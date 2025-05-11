Amanda Holden never has an off-day with her wardrobe, but this zesty orange look is one of her best

Each morning while walking to and from work as a radio host for Heart FM, Amanda briefly turns the streets of London into a catwalk, and her outfits provide a daily dose of sartorial inspiration that I really love.

The celebrity likes to make a statement with colour, and she will often opt for a single tone from top to toe. Whether it’s a matching suit or a floaty skirt combination, the star always nails the latest spring/summer fashion trends, and this look is a perfect example of her bold-yet-wearable fashion know-how.

Amanda was spotted wearing a joyful orangey-red dress by British clothing brand Florere. The eye-catching piece has a light knit fabric at the top that fits snugly, and then flows out from a dropped-waist hem, into a floaty satin skirt. It looked fabulous, and she finished it off nicely with a gold quilted bag by Michael Kors, plus sky high metallic court shoes.

I always enjoy poring over Amanda's trend-ticking looks, and this zingy get-up is up there with the very best. I've been inspired by her citrusy ensemble, so I’ve found her exact dress, as well as some similar styles to recreate her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Exact Match Florere Sleeveless Knit and Satin Midi Dress £198 at florere.com The mix of materials gives this dress a really high end feel, while the fit and flare shape will flatter in all the right places. If bright orange isn't for you, this beautifully designed piece is also available in a grassy green and a jet black tone too. Exact Match Michael Kors Tribeca Large Metallic Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag £325 at Michael Kors UK The radio star carried this classic quilted piece and the golden tone looked extra special against her orange dress. It will add a little extra oomph to a more casual outfit too - wear with everything from a tshirt to your best trench coats. Lipsy Gold Slingback Faux Leather Courts £44 at Next UK While I love Amanda's uber-high stiletto heels, they are not very practical (or comfy!) for a big day. The slightly lower height on this pair combined with a slingback will look just as glam for a special occasion minus any 'ouch' moments.

Shop More Orange Dresses

Zara Interlock Midi Dress £25.99 at Zara UK This cotton-blend knitted dress is nice and breathable for summer but will also add a little warmth for when the sun goes down. Wear with plain heels or inject some pattern with some leopard print ballet flats. Reiss Annabel Cotton Shirred Midi Dress £230 at Reiss The stretchy shirred fabric on this one will hug your curves while still being easy to move around in, making it a winner for day or night plans. The dropped waistband creates a very similar silhouette to Amanda's dress too. Omnes Orange Nova Maxi Dress £95 at Next UK This fuss-free maxi dress has a slinky vibe to it that will work perfectly for an after hours party or a trip to the theatre. Buddy up with oversized shiny jewels and a tailored blazer and you'll be all set.

I love the shouty-yet-chic colour of Amanda’s design, and it’s a shade that will work brilliantly for a number of summer occasions. It will stand out from the crowd as one of the best wedding guest dresses or look super special for evening cocktails with friends.

I will take note from the celebrity and style a zesty dress with golden accessories, but this tangy tone will sit equally as well with understated black pieces or you could go for a fashionable-clash with shoes and bags in other colour-pop shades.