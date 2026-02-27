Courteney Cox proves cold weather is no match for her sleek khaki puffer and jeans outfit

I've tracked down the exact coat she's wearing, and it's a forever staple

Spotted in New York City, Courteney Cox proved that the blistering cold weather the city is experiencing is no match for her cosy long puffer coat, straight leg jeans and flat boots combo, which would tackle snowy climes with ease.

And it's not the first time we've spotted Courteney out in this polished puffer either, she's been seen wearing it while directing 'Evil Genius' in New Jersey, showing it's a coat that the star has relied on for several months at least.

The ultimate cold weather coat

Courteney Cox in khaki puffer and jeans and boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crafted from waterproof fabric, and the brand's signature chamber technology (to keep you warm by trapping air), but still breathable - so not sweaty. This is a cold-weather coat I guarantee you will rely on year after year.

Plenty of pockets, a drawstring on the hood and ribbed cuffs, to give a close fit and stop cold air from travelling up the sleeves, it's easy to see why Courteney has turned to this jacket right now.

Get the look

When it comes to cold-weather styling, Courteney's practical look might not be runway-worthy, but I guarantee you the star is cosy and she looks great too.

It's easy to think that we need to always be thinking about trends, but it's the wardrobe staples that will truly hold everything together and a smart but genuinely warming coat and a pair of straight legged jeans are guaranteed to work.

While the Rains coat comes in eight different colourways, Courteney's khaki choice is a smart one. A great alternative to black, as it offers a much brighter finish, khaki is just as versatile a neutral, but with added personality.

