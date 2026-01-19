Demi Moore uses this one surprisingly divisive accessory trend to make her all-black outfit stand out

Looking chic, Demi Moore's all-black outfit at the Sun Valley Film Festival left us with plenty of styling advice

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Image of Demi Moore
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Leather is one of the defining fabrics of the winter season, from smart leather trousers to classic blazers, and of course, a classic black leather skirt. It's the one texture that makes any outfit look and feel a little more polished, instantly.

And clearly Demi Moore feels the same way, as she was snapped at the Sun Valley Film Festival last month, in a smart-casual all-black ensemble that consisted of a leather mini skirt, a black turtleneck and a pair of sleek, point-toe court heels.

Get Demi's Tonal Look

The effectiveness of Demi’s outfit lies in its playful use of texture, and that’s really the key to knowing how to put together one-colour outfits. Whether, like Demi, you’re looking to style shades of black with interest or you’re getting to grips with the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 with a sunshine yellow ensemble, layering texture is what you want to focus on.

Sure, an all-black outfit with a simple pair of plain tights would have still worked, but Demi’s use of different materials, with the leather, lace and knitwear all in one look, took everything to a new level, showing that wardrobe building blocks are the foundation to every strong outfit, and that smart accessorising is the key to unlocking fashion success.

Demi kept her outfit unfussy, refining her style with the use of texture and a well-balanced silhouette; the slouchy jumper, the form-fitting skirt and the detailed tights all worked harmoniously together for a bold, but timeless finish.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.