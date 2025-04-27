Amanda Holden is a master of top-to-toe colour looks - her tomato red outfit is making me want to try the trend

When it comes to her personal style, Amanda Holden has certainly found a fashion formula that works for her – and that’s colour drenching. The star is regularly spotted wearing the same shade from head-to-toe and whether its bright pink or muted grey, her block-colour outfits create a bold statement that still manages to feel classic and wearable.

The star is a master of layering up multiple pieces in the same colour and finishing with matching accessories, and it’s a look that can easily be recreated from the high street or even pieces you might already own in your current wardrobe. I often find myself scrolling through pictures of Amanda's latest looks for some current spring/summer fashion trend inspiration, and there's one outfit in particular that caught my eye.

Amanda was spotted back in March rocking a tomato red combination, which grabbed attention for all the right reasons while she walked to work in central London. She expertly buddied up a sheer blouse by The Frankie Shop with a pair of wide leg trousers, and then finished off the look with a similar scarlet coat, high heel shoes and a small grab-handle bag.

It’s one of those outfits that will sit just as well at the office as it will for a trip to the theatre or as a fresh take on date night outfits, and I can’t stop thinking about it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's look

Exact match The Frankie Shop Peri Sheer Shirt £205 at NET-A-PORTER APAC If sheer fabrics feel a little scary for every day, you can simply layer this silk button down over a similar toned cami top or wear it open as a light layer over a plain tshirt. It will also work well worn under a sleeveless dress - the fancy fabric will pep up even the simplest of frocks. Nobody's Child Red Isabell Wide Leg Trouser £89 at Nobody's Child The swishy shape of a palazzo trouser makes them super comfy while flattering on all body body types. If you're unsure about what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, try teaming these with metallic heels or even a pair of matching red pumps. Ro&Zo Double Breasted Overcoat £159 at John Lewis Spring seems to be taking forever to get going this year but i'm not complaining as it gives me an excuse to invest in a coat like this cheery claret cover-up. It's a timeless style that will work for years to come. Buy now, love forever.

Shop more red

Adidas Grand Court Base 00s Shoes £55 at Adidas UK If you want to inject some bold shades into your look but not necessarily from top-to-toe, try some colour-pop trainers like this pair. The sporty kicks will work with your barrel leg jeans or a printed sun dress over the coming months. Mint Velvet Red Ultimate Cotton T-Shirt £35 at Mint Velvet - UK A bright t-shirt like this one will act as a great base layer for plenty of outfits. Use it to pep up old denim or team it with a floral skirt and sandals - it'll work with pretty much any colour or pattern with ease. Boden Iris Leather Mini Satchel £111 at Boden UK Amanda finishes her outfit off perfectly with a matching red bag, and this leather crossbody design will do the job nicely. Wear with similar tones or throw it over a breton stripe top and linen trousers for weekend cool.

I genuinely love this red ensemble on Amanda, and she clearly enjoyed wearing the scarlet shade too, as just a week later, the star wore her block-colour coat again, but this time she layered it over a matching cropped jacket and mini skirt outfit. It was a very different take on colour drenching but had just as much wow-factor.

As well as looking chic, wearing the same colour from top to toe is super flattering too. No matter what your size or shape, opting for a single hue all over creates the illusion of a taller, leaner frame. It’s a clever styling trick for creating a streamlined silhouette and you don’t necessarily have to wear the exact same tone all over either.

You can try different darker and lighter shades of a particular colour to create the same effect, and it might feel a little more wearable for anybody nervous about a stronger matching statement like Amanda’s.