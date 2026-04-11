Gingham is bigger and better than ever this season - here's 7 ways to wear this summer-ready print
Vintage squares have had an upgrade for 2026
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When it comes to spring prints, gingham is up there with the best. The little checks in candy-coloured hues go hand-in-hand with sunshine, and despite being around for decades, it’s a pattern that always ticks off spring/summer fashion trends with ease and manages to feel fresh year after year.
Things are a little different for 2026, though, as gingham is popping up all over the high street with a much bigger and bolder vibe that will feel all the more fun and cheerful for warmer weather. Jumbo-sized squares have given the vintage look a contemporary upgrade and can be found on everything from floaty frocks to relaxed tops right now, but the piece that has particularly caught my fashion eye is a wide-leg jumpsuit from Boden.
The relaxed design is covered in a blue grid print that guarantees to wow, and the combination of the wide-leg silhouette and belted waist makes it very flattering for most body types. And on top of all that, it’ll feel breezy to wear thanks to a linen fabric. What’s not to love?!
Shop the Jumpsuit
I can see this jumpsuit working by day with my best white trainers and a tote bag, or for a summer wedding with heels and a clutch. The blue and white colour combination on this wow-worthy one piece will look gorgeous in the sun, and it is available in both regular and petite lengths to help you find your perfect fit. The wide straps mean you can still wear your most comfortable bra underneath.
Shop More Gingham
This piece will look chic with barrel leg jeans, or team it with the co-ord shorts for a matchy-matchy summer ensemble.
Despite the larger size, jumbo gingham is just as wearable as the classic-sized checks, but when it comes to styling, it's best to let your square-covered piece take centre stage and keep the rest of your outfit minimal and understated.
To avoid a clash or your ensemble looking overly busy, steer clear of other bold prints, and instead add plainer items like a crisp white shirt, blue denim or a basic T-shirt to balance out your patterned separates and keep things feeling polished.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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