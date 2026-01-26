Zara Tindall's simple styling trick to give her favourite coats a luxurious level-up
We've seen her wear this deep blue coat before but it looks totally different thanks to these faux fur additions
After days in Australia soaking up the sunshine and inspiring us all with her summery outfits, Zara Tindall is back on British soil and reaching for her winter staples. Thankfully right now we don’t need to be worrying about what to wear in the snow, though putting together elegant and warm outfits is also tricky.
The equestrian royal is an expert at this and she used a simple trick at Cheltenham racecourse on 24th January to jazz up a plain navy coat. Zara has worn this Fold London Finchley coat before but you might not recognise it because she switched up the design with the addition of a faux fur collar scarf and wrist-warmers.
Both are made by one of the best British clothing brands, Helen Moore, and she chose the indigo shades to match her outerwear. You'd never have known the faux fur details weren’t part of the coat and they brought another level of sophistication to her look.
Faux fur naturally feels glamorous and incorporating textural contrast into your layer-heavy winter outfits is a simple way to make each piece stand out more. The neckline of Zara Tindall’s coat is collarless and this meant that her scarf draped seamlessly over the top, though depending on the size or style, you can also wear similar designs with collared coats.
It just might be that the lapels aren’t entirely covered by the scarf but that can look pretty too. The Royal Family colour-match their outfits all the time so it’s no surprise that Zara went for a scarf and wrist-warmers that tied in with each other, and with the coat, for a sense of cohesion.
Neutral tones like navy, black, brown or camel are the most versatile and can work with so many different coat colours even if they aren’t as close a match as hers were. For a more subtle take on Zara’s trick, go for just the scarf or else a pair of gloves which have a faux fur trim (these are more readily available than wrist warmers).
Opting for these additions means you can change how your favourite coats look in minutes, rather than investing in a design which already has a faux fur collar or cuffs which restricts when or where you can wear them. After all, this style isn’t necessarily what you’d want for very casual outings or for rainy weather.
Zara Tindall owns the stunning LK Bennett Lottie Coat which has a fluffy collar and cuffs, but she’s only been spotted wearing it a couple of times, perhaps for these reasons. For this outing to Cheltenham for the Festival Trials Day, the King’s niece brought out her Aspinal quilted Lottie bag in navy and her knee-high boots from Fairfax & Favor.
She’s had the black suede Fitzrovia heeled boots for a while and other than her Camilla Millinery headband they were the only part of her ensemble that wasn’t navy. The headpiece was bright turquoise and this lifted the dark colour palette and brought some extra dimension.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
