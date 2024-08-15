Sorry to my black ballet flats, but Prada's leopard print pumps are the new must-have - here's 6 affordable alternatives to help you get ahead

Our fashion editor predicts you'll spot these leopard print ballet flats everywhere this autumn

Prada leopard ballet flats duo
(Image credit: MyTheresa)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

As a long-time leopard print lover, it's certainly not unusual for me to be recommending you add a wild print to your wardrobe. But this year, the rest of the fashion world agrees with me. Leopard is a neutral!

Leopard print jeans have been a stand out trend this year (I found the perfect pair at Mint Velvet), and so have ballet flats. But as autumn approaches, Prada has cleverly combined the two to make, let's face it, my dream shoes.

The label's leopard print ballet flats feature a calf hair finish, the sweetest Mary Jane strap and that very distinctive triangular Prada logo on the front. Nicky Hilton's a fan, and sizes are already limited at lots of stockists. However, at £820, these are not for the faint-hearted.

Luckily, you've got a (self-professed) leopard print expert on hand to help. Super similar styles are landing left, right and centre on the virtual high street for as little as £25.99, so now's the time to invest. They're a great alternative to the best white trainers, plus they feel like a more subtle way to dip your toe into the animal print trend if jeans, coats or dresses feel a bit on the bold side.

Pick your favourite from these six options to refresh your autumn capsule wardrobe and let the compliments roll in...

Shop Prada leopard print ballet flat lookalikes

Leopard Print Textured Ballet PumpsEditor's pick

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps

Mint Velvet is going from strength to strength at the moment. Have a look at their new in section and you could easily mistake it for one of the best French clothing brands. Following on from their bestselling leopard print jeans, these ballet flats look much more expensive than they are, and will become your go-to. The Mint Velvet sale is always worth checking out too.

ANIMAL PRINT BALLET FLATS WITH DOUBLE STRAPS
Zara Animal Print Ballet Flats With Double Straps

I've been shopping at Zara even more than normal lately, and their shoes are my biggest weakness. I tend to find them really comfortable - particularly for the price point - and these animal print pumps are going to overtake my favourite Zara leather ballet flats, which I've worn on repeat all summer long.

Vic Chisel Toe Mary Janes
Boden Vic Chisel Toe Mary Janes

The shape of the toe and the buckle on the strap make these Boden shoes look much more expensive. One five star reviewer wrote: "I'm a five and a half, so bought a 5 and a 6, and the 5 were a bit tight, so I've kept the 6. The buckle is on elastic, so these are really easy to slip on and look great. Fabulous work shoe. Love."

Leopard-Print Bow Mary Jane Flats - Animal Print Brown
Charles & Keith Leopard Print Bow Mary Jane Flats

Charles & Keith can count Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez as fans, so if you fancy adding your name to that list, these are a great place to start. The little bow on the front is a nice touch!

Dark Brown Leopard Print Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps
New Look Leopard Print Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps

A great option if you're looking for shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, these will add interest to even the simplest of ensembles. Sizes are selling fast so don't wait.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat

These are a hybrid of the mesh ballet flats you saw everywhere last season and the leopard print you're going to see everywhere in autumn. Wear them with the best jeans for your body type and a cosy cardigan, and this will take you from sandal weather to boot weather effortlessly.

Wondering how to style your leopard print ballet flats? They'll pair perfectly with everything from jeans to midi dresses, and will work particularly well with on-trend shades of brown. The Zara Marine jeans are still going strong in my wardrobe, and red is another huge trend for the new season, so lean in to that with knitwear and accessories.

Ballet flats in all colours lend themselves to that Parisian look we're all keen to copy, so check out some of the best French clothing brands if you're in need of some chic stripes or a new trench coat.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