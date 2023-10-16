12 best dresses with pockets to shop right now - and as a fashion editor I should know
'Yes it's got pockets' - I'm a fashion editor and these are the best dresses with pockets I've seen this season
The best dresses with pockets open up a whole new world of practical dressing, and if you've managed to bag yourself one, you're likely to have told everyone (whether they asked of not) that yes, 'it has pockets'.
Clothing with pockets have often felt illusive within womenswear, with dresses with pockets a particularly desired piece, and it has been a long running bone of contention that women want practical fashion too. Thankfully this season there are lots of comfortable dresses with pockets that tick off a whole host of events for the upcoming season, including dresses with pockets for work, and even styles suitable for wedding guests.
This season's best autumn dresses are varied in style, meaning there is something for every taste and the addition of pockets simply makes them an even better investment. While most dresses with pockets will be relatively floaty to give enough storage space, you can find more structured styles, if you're looking to highlight your frame. We've rounded up our favourites to shop now.
Best dresses with pockets
The best dresses with pockets are a must have for both comfort and style. Often treated with a trapeze, smock or A-line shape, as these cuts leave the most unobtrusive room for inner pocket bags. Dresses with pockets are overall universally flattering, as the fuller skirts, teamed with tapered tops avoid adding extra unnecessary bulk, as the skirt swallows up any extra fabric. While many people think dresses with pockets are largely relegated for casual wear, we have spotted pockets in everything from wedding dresses (yes it's true) to dresses with pockets for wedding guests.
RRP: £75 | A great midi dress for an autumn outfit idea for women over 50, this ditsy printed dress features an adjustable tie at the waist, so you can choose your level of shaping. Buttoned down the front, the V-neck dress can be worn over light knitwear as autumn and winter chill sets in. The long floaty sleeve offers upper arm coverage, while the light fabric will help keep you cool.
RRP: £148 | The Somerset silhouette has been a huge hit for Anthropologie and there numerous colourway and print options over the summer. In line with autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, the brand have embraced a series in velvet and this pocket dress is an absolute show stopper. Dress up with a pair of neutral pumps, or as part of a brown boots outfit for the day.
RRP: £139 | Crafted from organic cotton cord for excellent body temperature regulating abilities, we love this laid back look. Cord is a popular fabric for autumn capsule wardrobes, thanks to its tactile finish. This jet navy colourway makes a wonderful change from black and is less harsh. The high waistline ensures this dress will skim over your silhouette.
RRP: £85 | Looking to create an hourglass body shape? A fit and flare wrap dress is the silhouette to choose to narrow your waistline and show off enviable curves. The wrap design nips in at the waist, while the circular skirt creates a fuller hip area. With a short sleeve, this timeless monochrome dress offers upper arm coverage.
RRP: £140 | Be the candy-stripe queen in this vibrant dress. While it may feel a little summery, red is actually one of the biggest fashion colour trends for 2023 and this dress with pockets is a great way to wear the trend and bring a little more brightness to the gloomy months ahead. A great travel dress with pockets, wear this with a cardigan now, or for alfresco dinners abroad.
RRP: £89 | Feminine and floral, this dress is ideal for those looking for the best dresses with pockets for a boho capsule wardrobe. One of the best dresses for women over 50, with a floral repeat pattern and tie neck detail, this chic dress can be worn alone, or slipped under a neutral coloured, long line cardigan for a super cosy, autumnal feel.
RRP: £240 | When it comes to the best new in autumn buys from Boden, this dress is high up on our priority list. The V-neck helps to elongate your silhouette, while the fuller sleeve adds a directional feel. The patchwork style, paisley print makes this a dress with pockets that can be dressed up or down. Team with heels, hat and a trend-led clutch bag for what to wear to a winter wedding.
RRP: £115 | A jean dress is a lynch pin in a denim capsule wardrobe and this tailored iteration from Scandinavian clothing brand Cos is ideal if you've often found denim dresses a little bulky. The streamlined design has an almost corset-like cut through the middle, helping to contour and lengthening your frame. With a button-fronted shirt dress finish, it's a new season fave.
RRP: £75 | Crafted from 98% cotton, this cord pinafore is a stylish dress with pockets that delivers on smart casual outfit appeal. A twist on classic dungarees, this version can be worn from autumn to spring by altering the top worn underneath. In cold weather, opt for one of the best cashmere jumpers. Come spring, try a floaty blouse. Available to a size 24, it's one of the best plus size dresses with pockets too.
RRP: £110 | An inspirational brand, Scamp & Dude founder Jo, set the company up in her 40s, and has an amazing and charitable ethos that runs through the whole brand. This comfortable green leopard print dress can easily be worn to the office or for casual wear and would look great styled with a denim or leather jacket. This curve loving cut comes in a number or colours and patterns.
RRP: £385 | Velvet is a major fabric for the season ahead and this floral printed dress is a fantastic option for any upcoming occasions and events. The gathering through the bodice is ideal for adding fullness to a smaller bust, while the inverted V waist band will help to highlight your frame. The pockets in this occasionwear dress are pretty discreet, and don't interrupt the dress shape at all.
RRP: £24.90 | We love Uniqlo for minimalist capsule wardrobe staples and this navy dress epitomises this aesthetic. The fit and flare silhouette is universally flattering, while the simple upper bodice cut and nipped in waist naturally create an hourglass shape. Try wearing a cropped sweater over the top, or pairing with a cardigan or shrunken blazer to keep the neat shape front and centre.
