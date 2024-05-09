I'm a fashion editor who rarely wears anything but trainers - these £45 ballet flats have transformed my spring wardrobe
Buy the Zara leather ballet flats in every colour if you can
Wearing high heels never used to bother me. I'd happily do a day at work in a heel, but somewhere along the line - maybe lockdown had something to do with it, or was it just trainers becoming more of a trend? - I started wearing trainers every day and never looked back.
Yes, I've got the odd loafer and some summer sandals in there, but my collection of best white trainers was my daily go-to. That is until I stumbled across these Zara leather ballet flats.
Ballet pumps are well and truly back in business for 2024, but maybe the mesh ballet flats you've seen everywhere are a step too far for you. Certainly, I tried a crystal embellished pair that quickly became 'indoor shoes' because I couldn't stand the blisters after a few attempts at wearing them in...
The Zara leather ballet flats were a last-minute addition to my shopping basket when adding to my spring capsule wardrobe, but in the days since then, I've hardly taken them off. They're the perfect combination of Quiet Luxury and minimalism, and so far I haven't found an outfit they won't work with.
RRP: £45.99 | Featuring a delicate gold buckle and a soft square toe, these shoes are up for grabs in three different colours. The flexible technical latex foam insole is designed to offer greater comfort, and they fit true to size in my experience - don't forget the leather will soften over time.
They're actually really similar to the John Lewis 'Henrietta' style that had an 800 person-strong waitlist late last year. Excuse me for going all Goldilocks, but on the Zara style, the toe isn't too square, nor are they not too flat, plus the Mary Jane strap is perfectly placed so that they don't feel too girly and can easily be slipped on and off.
They work with everything from blue jeans and knitwear to your best midi dresses, and you could totally get away with adding the Zara leather ballet flats to occasionwear too. No more hobbling around the dancefloor at the end of a wedding, hurrah!
They're made from buttery soft leather, so the £45.99 price tag is pretty impressive, and are currently available in classic black, colour pop red and neutral cream. They're really comfortable to walk in despite missing that padded sole I'm used to with trainers. So much so, you pretty much feel like you're wearing slippers.
Kate Moss is of course the original ballet flat queen, and she's definitely been known to favour Mary Jane shapes. But what really convinced me that these ballet pumps were going to fly off the shelves was spotting my fellow fashion expert Charlie Bell wearing the same style around the woman&home office. We can't both be wrong!
She says : "They're the perfect in-between shoe when it's not quite sandal weather (or when you haven't had time for a pedi!). I've been wearing mine with both jeans and dresses and the square toe gives them a slight edge that means they don't look too prim when worn with floaty frocks. The soft leather keeps the comfy for all-day-wear too. At under £50, they're my favourite buy this season."
Zara is a go-to for many people, but the high street stalwart seems to be on particularly good run at the moment. The Zara Marine jeans and Zara padded top - as recommended by Trinny Woodall - should be high up on your shopping list too.
Can't see your size? Zara is great at emailing when items are back in stock if you sign up, or check out our top three high street alternatives instead.
Shop leather ballet flats
RRP: £35 | If half sizes will help you fit a comfortable fit, the M&S ballet pumps are for you. One reviewer wrote: "These shoes are the dream ballerina/Mary Jane type of footwear you need when you cannot wear high shoes". They're even more affordable than the Zara option too.
RRP: £49.99 | With minimalist ballet flats selling out on every site you look at, we were pleasantly surprised to find a full size range at Office. If you're looking for white jeans outfits, add these and a Breton striped top for a very chic ensemble.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
