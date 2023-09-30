As a fashion editor these are the new-in autumn buys from Boden that are worth investing in
Best Boden autumn buys - selected by a fashion editor
Boost your wardrobe with new-in buys from Boden's autumn collection. With a quintessentially British feel, and an autumn-ready colour palette, whether you're looking to start a fresh or bolster old favourites, there's plenty to choose from.
The best Boden new-in autumn buys will help you step into the season in style. Whether you're looking to bolster your autumn capsule wardrobe with a mixture of directional pieces and solid basics, or just want to fresh those autumn outfit ideas entirely, the latest drop from Boden has you covered and we've selected our favourite pieces that are available to shop now.
A British clothing brand, Boden has a long-standing history of providing high quality clothing that has timeless appeal. From classic knits, solid denim basics and of course, some of the best Breton tops in the business, it's a one stop shop for sorting out your new season looks with ease. Stocking separates, accessories and shoes, as well as the best autumn dresses, it was a tough job whittling down the latest drops to just nine pieces, but these are all the items are fashion editor thinks are worthy investments for the months ahead.
9 best Boden autumn buys
With such a wide and varied collection, we've scrolled through pages of Boden's autumn new-in buys and selected the looks we think will up your style game for the new season and beyond.
RRP: £85 / $120 | A Breton top is a staple in any capsule wardrobe, in any season. The dominating navy hue does make this feel autumn=appropriate, and ensures it will go well with indigo jeans. Wear for smart casual outfit ideas during the week or weekend.
RRP: £90 / $120 | The best wide leg jeans are now a wardrobe staple and when it comes to the denim trends for 2023, this silhouette is back front and centre once again. Keep your top half fitted, and highlight your waist, to allow the wide hem to balance your shape.
RRP: £240 / $340 | Dress trends come and go, but the best dresses defy the looks of the time. This paisley print dress with blouson sleeves does feel timely, but thanks to its bohemian style it's certainly a design that can be worn year after year.
RRP: £98 / $150 | At a loss with how to style a slip skirt? This wardrobe essential is a great building block for autumn and Boden's silky navy design is a solid neutral that will pair with white, camel and khaki hues, as well as bold colour block designs.
RRP: £98 / $150 | The best fair isle sweaters for women are another Boden staple and this cardigan silhouette brings a wardrobe classic bang up to date. The oatmeal base tone ensures this is a neutral that can mix and match easily, while pink tones offer a feminine twist.
RRP: £110 (UK only) | You can't go wrong with the best loafers for women, and Boden has an extensive collection of directional shoes. These give us Tod's vibes, for a runway-worthy feel, and we love the oversized buckle. Ideal for a capsule wardrobe for work.
RRP: £190 / $225 | The best cashmere sweaters are something we turn to when the weather takes a sharp deep, as the temperature regulating fabric helps to keep you warm, without overheating. Available in this stunning cobalt blue or bright pink for a stylish, cosy statement piece.
RRP: £95 / $140 | A fantastic alternative to a jacket, this round necked cardigan with contrast black bow is ideal for slipping over everything from t-shirts and blouses to your best cocktail dresses making it a brilliant investment piece for this season and beyond.
RRP: £320 / $460 | The coat trends for 2023 are packed full of varied styles, ensuring there is something for everyone. One of the best winter coats, this yellow checked design will easily brighten up any look, and yellow is a big fashion colour trend for the season too.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
