Zara Tindall's suede trench coat and sleek knee-highs are two items she wouldn’t be without on a chilly day

After months of wearing knitwear and thick coats, the transition from winter to spring styling is so exciting that we can often get a bit carried away. The weather is often still pretty cold and Zara Tindall knows this all-too well as she is a loyal attendee of Cheltenham Festival every March.

Day after day she steps out looking elegant whilst still being warm and she does this every time she's at the races. Two items she particularly loves make all the difference and they’re from a British clothing brand that's known for their timeless designs.

Zara became a Fairfax & Favor ambassador last year but she’s been a fan for ages and owns their Frances suede trench coat in tan and in olive green. The mahogany leather Regina boots are another staple she wouldn’t be without and both have been worn to Cheltenham before.

(Image credit: Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

The suede trench is ultra-luxurious and something that will never go out of style, which is exactly what you want from an investment item. It’s crafted with a reversible suede and leather belt with an antique brass buckle and leather-lined epaulettes.

The silhouette is double-breasted and the tan tone is so versatile, whilst the olive green one Zara owns is beautiful and requires a little more styling consideration. She’s worn the green to Cheltenham Festival before and the tan trench to Cheltenham’s Christmas meeting.

Both are a lovely alternative to a wool coat, puffer or cotton trench coat and suede has surged in popularity in recent months, meaning there are also plenty of slightly more affordable options to be found right now.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Warm neutral shades like brown, tan or camel accentuate the softness of the fabric and also work well with pastels and lighter hues as we move into spring. Zara Tindall’s beloved Fairfax & Favor Regina boots are a deep mahogany brown and, like her tan suede coat, can be worn with pretty much any outfit.

She loves styling them with burgundy and navy looks and they have a chunky block heel, though there are also mid-height and flat versions. For a day at the races, a heeled boot is a smarter option and adds elevation.

From a practical perspective, knee-high boots also keep you cosy as they cover half of your leg, so I won’t be packing mine away until mid-spring. They’re also very leg-elongating and work with everything from skinny jeans and leggings to flowy midi dresses, so you can dress them up or down pretty easily.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Zara gets a lot of use out of hers and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see her wear them - and one or both of her suede trench coats - this year. Items like these allow you to embrace transitional seasonal styling whilst still being realistic about the weather and staying warm - something that is totally in-keeping with her approach to fashion.

Last year the royal explained that her “number one style tip” for dressing for Cheltenham was to “create a balance between elegance and practicality."

"Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear," she declared.