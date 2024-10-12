These M&S lookalikes for Kate Middleton’s go-to knitted jumpers are the cosy-chic festive pieces we’re keeping warm in this winter

Recreating Kate Middleton's winter style is easier than ever with these Fairisle knitted jumpers from M&S that look just like the cosy designer pieces she rewears every season.

Kate Middleton's wardrobe is enviously chic year-round and her autumn and winter wardrobe is the perfect place to find inspiration for casual and cosy looks to keep warm in throughout the cooler seasons.

We love so many of her go-to autumn styles, from her affordable and chic Zara boucle blazer to her practical Berghaus boots but a standout staple for the royal is the timeless and classic Fairisle knitted jumper.

The beautiful style features intricate patterns of bands and geometric motifs framing the collar of the knitwear, bringing a sophisticated festive touch to any look. And if you love Kate's Holland Cooper Fairisle Knit jumper, you're going to want to snap up up the affordable M&S Fairisle Jumper inspired by its look.

Shop M&S Fairisle jumpers

M&S Fairisle Crew Neck Jumper £35 at M&S Boasting warm, wearable brown tones with a stunningly intricate Fairisle pattern framing the crew neck, this knitted jumper from M&S is a great, elevated staple to bring a festive touch to any look. With a regular fit and soft yarn material, the style is cosy and stylish. We love the textured detailing on the front too which adds a more luxe feel to the piece, showing its high quality makeup. M&S Fairisle Crew Neck Jumper £35 at M&S Is there ever a more perfect time to wear a bright and bold red than during the festive season? The statement colour-way gives this Fairisle knitted jumper a totally different look to its brown counterpart, with the black and white tones really standing out against the red for a striking and statement look. Again, the textured knit adds a luxe, elevated touch to show off the quality of the super soft yarn and we love the overall style.

Priced at just £35, the M&S jumpers are vastly more affordable wardrobe additions than Kate's designer piece and will help you get her look with ease.

But you'll want to act quickly as shoppers are raving about the high quality knitwear and its stunning festive look, meaning the jumpers are likely to sell out soon.

"Lovely thick and soft jumper," one reviewer wrote. "Beautiful colour, bright and cheerful for winter and great for Christmas."

Another, who brought the red-toned jumper, shared, "This sweater caught my eye when I saw it online. It didn’t disappoint! Warm, soft and cosy, ready for the colder weather. So many beige colours about presently so lovely to have something with colour to wear."

Shop More Fairisle Jumpers

M&S Fair Isle Crew Neck Relaxed Fit Jumper £35 at M&S Made from a fluffy knitted fabric, this Fairisle jumper from M&S is a cosy staple for your winter wardrobe. Featuring a relaxed fit, classic crew neck and muted colours, it's timeless and classic with ribbed trims giving a flattering fit that also keeps you warm. Monsoon Fern Fair Isle Wool Blend Jumper £69 at John Lewis Bring a bright pop of pink into your wardrobe with this stunningly bold Fairisle knitted jumper from Monsoon. We love the fun and playful colour which updates the timeless Fairisle style for a contemporary feel, with the warming woollen blend keeping you cosy in the cold. John Lewis Fair Isle Wool Blend Knit Jumper £49 at John Lewis A beautiful way to incorporate pattern into a neutral outfit, this Fairisle knitted jumper from John Lewis is subtle and chic with its natural tones. The soft and warm woollen blend is perfect for the winter months, with the flattering fitted silhouette being easily styled with any wardrobe basics.

When it comes to styling your knitwear, we love Kate's casual look from back in 2021 that's perfect for any outdoorsy event. Visiting Manor Farm as part of a royal engagement, the royal elevated her casual look by layering a blouse with a pie-crust collar underneath her jumper, letting the dainty ruffled collar peek out from the jumper's crew neckline.

A pair of flattering skinny jeans in a deep denim hue brought a darker element into the style, while a pair of deep brown knee high boots kept Kate's feet dry and cosy in the cold.

Finishing off her look with a practical khaki green waterproof coat, Kate created the perfect autumn look, with her voluminous blow out hairstyle adding a sophisticated touch to the outfit.