Anita Rani’s leather shirt and wide-leg jeans create an easy spring-ready outfit formula that works all day
Her elevated casual wear is polished and practical for spring weather
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As we head into spring, finding outfits that can work both for chilly mornings and warm afternoons is a must. And that means ditching heavy coats for lighter layers that are just as practical as they are stylish – and Anita Rani has found the ideal outfit formula that will also refresh your favourite jeans, too.
In place of a heavy jacket, Anita wore wide-leg, dark indigo jeans with a leather shirt. As well as looking sleek and polished, her thick leather shirt was a great alternative to a leather jacket, delivering the warming properties, but with a tailored fit.
The long line of her leather shacket (shirt-jacket) complemented the cut of her jeans, adding a fitted top half to balance out the wider hemline. An ideal silhouette for early spring weather, Anita's polished look was ready for whatever the season had in store.Article continues below
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Recreate Anita Rani's Spring-Ready Style
While there are a variety of spring jackets to wear with jeans that can really hold weight in spring capsule wardrobes, opting for a leather shirt like Anita’s makes for easy, one-and-done styling that gives a sleek, more streamlined look. Her shirt-come-jacket, which the star wore buttoned up, is easy to layer over a camisole and a polished way of elevating jeans for spring.
Wearing directional wide-leg jeans, Anita smartly kept her top half fitted, as this allowed the star to nip in her silhouette at the waist and balance out the wide-leg of her trend-led jeans.
Keeping her look muted and neutral, the black leather shirt was a versatile piece that Anita can wear throughout spring and then once again come autumn for instant style and polish.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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