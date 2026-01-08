Kate Middleton's sleek wellies and olive waterproof jacket tied her snow day outfit together

Deciding what to wear in the snow is one thing, but choosing something that’s practical and elegant in equal measure is a whole different ball game - and it’s one the Princess of Wales excels at. We’ve only seen her venture out in snowy conditions a handful of times and when she does, Kate proves that tiny style choices can make all the difference.

Back in 2013 she visited the Great Tower Scout camp in Cumbria and simply by coordinating her streamlined wellies and jacket together, she gave her outfit an elevated edge. It helped that her rain boots were already pretty luxurious and although she often champions the best British clothing brands, Kate is loyal to her French designer Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies.

(Image credit: Photo by ANDY STENNING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Wellies

Exact Match Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boots £220/$350 at Le Chameau These are incredibly stylish wellington boots and they come in several other colours apart from this classic khaki green. They have a waterproof adjustable gusset and are lined in neoprene for extra insulation. Hunter Original Tall Matt Wellies in Dark Olive £120/$205 at House of Bruar Hunter is another timeless wellington boot brand and these original tall wellies are a practical yet chic addition to anyone's footwear collection. They're hand-crafted from waterproof rubber and feature a textured sole and soft textile lining. Merry People Fergie Tall Wellington Boots £114.95/$180 at Merry People With a long, lean silhouette and a chunkier heel, the Merry People Fergie design is a fashionable take on the traditional wellington boot. These boots have arch support and a warm neoprene lining, and they also come with a 12-month warranty.

Shop Similar Jackets

House of Bruar Islay Quilted Jacket Forest £85/$145 at House of Bruar This quilted jacket has diamond quilting giving it a touch of extra detail and is finished with a soft corduroy collar. There are deep patch pockets for practicality and it's lightly padded and shaped through the waist. Wear for everything from a crisp winter walk to an outing with friends. Per Una Waxed Pure Cotton Utility Jacket £130/$275 at M&S Made from British Millerain waxed pure cotton for a stylish finish, this jacket is cut in a regular fit, with a concealed zip and popper fastening. Turn-back cuffs and buttoned flap pockets on the front create a utility-inspired look, whilst the lining makes it very comfortable. Barbour Beadnell Green Waxed Cotton Jacket £210-250/$270.48-$322 at Harvey Nichols Featuring a discreet adjustable zip and press studs at the front, this Barbour jacket is about as classic as it gets. It's got raglan sleeves, a cord collar and is made from waxed cotton with the brand's signature checked lining.

So is woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, who gave this pricey pair five stars in her Vierzonord boot review, citing the craftsmanship and cosy lining as two huge positives. The Princess of Wales’s boots are lined with neoprene for insulation and it makes them a great choice for not only rain but colder conditions too.

The adjustable gusset is also waterproof and means you can modify the fit. Kate opted for indigo jeans for her visit to the scout camp and whilst she’s always been a fan of skinny jeans, they’re especially useful when you want to tuck them into tall boots and create a streamlined silhouette.

Doing this creates a lovely leg-elongating effect and because she went so sleek with her trousers and boots, the Princess balanced things out with her quilted Barbour jacket.

(Image credit: ANDY STENNING/AFP via Getty Images)

The brand doesn’t make the Linhope jacket anymore, though it was waterproof, had roomy pockets and the olive tone perfectly matched Kate’s wellington boots. Colour coordination is the royals’ secret weapon and they use it all the time to give their ensembles a put-together feel and a sense of cohesion.

It’s easy to copy with shades that suit your winter capsule wardrobe staples. The future Queen regularly wears earthy greens and browns when she’s at outside-based engagements so it made sense that she chose a jacket that complemented her Le Chameau wellies.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They tied her whole look together and she accentuated this with her knitted fingerless gloves and baker boy hat. Underneath her jacket, the Princess of Wales was wearing what looked to be a black fleece and a grey zip-up jumper for added cosiness.

(Image credit: Photo by David Parker - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

It can be tempting to stick to your thickest winter coats throughout the colder months, though sometimes if it’s raining or sleeting, reaching for something showerproof or waterproof like Kate’s jacket can be a better choice.

Add in some colour coordination and you’ve got yourself an outfit that looks incredibly polished and ticks all the boxes for functionality too. The Princess has continued to follow this formula whenever she wears her Vierzonord wellies, going for green tops and jackets and dark blue jeans.

This is the case even in warmer weather, as in June 2012 she paid a visit to an 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School camp wearing a similar ensemble, but with a green leather waistcoat instead of her Barbour jacket.