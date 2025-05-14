I'm packing for 30-degree heat – here are the best linen staples I found on the high street

Keeping cool in hot weather is no mean feat, and whether you're experiencing a heatwave or you're jetting off to sunnier climes, tracking down the best linen staples will help to keep you stylish and comfortable in the coming weeks.

A natural fibre, linen offers great breathability, which means it helps air pass to your skin, and it also absorbs moisture but dries quickly, stopping that sweaty and clammy feeling, making it ideal for what to wear in the heat. As linen is a natural fibre, it can carry quite a high price tag, so I headed to the high street to find expensive-looking linen pieces that are worth buying, and won't break the bank.

From versatile linen shirts to comfortable linen trousers and chic linen dresses, I was impressed by the high street's offering of both 100% linen and linen-blend pieces. With plenty of flattering cuts and styles that offered easy layering potential. It's important to note that linen-blends can compromise slightly on breathability (unless mixed with another natural fibre), but they generally crease a lot less, making them great for all day wear.

High street linen buys that are worth the investment

With heatwave days in the office and a sunny beach holiday right around the corner, I headed to the high street to find affordable linen that looked as luxe as its designer counterparts, and I was impressed by what I found.

From Next’s classic white linen shirt to Arket's seriously elevated wide leg linen trousers and Zara’s oversized linen shirts (that are perfect for travelling in), I've rounded up the linen styles that are actually worth investing in.

Shop our favourite linen shirts

Zara Oversize Linen Shirt (left), H&M Striped Linen Shirt (right) (Image credit: Molly Smith)

A breezy linen shirt is simply a must in the heat. Crafted in a breathable fabric, the best linen shirts can help to keep you cool as temperatures rise. When it comes to how to style linen shirts, opt for shorter cuts if you're planning on wearing a linen shirt with high-waisted shorts or trousers, or go oversized for a relaxed silhouette that you can wear in lieu of a jacket, over swimsuits, or buttoned up with long linen trousers.

These are three of my favourite elevated linen shirts that are lightweight and flattering.

Next White Long Sleeve Shirt With Linen £28 at Next This classic white button-up shirt will see you through the season in style. A cotton-rich shirt with linen blend gives you two breathable fabrics in one shirt. Linen creases more heavily than cotton, so a fabric blend such as this one doesn't compromise on the cool factor, but will hopefully mean you'll have less creases in your outfit. H&M Linen Shirt £27.99 at H&M Striped shirts are a summer classic, and this gorgeous sky blue and white design fits in nicely with the spring/summer fashion trends 2025 love of blue hues this season. A chic execution of a wardrobe classic, this shirt comes in eleven colourways, including a dusty pink and a rich chocolate brown. 100% linen, this shirt maximises on breathability. Zara Oversize Linen Shirt £27.99 at Zara This loose-fitting linen shirt features a sharp collar, long sleeves, and a handy front patch pocket. This sandy shade feels luxurious and summer-ready, and it paired perfectly with the white linen trousers I had on while trying it out. Team with other elegant neutral hues for a chic daytime look that will take you through those really hot days without breaking a sweat.

Shop our favourite linen trousers & shorts

Zara 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers styled with Zara Oversize Linen Shirt (Image credit: Molly Smith)

In line with this season's trends, linen trousers were spotted on the spring/summer catwalks at the likes of Stella McCartney and Max Mara, where models lined the runways in linen trousers, both wide-leg and cropped iterations. A neutral colour palette was overwhelmingly popular, with everything from light cream to mocha mousse on display.

I've selected three high street linen trousers and shorts that will enhance your summer capsule wardrobe. When it comes to how to style linen trousers, think primarily about the shape of the leg and look to balance your silhouette accordingly. Of course, the easiest pairing is with a coordinating linen shirt, for a chic two-piece.

Zara 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers £39.99 at Zara Made solely from linen, these trousers will ensure maximum comfort on the warmer days ahead. These are a personal favourite, and if you're already a fan of the wide leg silhouette, you'll love the way they drape. Style with wedge heels for an evening look, or day to day, opt for leather fisherman sandals. Mango Linen-blend Bermuda Shorts £35.99 at Mango If you're looking for smarter silhouettes but you still want the cool comfort of linen, these Bermuda shorts offer the best of both worlds. Ideal for sunny office days when it's too hot for tailored trousers, style these with a loose-fitting cotton shirt or a matching linen button-up. Arket Cropped Linen Trousers £67 at Arket The best thing about these cropped linen trousers is their elasticated waistband, which is made for movement and ease. The soft flattering fit makes them a brilliant staple for travelling, and the cropped shape is ideal for styling with your best white trainers too. Plus, they are available in four colourways, from bright white to deep blue.

Shop Our Favourite Linen Dresses

Zara 100% Linen Midi Dress Black (Image credit: Molly Smith)

When it comes to linen dresses, I always opt for pieces that can be easily styled from day to night. The three linen dresses I've chosen could work from AM to PM with the right footwear and accessories. If you're packing for a trip, think about putting together a holiday capsule wardrobe and select pieces that can be mixed and matched.