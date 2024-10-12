These M&S lookalikes for Kate Middleton’s go-to knitted jumpers are the cosy-chic festive pieces we’re keeping warm in this winter
Kate Middleton loves the classic and festive style of Fairisle knitted jumper in winter and these M&S pieces emulate her look for less
Recreating Kate Middleton's winter style is easier than ever with these Fairisle knitted jumpers from M&S that look just like the cosy designer pieces she rewears every season.
Kate Middleton's wardrobe is enviously chic year-round and her autumn and winter wardrobe is the perfect place to find inspiration for casual and cosy looks to keep warm in throughout the cooler seasons.
We love so many of her go-to autumn styles, from her affordable and chic Zara boucle blazer to her practical Berghaus boots but a standout staple for the royal is the timeless and classic Fairisle knitted jumper.
The beautiful style features intricate patterns of bands and geometric motifs framing the collar of the knitwear, bringing a sophisticated festive touch to any look. And if you love Kate's Holland Cooper Fairisle Knit jumper, you're going to want to snap up up the affordable M&S Fairisle Jumper inspired by its look.
Shop M&S Fairisle jumpers
Boasting warm, wearable brown tones with a stunningly intricate Fairisle pattern framing the crew neck, this knitted jumper from M&S is a great, elevated staple to bring a festive touch to any look. With a regular fit and soft yarn material, the style is cosy and stylish. We love the textured detailing on the front too which adds a more luxe feel to the piece, showing its high quality makeup.
Is there ever a more perfect time to wear a bright and bold red than during the festive season? The statement colour-way gives this Fairisle knitted jumper a totally different look to its brown counterpart, with the black and white tones really standing out against the red for a striking and statement look. Again, the textured knit adds a luxe, elevated touch to show off the quality of the super soft yarn and we love the overall style.
Priced at just £35, the M&S jumpers are vastly more affordable wardrobe additions than Kate's designer piece and will help you get her look with ease.
But you'll want to act quickly as shoppers are raving about the high quality knitwear and its stunning festive look, meaning the jumpers are likely to sell out soon.
"Lovely thick and soft jumper," one reviewer wrote. "Beautiful colour, bright and cheerful for winter and great for Christmas."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Another, who brought the red-toned jumper, shared, "This sweater caught my eye when I saw it online. It didn’t disappoint! Warm, soft and cosy, ready for the colder weather. So many beige colours about presently so lovely to have something with colour to wear."
Shop More Fairisle Jumpers
Made from a fluffy knitted fabric, this Fairisle jumper from M&S is a cosy staple for your winter wardrobe. Featuring a relaxed fit, classic crew neck and muted colours, it's timeless and classic with ribbed trims giving a flattering fit that also keeps you warm.
Bring a bright pop of pink into your wardrobe with this stunningly bold Fairisle knitted jumper from Monsoon. We love the fun and playful colour which updates the timeless Fairisle style for a contemporary feel, with the warming woollen blend keeping you cosy in the cold.
A beautiful way to incorporate pattern into a neutral outfit, this Fairisle knitted jumper from John Lewis is subtle and chic with its natural tones. The soft and warm woollen blend is perfect for the winter months, with the flattering fitted silhouette being easily styled with any wardrobe basics.
When it comes to styling your knitwear, we love Kate's casual look from back in 2021 that's perfect for any outdoorsy event. Visiting Manor Farm as part of a royal engagement, the royal elevated her casual look by layering a blouse with a pie-crust collar underneath her jumper, letting the dainty ruffled collar peek out from the jumper's crew neckline.
A pair of flattering skinny jeans in a deep denim hue brought a darker element into the style, while a pair of deep brown knee high boots kept Kate's feet dry and cosy in the cold.
Finishing off her look with a practical khaki green waterproof coat, Kate created the perfect autumn look, with her voluminous blow out hairstyle adding a sophisticated touch to the outfit.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Finally! Our beauty writer has seen inside the Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 - and it’s so worth the wait
From Sunday Riley to L'Occitane, luxe fragrance to a viral lip stain, we unbox this year's Anthropologie Advent Calendar...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
John Lewis' budget mattress protector is one of the best I've tested
I slept on the John Lewis Soft Touch Washable Quilted Mattress Protector to find out whether it's the best cheap mattress protector on the market.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s suede knee high boots and fluffy gilet show why different textures are the key to a chic layered look
Pippa Middleton loves a layered look in the colder months and she was on to a winner with her knee high boots and gilet combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's Zara boucle blazer is the affordable and chic solution to our need for a timeless autumn jacket
The Princess of Wales has the Zara Textured Blazer in multiple gorgeous designs
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's icy blue mini dress had the most unusual silhouette - and we want to see her wear it again
The Princess of Wales once stepped out in the most glorious pastel blue mini dress and it's inspired us to wear more of this stunning shade
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's Berghaus boots are the trusty winter walk essential we're investing in for frosty outings
The Princess of Wales's Berghaus boots are a practical choice for venturing into the great outdoors and she's styled hers so many ways
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s velvet top and sparkly wide-leg trousers prove that dresses and heels aren’t the only option this party season
Carole Middleton showed that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand during the festive season with the most sensational outfit combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We were shocked to see Kate Middleton wearing a pair of Crocs - but her fiery red pair are practical, comfy and so reliable
The Princess of Wales is a fan of a pair of comfy Crocs - and we can't blame her
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Elevate your denim, Carole Middleton's high-waisted jeans and satin champagne shirt is the October look that'll take you from daytime chic to chilly night out glam
Carole Middleton's elevated outfit brought together wardrobe staples and it showed how striking jeans and a glamorous top can be
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers are the lowest price we've seen - such a bargain for a cool royal-approved shoe staple
Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers are a huge bargain right now and they add a elevated yet relaxed feel to an outfit with minimal fuss
By Emma Shacklock Published