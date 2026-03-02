Leather trousers are everywhere this spring, but for me, Julianne Moore's unexpected shoe choice really sets this look apart

Julianne Moore perfected the leather-trouser look as she arrived at the Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 26/27 fashion show in Milan over the weekend. Not only did her elevated black shirt and leather trousers combination catch our eye, but the addition of white studded clogs was a playful finishing touch.

If you've spotted the rise in leather-look trousers and wanted to try out a pair for yourself, Moore's styling combination is certainly one to note. Smart, elevated and in a monochromatic colour palette – this smart-casual outfit formula is an accessible entry to leather trouser styling.

On top, she opts for a relaxed velvet shirt, which cleverly contrasts the shiny patent trousers, and to accessorise, she adds even more texture into the mix with a woven clutch featuring Bottega Veneta's iconic intrecciato leather.

Moore unexpectedly adds a pop of bright white to this dark look by opting for some bold studded clogs – Alaïa's almost sold-out white leather clogs.

Clogs are a key part of the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, a continuation of fashion's love of bohemian-chic. If you're looking for inspiration on how to wear this shoe trend, opt for wide-leg or relaxed straight-leg silhouettes that skim the top of the shoe and that don't overwhelm its chunky design.

Shop Julianne Moore's Look

What makes this look work so well is the considered balance of texture. Leather, particularly patent or high-shine, looks excellent when paired with contrasting materials. Her soft velvet shirt and the woven clutch add depth to this outfit. Plus, by keeping the colours monochrome, you can really play around with experimental textures or fabrics.

For the spring months, the same outfit formula can be recreated; you might want to swap out heavier shirt materials for something lighter, such as linen. An oversized linen button-down will instantly make leather trousers feel appropriate for spring.