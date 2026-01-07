Kristin Davis confirms that UGG-style boots and skinny jeans are a winning match – just add a puffer jacket for cold conditions

Kristin Davis served us some cosy January inspiration yesterday as she was spotted taking a stroll in LA in an outfit that's so easy to recreate. She wore chestnut shearling-lined boots, some laid-back grey skinny jeans, a soft V-neck knit and a navy Ralph Lauren puffer jacket.

This outfit formula hits the mark if you're currently wondering what to wear in the snow, thanks to its versatile layers and practical footwear. Plus, you can recreate this look for almost every casual occasion, from weekend outings with friends to running mid-week errands.

UGG-style boots have been gaining momentum in the fashion world in recent seasons, and Kristin's outfit confirms that they aren't going anywhere. Her cosy lined boots are not only a practical choice for this season's chilly weather, but they're also a fantastic UGG lookalike with their chestnut colour and fluffy trim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've been on the fence about purchasing some shearling-lined boots, Kristin's cosy outfit is a sign that this style of boot is the unsung hero of every winter capsule wardrobe. With plenty of styles offering shearling linings and thick, durable soles, this boot style does more than just look good – they'll keep your feet cosy and warm too.

Kristin wears a Ralph Lauren navy puffer jacket, and although the exact style may be from a few seasons back, there are plenty of similar styles available in this season's collection.

Figuring out how to style UGGs is actually a lot more straightforward than you may think. Try straight or skinny leg jeans if you're adding more volume on the top, such as a puffer jacket. Altenatively if you prefer wide-leg jean styles, a neater, lighter jacket style will help to balance your silhouette.