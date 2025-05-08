Meryl Streep just wore the trending denim style that's set to replace barrel leg jeans this summer
It's my job to spot trends, and I guarantee you're going to want these flattering jeans
Turn-up jeans are most definitely on our list of the 2025 denim trends, and although I've been a bit on the fence about them for months now, Meryl Streep just convinced me to add them to my wardrobe ASAP.
She was pictured alongside on-screen husband and rumoured real-life love Martin Short in New York, where they were filming for the new series of Only Murders in the Building. And whilst Meryl was very much in character as Loretta Durkin, this is an outfit I could absolutely see her wearing away from the cameras. Even though we rarely see her in jeans, these are worth making an exception for!
She wore some dark wash straight leg jeans with a cuffed hem, and they're both flattering and incredibly easy to wear. When paired with a Ted Baker shirt, Cole Haan espadrille flats, a metallic tweed trench coat and some Prada sunglasses, this for me is the epitome of effortlessly elegant spring style.
Shop turn-up jeans
It's such a seemingly small detail, but the fold-up cuff feels so fresh for this year. You can of course turn up the hem on a pair you already own if you have some super long styles in your collection, but for just over £100 you can dress these up or down depending on how your day looks - so consider the cost per wear.
Free People's denim always impresses me. I've been sticking staunchly to barrel leg jeans lately, but these cuffed jeans have converted me. Keep things minimalist with a crisp linen shirt and Birkenstock sandals. Or Birkenstock clogs!
Wondering about shoes to wear with wide leg trousers? Everything from ballet flats to trainers will all work. That's the beauty of this denim trend - it's super versatile. These are an affordable take on the trend, and are available in two different leg lengths.
How to style yours
Exact match
This looks like the exact shirt Meryl's character is wearing, and it's very pretty indeed. The silk linen blend fabric is spot on for the warmer months.
Exact match
These are a match for Meryl's, and we're running to Amazon to pick these up. Comfortable, affordable shoes worn by an A-lister are not something we come by every day of the week! These are guaranteed to be your go-to in the coming months.
Freelance Fashion Editor Antonia Kraskowski has this advice when it comes to fold-up jeans: "As with any wide leg style, it's best to keep the top half of your outfit fitted in order to off-set the more voluminous denim.
"If you're on the petite side, you may want to look for a cropped style that ends just above the ankle - by showing the slimmest part of your leg, the volume of the jeans will be rebalanced and avoid overwhelming your petite stature."
With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
-
-
JLo's elegant midi dress convinced me to add pattern to my monochrome wardrobe
The singer proves florals are still very much in style
-
Duchess Sophie makes a case for buying multiples in fourth version of her favourite dress - and Kate Middleton's a fan too
She marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey
-
JLo's elegant midi dress convinced me to add pattern to my monochrome wardrobe
The singer proves florals are still very much in style
-
Katie Holmes proves that playful floral tailoring is the best alternative to your favourite occasionwear dresses
This polished option is perfect for weddings, garden parties, and everything in between
-
Eva Mendes' cool navy summer dress is Parisian styling at its finest – and her designer bag is top of our wishlist
The actress wowed in head-to-toe Stella McCartney
-
Eva Longoria’s relaxed knit and tailored trousers just put sage green back on my radar for spring
I’ve been a fan of wearing green for so many years I’ve lost count and sage has to be one of my all-time favourite shades.
-
Gillian Anderson and Kate Middleton both have this effortless denim dress in their wardrobe – so of course we want one too
This versatile staple is all you need for an effortless summer wardrobe
-
Amal Clooney's simple wardrobe staples make pulling together elegant outfits so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
-
Demi Moore confirms straight-leg jeans paired with Birkenstock Bostons is the best off-duty combination
This outfit formula is cool, on-trend, and extremely easy to recreate
-
Who wears a little black dress better than Kate Moss? No one – here's why it still reigns as the ultimate go-to
From special occasions to eveningwear, a classic LBD never fails to leave a lasting impression