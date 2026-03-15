Forget double denim, Michelle Pfeiffer makes a case for double leather, and this is the chicest way to wear it

We've all heard of double-denim, but Michelle Pfeiffer bucked the trend recently while at the premiere of her new series, 'The Madison' in New York, in a double leather ensemble.

The actress looked incredible in a Saint Laurent belted jacket in a tan colour, and an olive-hued, A-line skirt by the same designer. The warmed-up neutrals worked together beautifully, and doubling up on supple leather gave her outfit plenty of wow-factor.

Leather is a big news when it comes to the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, especially when in colourful iterations over classic black. And while a longer skirt usually requires a shorter jacket, Michelle's waist-cinching style ensured her silhouette remained balanced throughout.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

River Island Faux Leather Belted Jacket £59 at River Island The cinched-in waist and exaggerated sleeves give this faux leather number a very similar feel to Michelle's luxury jacket but for a fraction of the price. Utcoco Midi-Length Faux Leather Skirt £31.99 at Amazon An A-line skirt like this one will flatter your curves in all the right places while making a chic base for a wide range of tops. John Lewis Adrianna Leather Pointed Toe Court Shoes £95 at John Lewis A warm olive colour gives the humble court shoe a 2026 upgrade - wear this pair with skinny jeans or a floaty, floral dress.

Shop More Jackets

TruClothing Short Biker Leather Jacket £159 (was £207) at Debenhams Belts are great for adding definition to your frame. Wear this one fastened up with wide-leg trousers and heels for a modern spin. Infinity Leather Store Real Leather Smart Belted Fitted Jacket £114.99 at Amazon Tan shades will show off this season's western aesthetic nicely but this piece is also available in timeless black and a bold red colourway. Mango Long Faux-Leather Trench Coat with Belt £119.99 at Mango If you prefer longer line jackets, try this faux leather trench which will tick off the trend while offering a little more coverage.

It doesn't matter if you go for real or faux leather; doubling up on separates like Michelle, really, is a winning look for this season.

The star opted for warm neutral tones, but this styling trick would also work well with classic black, biker-style pieces for a moodier spin.

However you wear it, just remember to keep the rest of your look quite simple and fuss-free to make sure your ensemble stays polished and feels curated. Stick to classic heels and minimal accessories, and let your outfit take centre stage.