waterproof and means you can modify the fit. Kate opted for indigo jeans for her visit to the scout camp and whilst she’s always been a fan of skinny jeans, they’re especially useful when you want to tuck them into tall boots and create a streamlined silhouette.
Doing this creates a lovely leg-elongating effect and because she went so sleek with her trousers and boots, the Princess balanced things out with her quilted Barbour jacket.
The brand doesn’t make the Linhope jacket anymore, though it was waterproof, had roomy pockets and the olive tone perfectly matched Kate’s wellington boots. Colour coordination is the royals’ secret weapon and they use it all the time to give their ensembles a put-together feel and a sense of cohesion.
It’s easy to copy with shades that suit your winter capsule wardrobe staples. The future Queen regularly wears earthy greens and browns when she’s at outside-based engagements so it made sense that she chose a jacket that complemented her Le Chameau wellies.
They tied her whole look together and she accentuated this with her knitted fingerless gloves and baker boy hat. Underneath her jacket, the Princess of Wales was wearing what looked to be a black fleece and a grey zip-up jumper for added cosiness.
It can be tempting to stick to your thickest winter coats throughout the colder months, though sometimes if it’s raining or sleeting, reaching for something showerproof or waterproof like Kate’s jacket can be a better choice.
Add in some colour coordination and you’ve got yourself an outfit that looks incredibly polished and ticks all the boxes for functionality too. The Princess has continued to follow this formula whenever she wears her Vierzonord wellies, going for green tops and jackets and dark blue jeans.
This is the case even in warmer weather, as in June 2012 she paid a visit to an 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School camp wearing a similar ensemble, but with a green leather waistcoat instead of her Barbour jacket.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
