Demi Moore uses this one surprisingly divisive accessory trend to make her all-black outfit stand out

Leather is one of the defining fabrics of the winter season, from smart leather trousers to classic blazers, and of course, a classic black leather skirt. It's the one texture that makes any outfit look and feel a little more polished, instantly.

And clearly Demi Moore feels the same way, as she was snapped at the Sun Valley Film Festival last month, in a smart-casual all-black ensemble that consisted of a leather mini skirt, a black turtleneck and a pair of sleek, point-toe court heels.

Completing this seamless outfit formula and adding some fashion-forward interest, the actress added a pair of Gucci's interlocking G tights, which not only added some winter weather protection but also helped to break up the all-black ensemble by adding a textural element, ensuring her look felt far from drab.

A post shared by Ali Larter (@alilarter) A photo posted by on

Get Demi's Tonal Look

The effectiveness of Demi’s outfit lies in its playful use of texture, and that’s really the key to knowing how to put together one-colour outfits. Whether, like Demi, you’re looking to style shades of black with interest or you’re getting to grips with the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 with a sunshine yellow ensemble, layering texture is what you want to focus on.

Sure, an all-black outfit with a simple pair of plain tights would have still worked, but Demi’s use of different materials, with the leather, lace and knitwear all in one look, took everything to a new level, showing that wardrobe building blocks are the foundation to every strong outfit, and that smart accessorising is the key to unlocking fashion success.

Demi kept her outfit unfussy, refining her style with the use of texture and a well-balanced silhouette; the slouchy jumper, the form-fitting skirt and the detailed tights all worked harmoniously together for a bold, but timeless finish.