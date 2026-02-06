Jump to category:
Zara Tindall's timeless cream trench coat has stood the test of time and would still be fabulous for spring 2026

She still wears trenches and this pale one from 2010 would work beautifully with lighter tones for the season ahead

Zara Tindall smiles as she attends day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival on March 18, 2010
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
Zara Tindall has always had an eye for chic outerwear and as we move slowly towards spring, her sleek trench coat is the perfect partner for so many outfits. The best trench coats are neutral and timeless, so you can throw them on with everything from jeans and jumpers to dresses depending on the occasion.

The King’s niece once wore a cream trench to Cheltenham Festival in 2010 styled with knee-high boots and dark tights. The contrasting colours made her light coat stand out and the detailing was beautiful.

Zara Tindall walks on the third day of Cheltenham 2010

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Tan trenches are always popular and black coats naturally disguise marks the best, yet there’s something to be said for a pale hue like Zara’s. A soft beige, cream or ecru trench is even more versatile and would complement so many of the pastels that are big spring/summer fashion colour trends.

Darker coats can often look too stark against these shades which can limit the amount of wear you can get out of them in the warmer months when lighter and brighter colours become many people’s go-tos. Regardless what tone you go for, a trench coat is such a handy staple.

Zara Tindall showed how smart and sophisticated they look thanks to their structured silhouette and they’re more lightweight than a classic winter coat. She wore hers in March and to this day continues to wear trenches, often the suede Frances ones from Fairfax & Favor, to Cheltenham.

Zara Tindall attends day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival on March 18, 2010 in Cheltenham

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

They instantly elevate your ensemble and back in 2010 Zara went quite edgy with her mini skirt and fold-over boots, so the coat was a clever addition to balance things. If you’ve never been sure how to style a trench coat then the good news is that they also look very elegant with jeans.

Many people would count jeans amongst their most-worn items which makes outfit pairings for trenches a little easier. Midi skirts and dresses are a lovely alternative, but it’s worth putting some careful consideration into lengths. When the trench lines up with the hemline or drapes over it, it’s so leg-elongating, whilst cropped styles can sit at the waistband.

Zara Tindall walks on the grass at Cheltenham 2010

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Zara Tindall’s coat finished just below her skirt and she tied the look together with dark sunglasses, hoop earrings and a two-tone cream and brown bag. Back in March 2010 the royal had shoulder-length blonde hair and she wore it loose to the races, though nowadays she’s loyal to her bob hairstyle.

I can’t necessarily imagine her attending Cheltenham in 2026 wearing those particular boots, earrings or bag as her style has gently evolved since then. It’s a testament to the timelessness of a trench coat, though, that this is one piece that Zara could wear now and it would still feel very in-fashion.

