Catherine Zeta-Jones gives the jeans and a blazer outfit formula a luxe leather refresh, and it's convinced me to give it a go

You really can't go wrong with a jeans and blazer outfit. If I'm ever in a rush or struggling to decide on what to wear, I will almost always reach for my faithful denims and tailored jacket, safe in the knowledge that it’ll look chic and will work for pretty much any plans.

I have been wearing this fail-safe outfit formula for years, but Catherine Zeta-Jones just gave it an edgy new spin that is making me want to shake things up a bit. Sharing some snaps on Instagram, the star posed in an all-black outfit which featured a leather blazer and matching flared trousers, which she layered over a dark green flouncy blouse and heels.

It’s not a look I had considered before, but swapping jeans for trending leather trousers offered an elevated evening-ready aesthetic that I loved. Like the star's ensemble as much as I do? Try something new with the similar biker-chic-inspired buys below.

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) A photo posted by on

Shop the Look

River Island Black Faux Leather Fitted Blazer £69 / $155 at River Island The nipped-in waist on this blazer will flatter your shape in all the right places, and the shiny metal button adds a little extra glamour. Mint Velvet Green Metallic Pussy Bow Blouse £99 / $175 at Mint Velvet This metallic green blouse will really wow in the run up to Christmas. Wear with black like Catherine, or team with glitzy shades of gold or navy. Reiss Priya Leather High-Rise Flared Trousers £398 / $680 at Reiss The high cut waist and flared leg shape of these trousers will accentuate curves nicely, and there's a petite length available to suit shorter frames.

Shop More Trousers

Catherine's outfit will be a great one to emulate for after-work drinks or date night, and these days, you really don't need to splash out on the real deal, as faux leather can look and feel just as chic and supple as the genuine hide fabrics.

If you are on a budget, you can still get the look - simply opt for very soft materials with a matte finish that will look high-end and minus any squeaky stiffness.

Wear your separates together like Catherine for a stylish statement, or give your leather pieces a low-key spin with casual basics and your most comfortable trainers.