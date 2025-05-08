Meryl Streep just wore the trending denim style that's set to replace barrel leg jeans this summer

It's my job to spot trends, and I guarantee you're going to want these flattering jeans

Meryl Streep on the set of the TV series &quot;Only Murders in the Building&quot; on May 07, 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Turn-up jeans are most definitely on our list of the 2025 denim trends, and although I've been a bit on the fence about them for months now, Meryl Streep just convinced me to add them to my wardrobe ASAP.

She was pictured alongside on-screen husband and rumoured real-life love Martin Short in New York, where they were filming for the new series of Only Murders in the Building. And whilst Meryl was very much in character as Loretta Durkin, this is an outfit I could absolutely see her wearing away from the cameras. Even though we rarely see her in jeans, these are worth making an exception for!

She wore some dark wash straight leg jeans with a cuffed hem, and they're both flattering and incredibly easy to wear. When paired with a Ted Baker shirt, Cole Haan espadrille flats, a metallic tweed trench coat and some Prada sunglasses, this for me is the epitome of effortlessly elegant spring style.

Martin Short and Meryl Streep are seen on the set of "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on May 07, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop turn-up jeans

Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans
DAZE
Eastside High Waist Cuff Crop Straight Leg Jeans

It's such a seemingly small detail, but the fold-up cuff feels so fresh for this year. You can of course turn up the hem on a pair you already own if you have some super long styles in your collection, but for just over £100 you can dress these up or down depending on how your day looks - so consider the cost per wear.

We The Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans on model

Free People
We the Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans

Free People's denim always impresses me. I've been sticking staunchly to barrel leg jeans lately, but these cuffed jeans have converted me. Keep things minimalist with a crisp linen shirt and Birkenstock sandals. Or Birkenstock clogs!

Vero Moda jeans on model

VERO MODA
Vero Moda Wide Fold Up Jeans

Wondering about shoes to wear with wide leg trousers? Everything from ballet flats to trainers will all work. That's the beauty of this denim trend - it's super versatile. These are an affordable take on the trend, and are available in two different leg lengths.

Meryl Streep is seen on the set of the TV series "Only Murders in the Building" on May 07, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style yours

SIMCOA Panel Print Silk Linen Longline ShirtExact match

Ted Baker
Simcoa Panel Print Silk Linen Longline Shirt

This looks like the exact shirt Meryl's character is wearing, and it's very pretty indeed. The silk linen blend fabric is spot on for the warmer months.

Cole Haan Women's Cloudfeel Stitchlite Espadrille Loafer FlatExact match

Cole Haan
Cloudfeel Stitchlite Espadrille Loafer

These are a match for Meryl's, and we're running to Amazon to pick these up. Comfortable, affordable shoes worn by an A-lister are not something we come by every day of the week! These are guaranteed to be your go-to in the coming months.

Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag
Zara
Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Bucket Bag

Suede is still going strong, and a bag is a much easier way to embrace the trend than boots or a trench coat. This looks more designer than high street, so prepare yourself for compliments.

Freelance Fashion Editor Antonia Kraskowski has this advice when it comes to fold-up jeans: "As with any wide leg style, it's best to keep the top half of your outfit fitted in order to off-set the more voluminous denim.

"If you're on the petite side, you may want to look for a cropped style that ends just above the ankle - by showing the slimmest part of your leg, the volume of the jeans will be rebalanced and avoid overwhelming your petite stature."

headshot of writer Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.

TOPICS
Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

