Move over, stovepipe jeans - Charlize Theron's wide-leg style ticks all the trend boxes for spring
Her slouchy jeans are both comfortable and flattering
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When the weather is so unpredictable, there's one wardrobe item we know we can always rely on: jeans. But where do you start if you want to update your denim for the new season? Barrel leg jeans have been huge for the past few years, and now the more exaggerated balloon shape is... well, blowing up, if you pardon the pun.
But for me, as well as celebrities like Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock and now Charlize Theron, turn-up jeans is the trend to try. I've spotted a lot of slim but not skinny stovepipe styles with a turn-up recently, but Charlize's wide-leg jeans are incredibly flattering, comfortably cool and effortlessly chic.
Hers look like the £1,150 Givenchy Mid-rise wide-leg jeans, and the extended turn-up is a serious commitment to the trend. But the good news is you don't need to spend four figures to achieve her off-duty look.
Shop the look
Available in UK sizes 6 to 24, and in three leg lengths, I love how perfectly these turn-up jeans show off a colour pop trainer. One reviewer noted they "fit like a dream", plus the pockets on the back are slanted, which is always flattering. Wear them with a trench coat and ankle boots or sandals and a T-shirt, depending on the weather.
60% off
If you prefer a darker wash, I couldn't resist showing you this bargain. The fit is described as "cut roomy through the hips", and these will elongate the leg and balance out wider hips. They're available in cream, too.
These have a wide cuff that's close to Charlize's look, and they're by one of the best jeans brands, Mother. They're a petite option for anyone under 5'3". Keep your top and shoes simple to allow the statement turn-up feature to do all the talking.
Of course, you can try the turn-up trick with a pair of extra-long jeans you might already have in your wardrobe, but denim does look sharper when it's designed with a turn-up. The cuff will be held perfectly in place by stitches, and from my own experience, if you try it yourself, you can end up with uneven turn-ups that keep falling down all day.
woman&home's Fashion Write Molly Smith tells me: "If you want to make a statement with your everyday denim, these turn-up wide-leg jeans will certainly help you do so.
"I love the slouchy, oversized silhouette; it feels so 90s, and for a quick and easy spring outfit, this style of denim paired with a simple white T-shirt really does the trick."
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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