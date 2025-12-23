Looking to elevate your Christmas Day outfit? Demi Moore’s heritage jumper couldn’t be more perfect
Striking a balance between cosy and chic, Demi paired some heritage-inspired knitwear with a pair of festively red leather trousers
Finding the perfect Christmas Day outfit that’s both comfortable and stylish can be tricky. But Demi Moore has found the chicest outfit formula that ticks all the boxes and feels incredibly festive too.
Starting her outfit off with a light blue, argyle knitted jumper, she elevated the cosy staple and added a modern twist to its traditional heritage-inspired print by styling it with a pair of red leather trousers, a top colour choice for the time of year.
The unexpected choice of leather trousers couldn’t be more fitting for the festive season, with the bold red tone delivering holiday charm. Finishing off her outfit with a pair of red, slingback kitten heels Demi added a polished edge to the otherwise cool and cosy look.
Recreate Demi Moore's Festive Style
The tones of this Mango cardigan are a spot-on match for those in Demi's argyle jumper, making it an ideal piece to recreate her look with. One of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, heritage checks are a great investment, as this cool weather look often finds itself central to winter capsule wardrobes.
With their versatile and flattering wide-legs and high waist, the muted red tone of these faux leather trousers packs a punch, while also being easy to style. Wear as if they were a neutral, these trousers will team with other classic hues such as navy, black, camel or white for a Christmassy feel that also delivers on style.
A low block heel and slingback strap make these festive red shoes easy to slip into and style, with their bow detail emulating Demi's style. If you're not a fan of wearing bright block colours or like to keep red away from your face, adding a pair of Christmassy red shoes is a great way to add seasonal cheer with very little effort.
With pops of blue and burgundy, this grey argyle print cardigan is a great alternative to Demi's light blue jumper if you're not ready to go all-out with colour clashing. Leaning into the heritage trend, this knit is pretty timeless, so you can easily reinvent it year after year.
These timeless heels blend classic style with a contemporary twist, with their oversized bow feeling festive, yet also working for year-round styling. The more maroon hue taps into this season's colour trends, but these cute slingbacks will easily become a party favourite.
Alongside her nostalgic knitwear, the tactile leather of Demi’s straight leg trousers brings a whole new feel to the cosy staple and gives her look a modern touch that our go-to denim jeans never could. Casual enough to work for elevated everyday wear, especially when hosting Christmas at home, her trousers are a staple we didn’t know were missing.
Playing into the tomato red shade we’ve seen take off as one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, not only will her red trousers see tons of wear over the festive season, but they’ll also carry effortlessly into the New Year.
There are more ways than you might first think of to style red leather trousers like Demi's. Try adding sparkling accessories for a party-ready outfit, or mixing it up with heritage-inspired pieces like Demi's argyle jumper. It might be tempting to downplay their red tone with neutral shades of black and white, but playing into the bold colour with clashing hues brings a much more fashion-forward flair to an outfit - Demi has certainly got us itching to try out more unexpected colour combinations this season.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
