I'm packing for 30-degree heat – here are the best linen staples I found on the high street
These linen pieces not only feel amazing in the heat, but look far more expensive than they are
Keeping cool in hot weather is no mean feat, and whether you're experiencing a heatwave or you're jetting off to sunnier climes, tracking down the best linen staples will help to keep you stylish and comfortable in the coming weeks.
A natural fibre, linen offers great breathability, which means it helps air pass to your skin, and it also absorbs moisture but dries quickly, stopping that sweaty and clammy feeling, making it ideal for what to wear in the heat. As linen is a natural fibre, it can carry quite a high price tag, so I headed to the high street to find expensive-looking linen pieces that are worth buying, and won't break the bank.
From versatile linen shirts to comfortable linen trousers and chic linen dresses, I was impressed by the high street's offering of both 100% linen and linen-blend pieces. With plenty of flattering cuts and styles that offered easy layering potential. It's important to note that linen-blends can compromise slightly on breathability (unless mixed with another natural fibre), but they generally crease a lot less, making them great for all day wear.
High street linen buys that are worth the investment
With heatwave days in the office and a sunny beach holiday right around the corner, I headed to the high street to find affordable linen that looked as luxe as its designer counterparts, and I was impressed by what I found.
From Next’s classic white linen shirt to Arket's seriously elevated wide leg linen trousers and Zara’s oversized linen shirts (that are perfect for travelling in), I've rounded up the linen styles that are actually worth investing in.
Shop our favourite linen shirts
A breezy linen shirt is simply a must in the heat. Crafted in a breathable fabric, the best linen shirts can help to keep you cool as temperatures rise. When it comes to how to style linen shirts, opt for shorter cuts if you're planning on wearing a linen shirt with high-waisted shorts or trousers, or go oversized for a relaxed silhouette that you can wear in lieu of a jacket, over swimsuits, or buttoned up with long linen trousers.
These are three of my favourite elevated linen shirts that are lightweight and flattering.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This classic white button-up shirt will see you through the season in style. A cotton-rich shirt with linen blend gives you two breathable fabrics in one shirt. Linen creases more heavily than cotton, so a fabric blend such as this one doesn't compromise on the cool factor, but will hopefully mean you'll have less creases in your outfit.
Striped shirts are a summer classic, and this gorgeous sky blue and white design fits in nicely with the spring/summer fashion trends 2025 love of blue hues this season. A chic execution of a wardrobe classic, this shirt comes in eleven colourways, including a dusty pink and a rich chocolate brown. 100% linen, this shirt maximises on breathability.
This loose-fitting linen shirt features a sharp collar, long sleeves, and a handy front patch pocket. This sandy shade feels luxurious and summer-ready, and it paired perfectly with the white linen trousers I had on while trying it out. Team with other elegant neutral hues for a chic daytime look that will take you through those really hot days without breaking a sweat.
Shop our favourite linen trousers & shorts
In line with this season's trends, linen trousers were spotted on the spring/summer catwalks at the likes of Stella McCartney and Max Mara, where models lined the runways in linen trousers, both wide-leg and cropped iterations. A neutral colour palette was overwhelmingly popular, with everything from light cream to mocha mousse on display.
I've selected three high street linen trousers and shorts that will enhance your summer capsule wardrobe. When it comes to how to style linen trousers, think primarily about the shape of the leg and look to balance your silhouette accordingly. Of course, the easiest pairing is with a coordinating linen shirt, for a chic two-piece.
Made solely from linen, these trousers will ensure maximum comfort on the warmer days ahead. These are a personal favourite, and if you're already a fan of the wide leg silhouette, you'll love the way they drape. Style with wedge heels for an evening look, or day to day, opt for leather fisherman sandals.
If you're looking for smarter silhouettes but you still want the cool comfort of linen, these Bermuda shorts offer the best of both worlds. Ideal for sunny office days when it's too hot for tailored trousers, style these with a loose-fitting cotton shirt or a matching linen button-up.
The best thing about these cropped linen trousers is their elasticated waistband, which is made for movement and ease. The soft flattering fit makes them a brilliant staple for travelling, and the cropped shape is ideal for styling with your best white trainers too. Plus, they are available in four colourways, from bright white to deep blue.
Shop Our Favourite Linen Dresses
When it comes to linen dresses, I always opt for pieces that can be easily styled from day to night. The three linen dresses I've chosen could work from AM to PM with the right footwear and accessories. If you're packing for a trip, think about putting together a holiday capsule wardrobe and select pieces that can be mixed and matched.
A simple black dress can go a long way when it comes ot styling. I imagine wearing this high-neck dress with either some statement earrings or a bold necklace. Add some open-toe heels and you're ready for an evening out. Crafted from pure linen, it has a loose, easy finish that feels comfortable and roomy once on.
This chocolate brown maxi dress exudes elegance. Made from a soft linen and Lyocell blend, it drapes perfectly on the body and will keep you cool through the warmer season. The box pleats on the body make this one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy too.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a tender gesture you might’ve missed at the VE Day concert
The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans with their 'low key' display of affection that we might well see more of this year
-
Prince George shows resilience at VE Day Tea Party after experiencing so much 'emotional vulnerability'
Prince George joined his parents at Buckingham Palace's VE Day Tea Party and showed 'empathy' and 'confidence' throughout the engagement
-
Anne Hathaway wore the bag style we'll be reaching for all summer long – the mini bag
The ultimate occasionwear accessory, this bag style is a warm-weather essential
-
This flattering bikini top is a great shape if you have big boobs - and it's currently 65% off
The Shapermint Essentials Halter Bikini Top will boost your confidence this summer
-
Emilia Fox’s peony-print maxi reminds me why floral dresses are worth investing in for wedding and garden party season
If you’re going to invest in one occasion-wear dress for the season it surely has to feature florals.
-
Looking for a new do-it-all dress for summer? Anna Wintour’s leafy print piece might just be it
The Vogue editor sported a bold yet wearable dress that's perfect for this time of year
-
Katie Holmes is a master of comfortable casual wear - her deep red jumpsuit is ideal for spring
It's such a simple but chic look
-
Victoria Beckham's leopard print skirt is the chic staple every closet needs
If you only add one thing to your closet this season, make it a leopard print skirt
-
Geri Halliwell's summer-ready white outfit is a fresh spin on florals if you're not a fan of prints
Appliqué flowers made for a stunning extra detail on her crisp shirt and skirt combination
-
Amal Clooney's chocolate brown trousers offer a much softer alternative to black tailoring
In an unexpected colour, her fitted trousers gave classic tailoring a fresh spin