Sorry to my black ballet flats, but Prada's leopard print pumps are the new must-have - here's 6 affordable alternatives to help you get ahead

As a long-time leopard print lover, it's certainly not unusual for me to be recommending you add a wild print to your wardrobe. But this year, the rest of the fashion world agrees with me. Leopard is a neutral!

Leopard print jeans have been a stand out trend this year (I found the perfect pair at Mint Velvet), and so have ballet flats. But as autumn approaches, Prada has cleverly combined the two to make, let's face it, my dream shoes.

The label's leopard print ballet flats feature a calf hair finish, the sweetest Mary Jane strap and that very distinctive triangular Prada logo on the front. Nicky Hilton's a fan, and sizes are already limited at lots of stockists. However, at £820, these are not for the faint-hearted.

Luckily, you've got a (self-professed) leopard print expert on hand to help. Super similar styles are landing left, right and centre on the virtual high street for as little as £25.99, so now's the time to invest. They're a great alternative to the best white trainers, plus they feel like a more subtle way to dip your toe into the animal print trend if jeans, coats or dresses feel a bit on the bold side.

Pick your favourite from these six options to refresh your autumn capsule wardrobe and let the compliments roll in...

Shop Prada leopard print ballet flat lookalikes

Wondering how to style your leopard print ballet flats? They'll pair perfectly with everything from jeans to midi dresses, and will work particularly well with on-trend shades of brown. The Zara Marine jeans are still going strong in my wardrobe, and red is another huge trend for the new season, so lean in to that with knitwear and accessories.

Ballet flats in all colours lend themselves to that Parisian look we're all keen to copy, so check out some of the best French clothing brands if you're in need of some chic stripes or a new trench coat.