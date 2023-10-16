12 best dresses with pockets to shop right now - and as a fashion editor I should know

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best dresses with pockets open up a whole new world of practical dressing, and if you've managed to bag yourself one, you're likely to have told everyone (whether they asked of not) that yes, 'it has pockets'.

Clothing with pockets have often felt illusive within womenswear, with dresses with pockets a particularly desired piece, and it has been a long running bone of contention that women want practical fashion too. Thankfully this season there are lots of comfortable dresses with pockets that tick off a whole host of events for the upcoming season, including dresses with pockets for work, and even styles suitable for wedding guests.

This season's best autumn dresses are varied in style, meaning there is something for every taste and the addition of pockets simply makes them an even better investment. While most dresses with pockets will be relatively floaty to give enough storage space, you can find more structured styles, if you're looking to highlight your frame. We've rounded up our favourites to shop now.

Best dresses with pockets

The best dresses with pockets are a must have for both comfort and style. Often treated with a trapeze, smock or A-line shape, as these cuts leave the most unobtrusive room for inner pocket bags. Dresses with pockets are overall universally flattering, as the fuller skirts, teamed with tapered tops avoid adding extra unnecessary bulk, as the skirt swallows up any extra fabric. While many people think dresses with pockets are largely relegated for casual wear, we have spotted pockets in everything from wedding dresses (yes it's true) to dresses with pockets for wedding guests.