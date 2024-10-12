How to put together one-colour outfits, according to the celebs who nailed the monochrome trend

Fashion styles come and go but monochromatic dressing - the art of putting together a 'one-colour' outfit - is eternally on-trend.

Whether you're a fan of head-to-toe pastels, love summery hues or your capsule wardrobe consists of all-black pieces, single-colour looks can be super high-impact, striking and easy to put together. Not only that, but monochrome outfits can create an elongated silhouette and will make you look immediately put together.

Not sure where to start? Get inspired by these stylist-approved tips and trend-setting celebs.

32 tricks to putting together single-colour outfits

Play around with different shades

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Putting together a single-colour outfit doesn't mean everything has to be the same hue. "Pick a colour and mix up the hues! Even within one colour, there are many shades and tones. For example, if you're going for a blue outfit, you can mix navy, sky blue, and powder blue for a cohesive yet elevated look," advises Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at fashion retailer SilkFred.

Wear It Well: Reclaim Your Closet and Rediscover the Joy of Getting Dressed | £14.79 at Amazon Stuck in a style funk? Looking to add some more consistency to your look and make your style feel more directional? Then turn to this book by celebrity fashion stylist Allison Bornstein who explains how to curate your closet and discover your personal style, all using pieces you already own.

Incorporate different textures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add some interest to your look by playing around with different textures. Think silk slip skirts and knitted jumpers, or tailored blazers with flowing chiffon or mesh. "Mix your fabrics by combining different textures like silk, denim, wool, velvet, or leather - this keeps a single-colour outfit interesting. For example, a white wool sweater with white denim trousers and a white silk scarf can create visual contrast while staying monochromatic," recommends stylist Megan Watkins.

Choose a colour that flatters you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most important part of putting together a strong monochromatic look? Choosing a colour that you really feel good in. Using colour analysis, either pick the shades that complement your skin tone best or simply opt for the ones that you enjoy wearing the most. Whether it's all black, head-to-toe navy or deep red (à la Salma Hayek), pick a shade that you feel great in, then build your outfit around that.

Layer up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales knows a thing or ten about putting together striking single-colour outfits. One of her go-to tricks? Layering complementary pieces in slightly different hues.

"Layering in a single colour creates depth and a point of interest. For instance, wearing a camel-coloured coat over a slightly lighter beige jumper and trousers can add sophistication," recommends stylist Megan Watkins.

Don't be afraid of double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long gone are the days where double denim is considered a fashion faux pas - but, pairing denim pieces together does require a bit of consideration. One of our favourite ways to style the look is to bring together items that have the same wash and style, like Cate Blanchett's chic ensemble (pictured).

By pairing a matching loose-fit denim shirt and wide-leg jeans, both with subtle embellishments, the actress creates a look that's both harmonious and cool.

Go for a two-piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not confident putting together a monochromatic look, then invest in a co-ord set in a hue (or pattern) you like and then all the hard work is done for you. Single-colour outfits don't need to be plain; just look at Sienna Miller's breezy pinstripe cotton trouser suit. By opting for soft tailoring and a relaxed fit without any top underneath, this look is chic, effortless and looks super put-together.

Get creative with tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add some interest to your look with high-impact hemlines, asymmetric details or embellishments. We love this all-black outfit on Salma Hayek that combines a smart tailored jacket with towering platform heels and a fringed skirt that flashes just the right amount of leg.

Keep accessories minimal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to add a touch of sparkle to your outfit, but if you're opting for a bold look, you might want to keep embellishments minimal. We love Keke Palmer's all-yellow ensemble, tastefully accessorised with sparkly diamanté heels and subtle silver hoops.

Add some statement sunnies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A pair of black sunglasses can tie together a monochromatic look while providing a striking contrast. But matching your sunglasses to your look can be impactful too, when done right. We're taking style notes from Jamie Lee Curtis who matched her red power suit with a pair of eye-catching red sunnies.

