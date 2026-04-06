Move over, stovepipe jeans - Charlize Theron's wide-leg style ticks all the trend boxes for spring

When the weather is so unpredictable, there's one wardrobe item we know we can always rely on: jeans. But where do you start if you want to update your denim for the new season? Barrel leg jeans have been huge for the past few years, and now the more exaggerated balloon shape is... well, blowing up, if you pardon the pun.

But for me, as well as celebrities like Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock and now Charlize Theron, turn-up jeans is the trend to try. I've spotted a lot of slim but not skinny stovepipe styles with a turn-up recently, but Charlize's wide-leg jeans are incredibly flattering, comfortably cool and effortlessly chic.

Hers look like the £1,150 Givenchy Mid-rise wide-leg jeans, and the extended turn-up is a serious commitment to the trend. But the good news is you don't need to spend four figures to achieve her off-duty look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

White Stuff Bailey Straight Turn Up Jean £65 at White Stuff Available in UK sizes 6 to 24, and in three leg lengths, I love how perfectly these turn-up jeans show off a colour pop trainer. One reviewer noted they "fit like a dream", plus the pockets on the back are slanted, which is always flattering. Wear them with a trench coat and ankle boots or sandals and a T-shirt, depending on the weather. 60% off 7 For All Mankind Marie Wide Leg Jeans £96 (was £240) at John Lewis If you prefer a darker wash, I couldn't resist showing you this bargain. The fit is described as "cut roomy through the hips", and these will elongate the leg and balance out wider hips. They're available in cream, too. Mother Lil' Hustler Roller Sneak Cuff Wide Leg Jeans £100.70 (was £223.78) at Nordstrom These have a wide cuff that's close to Charlize's look, and they're by one of the best jeans brands, Mother. They're a petite option for anyone under 5'3". Keep your top and shoes simple to allow the statement turn-up feature to do all the talking. Reiss Millie Cotton Cap-Sleeve T-Shirt in White £30 at Reiss The subtle little cap sleeves on this T-shirt give you a bit of extra coverage while still keeping you cool. You really can't go wrong with blue jeans and a white T-shirt, so stock up. John Lewis Cotton Rich Seam Sweatshirt £39 at John Lewis Charlize added an extra layer with a grey sweatshirt tied around her shoulders. This cotton-rich option will do the trick, although it's so nice you'll probably be tempted to wear it properly! Clarks Suede Slip-On Shoes £80 at M&S Charlize looks like she's wearing a pair of black slip-on mules, and these are a comfortable way to recreate her style. They're perfect for teaming with wide-leg jeans, and they're available in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

Of course, you can try the turn-up trick with a pair of extra-long jeans you might already have in your wardrobe, but denim does look sharper when it's designed with a turn-up. The cuff will be held perfectly in place by stitches, and from my own experience, if you try it yourself, you can end up with uneven turn-ups that keep falling down all day.

woman&home's Fashion Write Molly Smith tells me: "If you want to make a statement with your everyday denim, these turn-up wide-leg jeans will certainly help you do so.

"I love the slouchy, oversized silhouette; it feels so 90s, and for a quick and easy spring outfit, this style of denim paired with a simple white T-shirt really does the trick."