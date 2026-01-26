Zara Tindall's simple styling trick to give her favourite coats a luxurious level-up

After days in Australia soaking up the sunshine and inspiring us all with her summery outfits, Zara Tindall is back on British soil and reaching for her winter staples. Thankfully right now we don’t need to be worrying about what to wear in the snow, though putting together elegant and warm outfits is also tricky.

The equestrian royal is an expert at this and she used a simple trick at Cheltenham racecourse on 24th January to jazz up a plain navy coat. Zara has worn this Fold London Finchley coat before but you might not recognise it because she switched up the design with the addition of a faux fur collar scarf and wrist-warmers.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Similar Scarves

Hobbs Mink Christie Faux Fur Scarf £29/$60 (was £39/$85) at Hobbs Also available in a deep merlot colour, this neat faux fur scarf would make a gorgeous addition to a winter outfit. The mink shade would work with paler coats and has a practical lining. Style as a collar, scarf or shawl depending on what you're wearing. M&S Formal Faux Fur Piped Scarf £30/$58.99 at M&S With piping that gives this design an elevated edge, this scarf would be beautiful worn with any colour coat. It's got a pull-through channel which means it's a breeze to secure and the faux fur itself is sleek and an on-trend chocolate brown. Mint Velvet Faux Fur Triangle Scarf £32/$50 (was £69/$115) at Mint Velvet If you want a faux fur scarf with a bit more drama to really create a vintage glamour feel, then this is the design for you. It's currently reduced in the sale and is a triangle shape, which would cover the lapels of many coats.

Shop Gloves And Wrist-Warmers

Barbour Trimmed Leather Gloves £39/$58.50 (was £55/$82.50) at Flannels Currently reduced in the sale, these Barbour gloves are made from smooth premium leather with a cosy faux fur trim. They're lined inside for comfort and feature tonal stitching for a touch of detail. This pair also comes in a dark brown colourway. Helen Moore Fluffy Wristwarmers £49.95/$85 at House of Bruar Add some drama and cosiness into your winter outfits with these faux fur wrist-warmers from the same brand as Zara's. Crafted in Britain, they're ultra easy to slip on and are lined with matching faux sheepskin. House of Bruar Faux Fur Cuff Gloves £24.95/$40 at House of Bruar Constructed using faux suede and delicately stitched, these gloves are made for both warmth and style. The tonal faux fur and suede look so luxurious together and they also come in a plum hue.

Both are made by one of the best British clothing brands, Helen Moore, and she chose the indigo shades to match her outerwear. You'd never have known the faux fur details weren’t part of the coat and they brought another level of sophistication to her look.

Faux fur naturally feels glamorous and incorporating textural contrast into your layer-heavy winter outfits is a simple way to make each piece stand out more. The neckline of Zara Tindall’s coat is collarless and this meant that her scarf draped seamlessly over the top, though depending on the size or style, you can also wear similar designs with collared coats.

It just might be that the lapels aren’t entirely covered by the scarf but that can look pretty too. The Royal Family colour-match their outfits all the time so it’s no surprise that Zara went for a scarf and wrist-warmers that tied in with each other, and with the coat, for a sense of cohesion.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Neutral tones like navy, black, brown or camel are the most versatile and can work with so many different coat colours even if they aren’t as close a match as hers were. For a more subtle take on Zara’s trick, go for just the scarf or else a pair of gloves which have a faux fur trim (these are more readily available than wrist warmers).

Opting for these additions means you can change how your favourite coats look in minutes, rather than investing in a design which already has a faux fur collar or cuffs which restricts when or where you can wear them. After all, this style isn’t necessarily what you’d want for very casual outings or for rainy weather.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Zara Tindall owns the stunning LK Bennett Lottie Coat which has a fluffy collar and cuffs, but she’s only been spotted wearing it a couple of times, perhaps for these reasons. For this outing to Cheltenham for the Festival Trials Day, the King’s niece brought out her Aspinal quilted Lottie bag in navy and her knee-high boots from Fairfax & Favor.

She’s had the black suede Fitzrovia heeled boots for a while and other than her Camilla Millinery headband they were the only part of her ensemble that wasn’t navy. The headpiece was bright turquoise and this lifted the dark colour palette and brought some extra dimension.