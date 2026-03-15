Forget double denim, Michelle Pfeiffer makes a case for double leather, and this is the chicest way to wear it
The actress looked incredible in a mix of warm neutrals
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We've all heard of double-denim, but Michelle Pfeiffer bucked the trend recently while at the premiere of her new series, 'The Madison' in New York, in a double leather ensemble.
The actress looked incredible in a Saint Laurent belted jacket in a tan colour, and an olive-hued, A-line skirt by the same designer. The warmed-up neutrals worked together beautifully, and doubling up on supple leather gave her outfit plenty of wow-factor.
Leather is a big news when it comes to the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, especially when in colourful iterations over classic black. And while a longer skirt usually requires a shorter jacket, Michelle's waist-cinching style ensured her silhouette remained balanced throughout.Article continues below
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It doesn't matter if you go for real or faux leather; doubling up on separates like Michelle, really, is a winning look for this season.
The star opted for warm neutral tones, but this styling trick would also work well with classic black, biker-style pieces for a moodier spin.
However you wear it, just remember to keep the rest of your look quite simple and fuss-free to make sure your ensemble stays polished and feels curated. Stick to classic heels and minimal accessories, and let your outfit take centre stage.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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