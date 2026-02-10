Zara Tindall's suede trench coat and sleek knee-highs are two items she wouldn’t be without on a chilly day
She's championed these timeless Fairfax & Favor pieces time and time again - who could blame her?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
After months of wearing knitwear and thick coats, the transition from winter to spring styling is so exciting that we can often get a bit carried away. The weather is often still pretty cold and Zara Tindall knows this all-too well as she is a loyal attendee of Cheltenham Festival every March.
Day after day she steps out looking elegant whilst still being warm and she does this every time she's at the races. Two items she particularly loves make all the difference and they’re from a British clothing brand that's known for their timeless designs.
Zara became a Fairfax & Favor ambassador last year but she’s been a fan for ages and owns their Frances suede trench coat in tan and in olive green. The mahogany leather Regina boots are another staple she wouldn’t be without and both have been worn to Cheltenham before.
Shop Zara's Fairfax & Favor Favourites
Exact Match
There's no denying Zara Tindall's exact coat is a luxurious investment piece, but if you're in the market for a gorgeous suede trench this is worth considering. It'll never go out of fashion and the colour goes with everything. You can make it casual with jeans and T-shirts or pair it with dresses or tailoring.
This chocolate-brown faux suede jacket is an affordable option if you love the look of Zara Tindall's trench. It's currently reduced in the sale and has covered buttons, a double-breasted cut and lapel collar. There are pockets at the side and a belt to cinch it in at the waist.
Made from soft suede, this collarless jacket is something a little different to a classic trench coat. It still feels smart thanks to the fitted shape and there are shoulder pads which give it extra structure. The muted khaki-brown tone is a lovely alternative to black for spring and is so wearable.
Exact Match
You can get the Regina boots in several different shades, as well as in flat or mid-height heeled versions. Zara's pair are the mahogany leather ones and the Reginas are handcrafted individually from leather. They have the iconic brand tassel and scalloped fan at the top of the boot too.
The suede trench is ultra-luxurious and something that will never go out of style, which is exactly what you want from an investment item. It’s crafted with a reversible suede and leather belt with an antique brass buckle and leather-lined epaulettes.
The silhouette is double-breasted and the tan tone is so versatile, whilst the olive green one Zara owns is beautiful and requires a little more styling consideration. She’s worn the green to Cheltenham Festival before and the tan trench to Cheltenham’s Christmas meeting.
Both are a lovely alternative to a wool coat, puffer or cotton trench coat and suede has surged in popularity in recent months, meaning there are also plenty of slightly more affordable options to be found right now.
Warm neutral shades like brown, tan or camel accentuate the softness of the fabric and also work well with pastels and lighter hues as we move into spring. Zara Tindall’s beloved Fairfax & Favor Regina boots are a deep mahogany brown and, like her tan suede coat, can be worn with pretty much any outfit.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She loves styling them with burgundy and navy looks and they have a chunky block heel, though there are also mid-height and flat versions. For a day at the races, a heeled boot is a smarter option and adds elevation.
From a practical perspective, knee-high boots also keep you cosy as they cover half of your leg, so I won’t be packing mine away until mid-spring. They’re also very leg-elongating and work with everything from skinny jeans and leggings to flowy midi dresses, so you can dress them up or down pretty easily.
Zara gets a lot of use out of hers and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see her wear them - and one or both of her suede trench coats - this year. Items like these allow you to embrace transitional seasonal styling whilst still being realistic about the weather and staying warm - something that is totally in-keeping with her approach to fashion.
Last year the royal explained that her “number one style tip” for dressing for Cheltenham was to “create a balance between elegance and practicality."
"Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear," she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.