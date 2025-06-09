Julianne Moore's ankle-skimming jeans are the cool and casual denim trend you should be adding to your wardrobe for summer

Julianne Moore is no stranger to the red carpet, but it was this recent off-duty ensemble that had us pondering a denim refresh. Spotted in the ultimate cool but polished outfit, Moore was seen out in New York wearing an oversized double-breasted blazer, plain white t-shirt and one of the best denim trends for 2025, ankle-skimming jeans with a subtle frayed edge.

The blazer kept the look on the formal side of smart casual outfit ideas, even balancing out the frayed hemline, which can sometimes look a little too laidback. Adding a directional edge to the whole look, Julianne Moore accessorised with shoes, sunglasses and a bag all by Italian designer brand, Bottega Veneta, little wonder, as Moore's recent campaign for the label has just dropped.

Answering the much-asked question, can jeans be business casual, Julianne manages to walk the fine line between a relaxed ensemble and a polished finish. By sticking to capsule wardrobe heroes, she created a timeless look, that she can still turn to in years to come, and feel just as put together.

Ankle-cropped denim is the summer trend our jean collection has been waiting for

We love an outfit formula that always works, and this Julianne Moore outfit is the perfect example. Opting for a straight leg jean that finishes at the ankle, is ideal for the summer months and great for showing off those new season shoe buys. The frayed hem adds a little extra fashionability, while the light wash hue is something we're seeing increasingly sported by celebrities, flagging the return of this major '90s trend.

Pairing the slim leg and ankle finish jeans with an oversized blazer ensures the look remains balanced throughout, making everything work harmoniously together. By sticking to a timeless palette, Moore ensures her whole look delivers a Quiet Luxury feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a new Bottega Veneta campaign just out, it is no surprise that Julianne Moore opted for this Italian fashion house for her accessories. The statement woven bag, with coordinating shoes, once again delivered an expensive look and feel without being flashy. Tapping into the sunglasses trends of 2025, she opted for a cat-eye frame, which is as timeless as it is trending.

Get the look

H&M Straight Regular Ankle Jeans £37.99 at H&M Cut to an ankle-length hem, this pair of straight leg jeans offers a slightly darker blue wash than Moore's but is just as wearable, if not more so. The darker your wash, the more polished your jeans appear, making these a style you can rock from AM to PM. The frayed hem gives a directional edge. Caslon Cuff Sleeve T-Shirt £35 at Nordstrom A white tee and a pair of jeans is a match made in fashion heaven, and this relaxed, cuff-sleeve design has a certain laidback luxe to it that has really piqued our interest. Offering a slightly looser fit, it's ideal for styling as a half tuck into the waistband of your jeans, for a Parisian chic finish. ZARA Oversize Double-Breasted Blazer £49.99 at Zara The oversized blazer has been in fashion for several years now and shows no sign of falling out of favour anytime soon. A black iteration, like Moore's is supremely versatile, pairing with just about anything. Remember to have other items that are more fitted in your ensemble to create a balance. Tony Bianco Zac Black Hi Shine 120.97 at Tony Bianco Loafers remain a key part of the latest 2025 shoe trends. Pairing equally well with your favourite jeans or the best women's trouser suit, the trick is to team them with ankle-skimming hem lines to give them a more feminine feel. They also add an androgynous twist to midi dresses and slip skirts. DRAGON DIFFUSION Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote £370 at Net A Porter A great alternative to Moore's Bottega Veneta bag, this affordable designer handbag is a fraction of the price, but is still crafted with same woven influence. The long strap ensures it can be slung over the shoulder, while the roomie silhouette makes it ideal for everyday. Bottega Veneta Women's Classic Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black/grey £340 at Bottega Veneta In a classic cat-eye silhouette, these black sunglasses with gold accents will pair with pretty much anything and everything in your summer wardrobe. Wearable all year, don't forget protecting your eyes from UV rays is not just for warm-weather.

Sometimes, keeping things simple is all you need for a great outfit. While we love incorporating the latest trends into our outfit rotation, knowing you have a wardrobe with great building blocks can make getting dressed a breeze.

A wear-all-year, whatever-the-weather ensemble, jeans and a t-shirt, finished with a blazer is the fallback outfit formula that fashion-lovers turn to time and again to feel both comfortable and put together.

Blue jeans, a white tee and a classic blazer will never go out of style, and while your jean choice will largely revolve around the best jeans for your body type, we find an ankle crop in a straight or kick flare shape is universally flattering, and always chic.

When recreating this look, keep your accessories as polished as the rest of your look, opting for classic shapes and neutral colours for the luxe Quiet Luxury feel that's favoured by A-listers.