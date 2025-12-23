Looking to elevate your Christmas Day outfit? Demi Moore’s heritage jumper couldn’t be more perfect

Finding the perfect Christmas Day outfit that’s both comfortable and stylish can be tricky. But Demi Moore has found the chicest outfit formula that ticks all the boxes and feels incredibly festive too.

Starting her outfit off with a light blue, argyle knitted jumper, she elevated the cosy staple and added a modern twist to its traditional heritage-inspired print by styling it with a pair of red leather trousers, a top colour choice for the time of year.

The unexpected choice of leather trousers couldn’t be more fitting for the festive season, with the bold red tone delivering holiday charm. Finishing off her outfit with a pair of red, slingback kitten heels Demi added a polished edge to the otherwise cool and cosy look.

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore) A photo posted by on

Recreate Demi Moore's Festive Style

Alongside her nostalgic knitwear, the tactile leather of Demi’s straight leg trousers brings a whole new feel to the cosy staple and gives her look a modern touch that our go-to denim jeans never could. Casual enough to work for elevated everyday wear, especially when hosting Christmas at home, her trousers are a staple we didn’t know were missing.

Playing into the tomato red shade we’ve seen take off as one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, not only will her red trousers see tons of wear over the festive season, but they’ll also carry effortlessly into the New Year.

There are more ways than you might first think of to style red leather trousers like Demi's. Try adding sparkling accessories for a party-ready outfit, or mixing it up with heritage-inspired pieces like Demi's argyle jumper. It might be tempting to downplay their red tone with neutral shades of black and white, but playing into the bold colour with clashing hues brings a much more fashion-forward flair to an outfit - Demi has certainly got us itching to try out more unexpected colour combinations this season.