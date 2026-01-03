Kate Winslet masters everyday dressing with a polished outfit formula of jeans and a blazer

There’s no outfit formula quite like jeans and a blazer. Easy, unfussy and feel-good, the two staples make pulling together a chic and polished outfit a breeze – but we’re still up for learning new tricks when it comes to styling them.

And there’s no one better to demonstrate than Kate Winslet. A master of the jeans and blazer outfit combination, she regularly changes it up for different occasions with new silhouettes and styles, but these two silhouettes are a mainstay in her wardrobe. Stepping out in New York in December, Kate's chic tailored blazer and relaxed leg jeans toed the line perfectly for smart-casual style.

Spotted leaving the Robin Williams Centre, she styled an oversized, grey pinstripe blazer with a pair of deep blue, wide-leg jeans. Finishing off her laidback yet elevated look with a crisp white shirt and a pair of rugged, worn-in work boots, her outfit emulated exactly the kind of put-together, casual style we’re always trying to emulate.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Copy Kate's Elevated Casual Style

When styling baggier jeans, it can be tempting to always balance out the roomy fit with tighter silhouettes on top. It’s understandable, as tucked-in t-shirts, figure-skimming jumpers and fitted blouses do work brilliantly alongside baggy jeans for smart casual outfit ideas. But Kate’s look is a great reminder that leaning into the oversized fit with a similarly roomy blazer can work just as well, especially thanks to the fact that the blazer is still lightly tailored to her shape.

In a neutral minky, brown-grey hue, a big one for autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, Kate's blazer might have been relaxed and oversized, but it still played into the star's sophisticated and elevated style. With her casual jeans dressed up in this way, her durable, suede boots felt far from overly casual, with their texture complementing the rugged denim perfectly – if you needed a sign to add a pair of suede boots to your winter capsule wardrobe, this look is undoubtedly it.

A crisp white shirt was the perfect basic to finish off the outfit with, with its neat collar poking out from the neckline of Kate’s done-up blazer. It leaned into the tailoring and polished feel, but kept the classicness of the look.