Choose white trainers for a casual finish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a chic daytime outfit, you can't go wrong with a relaxed-fit trouser suit and white trainers. Heidi Klum (pictured) deviates from the one-colour look slightly by breaking up her suit with a fitted white t-shirt which pairs perfectly with her box-fresh white trainers. Super wearable, comfortable and sophisticated - what's not to love?

Break up the look with a belt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Break up your look by adding a belt. This can make separate pieces feel more cohesive, especially if you're playing with texture or tone. Opt for a similar hued belt if you want to really commit to the monochrome look or choose a contrasting colour to pull attention.

Play with proportions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We'll be the first to admit this outfit from Anne Hathaway isn't super wearable day-to-day - but she has incorporated some styling principles we can all take on board. If you're opting for a single-colour outfit, add some interest by playing with proportions. Here, the actress has opted for a glitzy micro-mini Barbiecore dress, sky-high platforms and a tiny bag in an outfit Miranda Priestly would be proud of.

Keep it simple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrary to popular belief, monochromatic looks don't have to be fussy or complicated. Simply go for one impactful piece, like the Princess of Wales's striking purple dress. With minimal, neutral accessories, the dress remains the focal point of her look and it needs nothing else to make it pop.

Make an impression with matching headwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to wedding guest outfits, sometimes the most compelling looks are the most straightforward and a simple shift dress will be instantly elevated with a matching fascinator. Wedding headwear can be tough to get right and when paired with different textures and prints, it can look a little over the top. Instead, make like Amal Clooney and opt for a tailored dress, a matching fascinator and some simple accessories.

Don't be afraid of patterns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochromatic outfits don't have to centre around block colours and incorporating prints into your look can break it up and add a sense of cohesion, especially if you're also experimenting with different tones. We love Amanda Holden's autumnal look (pictured) which features several ochre and orange-toned separates, all held together by a printed shirt.

Tailoring matters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Tailoring matters," stylist Megan Watkins tells us. "A monochrome outfit can emphasise the silhouette, so well-tailored pieces are essential to avoid looking shapeless."

And who knows this better than the Princess of Wales? Often pictured in a well-tailored trouser suit and carefully chosen accessories - like her navy heels and subtle silver necklace - she knows how to choose pieces that emphasize her silhouette while always staying classy.

Add some sparkle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing with interesting textures like lace, chiffon or mesh can really dial up the drama and elevate any one-colour outfit. Just look at Katie Holmes's lace set (pictured), which brings together an opulent lace Chanel cardigan and skirt over a black body suit. Beautifully tailored and visually interesting, there's no need to incorporate any additional colour into this look.

Introduce some contrasting colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're not confident diving headfirst into a one-colour outfit, then try a two-tone outfit. Pictured wearing a piece from her own collection, we love how Victoria Beckham has paired the slouchy top section of her dress with her wine-red boots. The floaty fuchsia skirt adds some texture and interest to the look.

We'll admit this doesn't fit neatly into the description of a single-tone outfit, but it shows how adding some carefully placed, complementary splashes of colour can really elevate a look.

Choose a bag in a contrasting colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling is everything when it comes to putting together one-colour outfits, and while some looks can stand out on their own with minimal accessories, choosing the right bag, belt or jewellery can really make or break others. Here, Heidi Klum's burgundy crossbody bag makes her slouchy co-ord feel more directional, while really making the colour pop.

Stick to the same shade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another way to nail the monochrome look is to stick with one hue and really follow it through. Playing with layers and textures is important here in order to add some depth and interest to your look and to avoid it looking like a uniform. We love how Karlie Kloss has layered several pieces on top of each other in an array of different cuts and fabrics.

Wear contrasting shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding a burst of colour to your outfit through some carefully chosen accessories can make or break a monochromatic look. And no one knows this better than Victoria Beckham who paired bright red heels with her (personally designed) navy dress and fascinator for Harry and Meghan's nuptials. The D-ring beck detail and veil give the dress a beautiful shape, while her bright red heels add a little bit of colour and edge.

