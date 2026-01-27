Meghan Markle embraces English tailoring with wool trench that’ll see you through winter and into chilly March

The best trench coats instantly make even the simplest outfit feel put-together and yet we often think of them as a purely spring/summer style. This doesn’t have to be the case and the structured silhouette of Meghan Markle’s navy trench looked sensational when she attended the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on 25th January.

This Heidi Merrick piece was made from 100% wool, meaning that the Duchess of Sussex was kept cosy, yet it still had all the classic elements we know and love about a cotton trench coat. Just as the Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall love supporting British clothing brands, Meghan flew the flag for California-based Heidi Merrick with this coat, yet it had an English twist.

The Fog Coat is described as being "inspired by English tailoring" and it’s maxi-length, with raglan sleeves that are roomy enough for a jumper to go underneath. This is exactly how Meghan styled it, as we got a glimpse of her knitwear later on during the Cookie Queens film premiere.

The coat had a rounded collar rather than the lapels we often see on trenches, and a belt that cinched in the waist. This was a clever touch and if you’re going for a more oversized or roomy trench, it's worth picking a design with a belt as it gives extra shaping and definition to balance things out.

Wool coats like the Duchess’s are an investment for your winter capsule wardrobe, but they’re breathable as well as warm, and you can wear something this classic well into spring too.

Man-made fabric trenches can be more affordable and would also bring the cosiness you just don’t get from a cotton one. Whichever material you go for, a trench is such a useful outerwear option as they help transform even the most low-key of outfits into something that looks more put-together.

At the Sundance Film Festival, the Duchess of Sussex wore black Veronica Beard flared jeans and a beige cashmere jumper underneath her navy coat. The trench elevated things and this type of coat looks lovely as a contrast against the casualness of blue denim too.

The length can make a big difference, and Meghan’s maxi coat was leg-elongating and would complement maxi or midi dresses or skirts as well as trousers and jeans. A pea-length trench is equally versatile, whilst mid-length coats look elegant with hemlines that fall to the same point.

Ultimately, though, how you style a trench coat is completely up to your signature style and is more about what makes you feel confident and chic. Beige, camel and black are the most popular colours for cotton trenches and these are also great options when you’re choosing a thicker coat too.

These neutral hues work with pretty much any other colour and don’t feel specifically seasonal, so it makes styling quick. Duchess Meghan is a fan of pared-back, minimal outfits and the day before, she went to the Sundance Film Festival wearing a chocolate brown belted coat.

She and Prince Harry were there as they worked on the Cookie Queens documentary, which explores the tradition of Girl Scout cookie season and follows girls striving to be top sellers.