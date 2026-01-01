Lisa Snowdon just delivered a masterclass in how to style leather trousers, with a chic and cosy look that's worth replicating

Leather trousers might not be the first staple to come to mind when pulling together cosy and comfortable winter outfits, but Lisa Snowdon has made a good case for swapping out our jeans and leggings for the elevated style this season.

Out in New York, she created a sleek, nearly all black outfit by styling a relaxed fit, roll neck jumper with a black, gently tailored coat and pair of the coveted, though currently sold out, Air Jordan 1 mid día de muertos trainers.

These wardrobe staples created a perfectly comfortable and cosy winter look, but instead of going completely casual with a pair of timeless jeans or even some leggings, Lisa elevated her look with the simple addition of some wide-leg leather trousers. Contrasting against the soft knit texture of her jumper and the cosy wool fabric of her coat, the trousers brought a whole new feel to the laid-back look, turning it into one of our new go-tos for outfit inspiration this season.

Shop Leather Trousers

Karen Millen Faux Leather High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers £119 at Karen Millen With a high waist and wide leg, these faux-leather trousers boast a flattering silhouette that is described as having "both comfort and drama." Dress them up with a blouse and heels, or down with trainers and your best knitwear. River Island Black Faux Leather Elasticated Waist Trousers £39 at River Island An elasticated waistband brings a comfortable finish to these faux-leather trousers, which have a sporty, drawstring waist silhouette for a super casual feel. M&S Faux Leather Wide Leg Trousers £40 at M&S Reviews for these wide leg leather trousers with an elasticated waist say they're 'very flattering' and 'are so comfortable to wear.'

Get Lisa Snowdon's Comfy Winter Look

HUSH Meryl Roll Neck Wool Blend Jumper, Black £110 at John Lewis With a high neck and gently oversized fit, this is a versatile black jumper that will see tons of wear over the winter season. M&S Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat £69 at M&S Sleek and sophisticated, this smart tailored coat boasts a simple design and long length that will keep you warm and looking stylish. Nike Dunk in White & Pink £110 at Schuh While Lisa's Air Jordan 1 trainers are sold out, this pair of Nike Dunks offer the same sporty look and similar pink and white tones.

Adding a pair of leather trousers to a winter capsule wardrobe can be a game-changer, as they effortlessly work as elevated everyday wear, and for smart casual outfit ideas too. Styled as you would your favourite jeans or tailored trousers, they can replace any of your current go-tos, delivering a more polished, sleek and elevated look.

Especially with a one-toned look like Lisa’s, almost all-black ensemble, using contrasting fabrics is a great way to introduce interest and detail to your look.

Plus, leather trousers don’t have to be as uncomfortable as you might think; we're not talking stiff biker leathers. For one, wide-leg styles like Lisa's offer a roomy fit that will give you plenty of ease of movement, and the high street is full of leather and faux-leather trousers that have elasticated waistbands that can leave you feeling more like you’re wearing pyjamas than anything super form-fitting, giving style and comfort in one.