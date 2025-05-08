Meryl Streep just wore the trending denim style that's set to replace barrel leg jeans this summer

Turn-up jeans are most definitely on our list of the 2025 denim trends, and although I've been a bit on the fence about them for months now, Meryl Streep just convinced me to add them to my wardrobe ASAP.

She was pictured alongside on-screen husband and rumoured real-life love Martin Short in New York, where they were filming for the new series of Only Murders in the Building. And whilst Meryl was very much in character as Loretta Durkin, this is an outfit I could absolutely see her wearing away from the cameras. Even though we rarely see her in jeans, these are worth making an exception for!

She wore some dark wash straight leg jeans with a cuffed hem, and they're both flattering and incredibly easy to wear. When paired with a Ted Baker shirt, Cole Haan espadrille flats, a metallic tweed trench coat and some Prada sunglasses, this for me is the epitome of effortlessly elegant spring style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop turn-up jeans

DAZE Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans £108 at Nordstrom It's such a seemingly small detail, but the fold-up cuff feels so fresh for this year. You can of course turn up the hem on a pair you already own if you have some super long styles in your collection, but for just over £100 you can dress these up or down depending on how your day looks - so consider the cost per wear. Free People We the Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans £118 at Free People Free People's denim always impresses me. I've been sticking staunchly to barrel leg jeans lately, but these cuffed jeans have converted me. Keep things minimalist with a crisp linen shirt and Birkenstock sandals. Or Birkenstock clogs! VERO MODA Vero Moda Wide Fold Up Jeans £43.03 at Amazon UK Wondering about shoes to wear with wide leg trousers? Everything from ballet flats to trainers will all work. That's the beauty of this denim trend - it's super versatile. These are an affordable take on the trend, and are available in two different leg lengths.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style yours

Exact match Ted Baker Simcoa Panel Print Silk Linen Longline Shirt £179 at Ted Baker This looks like the exact shirt Meryl's character is wearing, and it's very pretty indeed. The silk linen blend fabric is spot on for the warmer months. Exact match Cole Haan Cloudfeel Stitchlite Espadrille Loafer From £95.14 at Amazon These are a match for Meryl's, and we're running to Amazon to pick these up. Comfortable, affordable shoes worn by an A-lister are not something we come by every day of the week! These are guaranteed to be your go-to in the coming months. Zara Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag £89.99 at Zara UK Suede is still going strong, and a bag is a much easier way to embrace the trend than boots or a trench coat. This looks more designer than high street, so prepare yourself for compliments.

Freelance Fashion Editor Antonia Kraskowski has this advice when it comes to fold-up jeans: "As with any wide leg style, it's best to keep the top half of your outfit fitted in order to off-set the more voluminous denim.

"If you're on the petite side, you may want to look for a cropped style that ends just above the ankle - by showing the slimmest part of your leg, the volume of the jeans will be rebalanced and avoid overwhelming your petite stature."

Antonia Kraskowski Social Links Navigation With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors