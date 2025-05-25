I definitely didn’t need any more gingham in my wardrobe but I simply couldn’t resist this pretty pair of checkered pumps

As soon as the sun starts to make a proper appearance, I will reach inside my wardrobe and grab something covered in gingham. For me, the vintage-style checks are always the perfect print for a sunny day and I have many dresses, shirts and bags covered in the timeless squares.

In fact, I own so many gingham pieces that I had actually made a pact with myself not to buy any more this year, as I really didn’t need anything new. I was doing well with my self-imposed ban until I saw this beautiful pair of red and white Mary-Jane pumps by River Island. The preppy gingham flats complete with wide cross-strap and faux buckle were just too pretty to resist, so I ordered a pair immediately and in all honesty, I have zero regrets. I love them.

The vintage-inspired shoe adds a fun yet polished footnote to my outfit, and I have found them to be the perfect finishing touch to a pair of barrel leg jeans and a white shirt. I’ve also worn them with a plain pink sun dress and love how the checkerboard effect adds a hint of print to any outfit with very minimal effort. They have fast become my favourite summer shoes and I find myself reaching for them most days.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Great for pairing with everything from dresses to jumpsuits and even stylish linen staples, I'm convinced that there is very little these shoes won't team well with.

Perfect for what to wear in the heat, thanks to the open and airy front, these are certainly going to get a lot of mileage from me in the coming months.

Shop The Shoes

Gingham is one of those prints that comes into the style spotlight year after year but manages to feel very fresh and cheerful each season. I love wearing it from top to toe, but I have also found that these shoes inject some pattern to even the simplest of outfits and I think they will make a great choice for anybody wanting to try the trend but feels less confident about wearing a dress or shirt covered in the retro squares.

Shop More Gingham Shoes

Oliver Bonas MOI London Black Gingham Mary Janes £83 at Oliver Bonas Black and white prints are a little more subtle to wear, and this chic pair of Mary-Jane pumps will work well with everything from a denim jumpsuit to a little black dress. Boden Heeled platform sandals £125 at Boden For a bolder statement opt for these bright blue heels. The small platform helps to support the foot a little more than stiletto heels, making them one of the most comfortable wedding guest shoes of the season. Kate Spade New York Tianna Wicker Wedge Heel Sandals £250 at John Lewis Wedges are perfect for summer and the wicker sole combined with gingham print make this pair extra special for a sunny soiree. Add them to a red dress or a white tailored co-ord.

As well as looking good, the River Island flats feel good to wear too. I can do the school run and dash to the shops without having to think about them, and the felted material inside is very soft against my feet. They really are both practical and pretty.

The flats have ticked all my boxes when it comes to warm-weather shoes, and I will be stepping out in these playful pumps again and again over the coming months.