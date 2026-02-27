Courteney Cox proves cold weather is no match for her sleek khaki puffer and jeans outfit
I've tracked down the exact coat she's wearing, and it's a forever staple
Spotted in New York City, Courteney Cox proved that the blistering cold weather the city is experiencing is no match for her cosy long puffer coat, straight leg jeans and flat boots combo, which would tackle snowy climes with ease.
And it's not the first time we've spotted Courteney out in this polished puffer either, she's been seen wearing it while directing 'Evil Genius' in New Jersey, showing it's a coat that the star has relied on for several months at least.
While the puffer coat can get a bad wrap, with many debating whether it's 'flattering', a puffer coat is unparalleled for colder climates, and Courteney's Rains puffer has a pretty impressive specification.
The ultimate cold weather coat
Crafted from waterproof fabric, and the brand's signature chamber technology (to keep you warm by trapping air), but still breathable - so not sweaty. This is a cold-weather coat I guarantee you will rely on year after year.
Plenty of pockets, a drawstring on the hood and ribbed cuffs, to give a close fit and stop cold air from travelling up the sleeves, it's easy to see why Courteney has turned to this jacket right now.
Get the look
Exact Match
An exact match, Courteney's coat is from one of the best waterproof jacket brands, aptly named: Rains. The classic long length and timeless khaki colourway mean you can keep this in your capsule wardrobe forever.
As a dedicated wearer of Hobbs' best trench coats, I know that when it comes to outerwear, this British clothing brand knows what it's doing, and the tailored fit on this puffer will ensure it won't overwhelm.
Poking out from Courteney's jeans appears to be a round-toed lace-up black boot. Solid, everyday boots with a sturdy tread are a wise choice in wet and snowy weather, making for some of the best snow boots.
When it comes to cold-weather styling, Courteney's practical look might not be runway-worthy, but I guarantee you the star is cosy and she looks great too.
It's easy to think that we need to always be thinking about trends, but it's the wardrobe staples that will truly hold everything together and a smart but genuinely warming coat and a pair of straight legged jeans are guaranteed to work.
While the Rains coat comes in eight different colourways, Courteney's khaki choice is a smart one. A great alternative to black, as it offers a much brighter finish, khaki is just as versatile a neutral, but with added personality.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
