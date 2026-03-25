Anita Rani’s leather shirt and wide-leg jeans create an easy spring-ready outfit formula that works all day

As we head into spring, finding outfits that can work both for chilly mornings and warm afternoons is a must. And that means ditching heavy coats for lighter layers that are just as practical as they are stylish – and Anita Rani has found the ideal outfit formula that will also refresh your favourite jeans, too.

In place of a heavy jacket, Anita wore wide-leg, dark indigo jeans with a leather shirt. As well as looking sleek and polished, her thick leather shirt was a great alternative to a leather jacket, delivering the warming properties, but with a tailored fit.

The long line of her leather shacket (shirt-jacket) complemented the cut of her jeans, adding a fitted top half to balance out the wider hemline. An ideal silhouette for early spring weather, Anita's polished look was ready for whatever the season had in store.

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Recreate Anita Rani's Spring-Ready Style

& Other Stories Oversized Leather Shirt £175 (was £229) at & Other Stories Crafted from nappa leather, this leather shirt is lined for added comfort and boasts an oversized silhouette, so size down for a sleeker fit. A neat collar adds a polished touch. Next High Rise Stretch Wide Leg Jeans £35 at Next A flattering, fitted high waist balances out the wide, statement leg of these Next jeans, with the stretchy denim fabric hugging the body before falling into a relaxed, wide leg cut. Team with a more fitted top half. H&M Coated Shirt £37.99 at H&M A coated fabric gives this shirt a tactile leather-look. at a more budget-conscious price tag. A neat collar and covered buttons down the front create an elevated style. Its fitted shape defines the waist for a tailored silhouette. M&S High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer £30 at M&S If you like to pair your jeans with boots, a wide-leg design is ideal for slipping on over your favourite knee-highs or shorter boot styles. The wide hemline is great for balancing out shoulders and fuller busts. NA-KD Oversized Puff Sleeve Pu Shirt £48.25 at Amazon Puffed sleeves give this faux-leather shirt a unique silhouette that feels as playful as it does polished. While leather is a breathable, natural fabric, faux leathers are not, but they do deliver the look for less. H&M Wide High Waist Jeans £24.99 at H&M These wide-leg denim jeans come highly recommended by H&M shoppers, boasting plenty of 5* reviews. The wide leg is balanced out by a slim fit from the waist to the hip for a flattering look.

While there are a variety of spring jackets to wear with jeans that can really hold weight in spring capsule wardrobes, opting for a leather shirt like Anita’s makes for easy, one-and-done styling that gives a sleek, more streamlined look. Her shirt-come-jacket, which the star wore buttoned up, is easy to layer over a camisole and a polished way of elevating jeans for spring.

Wearing directional wide-leg jeans, Anita smartly kept her top half fitted, as this allowed the star to nip in her silhouette at the waist and balance out the wide-leg of her trend-led jeans.

Keeping her look muted and neutral, the black leather shirt was a versatile piece that Anita can wear throughout spring and then once again come autumn for instant style and polish.

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