Try pinstripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding texture is a great way to break up a monochrome look but subtle patterns, like pinstripes, can have the same effect. "You can play with patterns and prints - subtle patterns like pinstripes or a small print in the same colour can also add texture without breaking the monochrome look," says stylist Megan Watkins.

We love this look from ethical powerhouse Stella McCartney whose trademark style (and collections) bring together tailoring, sportswear and sculptural silhouettes in her collection. With a bit of pinstripe in this case, naturally.

Copy the royals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If someone knows how to masterfully put together a single-colour look, it's the royal ladies. From the late Queen Elizabeth's famous colourful twinsets to the Princess of Wales' coveted trouser suits, the family are a source of constant inspiration. We love this look from Zara Tindall where she's layered several shades of blue on top of one another, all brought together (literally) with a navy belt.

Try a bold red lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look from Angelina Jolie showcases a few failsafe styling principles for nailing the monochrome trend. Not only has she opted for slightly contrasting (but complementary) hues, and different textures in her look but she adds a splash of colour through her signature red lip.

Add some edge with leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather is expensive, so when it comes to choosing pieces, many of us will reach for something in a classic black or brown tone. But don't be afraid to try a little colour as leather skirts, trousers and jackets can look brilliant when paired with pieces in the same colour.

We're taking style notes from Queen Letizia who has styled her red leather trousers with a demure red long-sleeved top for a chic, classy look with just a little bit of edge.

Start with black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you find the idea of stepping out in an all-blue outfit a little daunting or if you feel you just won't get enough wear out of a red, green or yellow co-ord, then you can still make maximum impact with an all-black outfit. Sharp tailoring, textured details and small cut-out details are a super easy way to elevate your look without much additional styling.

Try a statement coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A long coat will add drama to any outfit. Pair it with a top and boots in the same colour then you have a look that even Anna Wintour would approve of. The coat is the focal point here, so choose one that fits well and will work with other staple pieces in your wardrobe.

Play it safe with neutrals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One-colour outfits don't have to be bold to be impactful and an all-neutral look will always look sophisticated and chic - as Angelina Jolie well knows. Using complementary hues and slightly relaxed tailoring will give an effortless but chic look. "If you're new to monochrome dressing, begin with neutral colours like white, black, beige, or grey. These colours are easy to work with and offer a timeless look," recommends stylist Megan Watkins.

"Once you’re comfortable, you can venture into bold colours like red, green, or even electric blue for a showstopping look."

Mix dressy and casual styles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's throwing a bomber jacket on top of a silk dress or wearing a tailored blazer with relaxed jeans, mixing dressy and casual pieces is a super effective way to try the monochrome trend. Here, Jennifer Aniston pairs a smart tailored jacket, knitted polo neck and pair of jeans for a chic off-duty look that still looks super considered.

Play around with different lengths

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively's denim look is a fun take on the monochrome trend. Not only has she paired double denim, but her short embellished dress and gold Chanel crossbody bag add a bit of bling to her outfit. By teaming a mini dress with a long denim jacket, she ensures that the pieces feel considered and that her outfit doesn't feel too over the top. "You can try combining different lengths, like a long coat over a shorter skirt or dress in the same colour family, to break up the uniformity," advises SilkFred stylist Megan Watkins.

Choose a colour that looks great against your hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're going back to basics with this tip, but ensure that the colour you choose not only fits with your skin tone but also that it contrasts well with your hair. We love this high-impact look from Demi Moore; her floor-length cream gown really complements (and pulls attention to) her silky-long black locks.

Keep it seasonally appropriate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Monochrome outfits work best when they reflect the environment they are in," advises stylist Megan Watkins. "For example, in autumn and winter, opt for darker, richer shades (e.g., burgundy, forest green, navy), while for spring and summer, lighter and brighter shades (e.g., pastels, whites) will pop." We love this all-yellow look from Drew Barrymore; the heavier material, loose fit and mustard-yellow tone make for an impactful autumnal look.