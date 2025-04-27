Amanda Holden is a master of top-to-toe colour looks - her tomato red outfit is making me want to try the trend
Looking to embrace some bolder shades for the summer months? Amanda's chic wardrobe will inspire you
When it comes to her personal style, Amanda Holden has certainly found a fashion formula that works for her – and that’s colour drenching. The star is regularly spotted wearing the same shade from head-to-toe and whether its bright pink or muted grey, her block-colour outfits create a bold statement that still manages to feel classic and wearable.
The star is a master of layering up multiple pieces in the same colour and finishing with matching accessories, and it’s a look that can easily be recreated from the high street or even pieces you might already own in your current wardrobe. I often find myself scrolling through pictures of Amanda's latest looks for some current spring/summer fashion trend inspiration, and there's one outfit in particular that caught my eye.
Amanda was spotted back in March rocking a tomato red combination, which grabbed attention for all the right reasons while she walked to work in central London. She expertly buddied up a sheer blouse by The Frankie Shop with a pair of wide leg trousers, and then finished off the look with a similar scarlet coat, high heel shoes and a small grab-handle bag.
It’s one of those outfits that will sit just as well at the office as it will for a trip to the theatre or as a fresh take on date night outfits, and I can’t stop thinking about it.
Shop Amanda's look
Exact match
If sheer fabrics feel a little scary for every day, you can simply layer this silk button down over a similar toned cami top or wear it open as a light layer over a plain tshirt. It will also work well worn under a sleeveless dress - the fancy fabric will pep up even the simplest of frocks.
The swishy shape of a palazzo trouser makes them super comfy while flattering on all body body types. If you're unsure about what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, try teaming these with metallic heels or even a pair of matching red pumps.
Shop more red
If you want to inject some bold shades into your look but not necessarily from top-to-toe, try some colour-pop trainers like this pair. The sporty kicks will work with your barrel leg jeans or a printed sun dress over the coming months.
A bright t-shirt like this one will act as a great base layer for plenty of outfits. Use it to pep up old denim or team it with a floral skirt and sandals - it'll work with pretty much any colour or pattern with ease.
I genuinely love this red ensemble on Amanda, and she clearly enjoyed wearing the scarlet shade too, as just a week later, the star wore her block-colour coat again, but this time she layered it over a matching cropped jacket and mini skirt outfit. It was a very different take on colour drenching but had just as much wow-factor.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
As well as looking chic, wearing the same colour from top to toe is super flattering too. No matter what your size or shape, opting for a single hue all over creates the illusion of a taller, leaner frame. It’s a clever styling trick for creating a streamlined silhouette and you don’t necessarily have to wear the exact same tone all over either.
You can try different darker and lighter shades of a particular colour to create the same effect, and it might feel a little more wearable for anybody nervous about a stronger matching statement like Amanda’s.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
I would never normally spend £150 on a pillow, but this luxury pillow has turned me into an "architect of sleep"
The Norvegr Standard Collection Pillow has added a final flourish to my sleep set-up. With this dreamy pillow, I've finally been able to sleep through the night
By Laura Honey
-
Victoria Beckham just revealed the exact products she uses to achieve her iconic nude lip look - and our editors are already big fans
Both versatile and incredibly wearable, Victoria Beckham's recognisable pinky-nude lip combination has never been easier to recreate
By Sennen Prickett
-
Half my wardrobe is made up of leopard print, but I just couldn’t resist this H&M shirt dress
The classic collared dress combined with wild cat spots makes this piece a trend-ticking addition to any capsule wardrobe
By Matilda Stanley
-
Jennifer Lopez just swapped her trusty jeans for these summer-ready tailored denim trousers
JLo certainly loves her jeans, but is shaking things up a bit
By Matilda Stanley
-
Claudia Schiffer's boho chic cardigan is the perfect cover-up for between seasons
The model used her patterned knitwear to pep up a simple jeans and boot outfit, and it's a winning look for unpredictable weather
By Matilda Stanley
-
Kate Middleton's Rixo shirt dress is now available in navy polka dot or trending leopard print
The Princess of Wales is a big fan of this style, and the new patterns are a stylish choice for summer
By Matilda Stanley
-
If you like the butter yellow trend, you'll love the even brighter shade Eva Longoria's wearing
We all know butter yellow is huge news this year, and Eva's hot take on the trend is inspiring me
By Caroline Parr
-
Susanna Reid's flattering, summer-ready Boden twirl dress is now discounted – but not for long
With 25% off until midnight on 27th April, we suggest you snap up this stand-out summer dress now
By Molly Smith
-
Who says knee highs aren't for spring? Sienna Miller's trending tan boots rework everything you thought you knew about this season's footwear
Sienna Miller has shown that you can still get plenty of wear out of knee high boots this season styled in a different way.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Ruth Langsford just gave us the green light to wear two watches - one for fitness, one for fashion
It might seem like you have to take a 'one or the other' approach, but this doesn’t have to be the case.
By Emma Shacklock