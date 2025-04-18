Comfy, chic and the perfect spring shade - Kate Garraway's vintage blue Sezane jumper dress ticks all the right boxes

Kate Garraway's blue Sezane jumper dress has you covered if chicness, comfort and gorgeous spring tones are at the top of your style checklist this season.

Kate Garraway attends the WellChild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 30, 2024 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Not only is Kate Garraway one of the most beloved faces on British TV, she's the ideal style inspiration if timeless smart casual outfits consisting of bright colours, striking florals and bold prints are your thing. And a comfy yet chic jumper dress is something she knows a thing or two about.

The Good Morning Britain and Lorraine host often posts snaps of her on-screen looks on social media to share details of her stylish pieces with fans - and we're glad she gave the intel on her latest Sezane number.

Posing for an Instagram shot in her standout knit, Kate pointed us in the direction of the iconic French brand, confirming that she wore the Harper Dress in Vintage Blue.

Shop Kate's Sezane Jumper Dress

Harper Dress - Vintage Blue - Merino Wool - SézaneExact match!

Sezane
Harper Dress in Vintage Blue

Kate's gorgeous Vintage Blue Sezane jumper dress is available to buy now. We predict it'll be popular.

Harper Dress - Deep Red - Merino Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Harper Dress in Deep Red

The rich red version of Kate's Sezane Harper dress is the most stunningly romantic pick that's so dreamy for both spring and the chillier months.

Harper Dress - Mocha - Merino Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Harper Dress in Mocha

Mocha is so in right now - and will never go out of style. Add this flattering and classic Sezane piece to your collection of wearable neutrals.

Sezane is our one-stop shop for spring capsule wardrobe items that wouldn't look out of place on the streets of Paris - and we're so ready to add Kate's split-hem midi to our collections.

The merino wool and organic cotton dress is the ultimate answer to those in-between weather fashion struggles we're prone to encountering this time of year. Finding it tricky to pick outfits that are perfect for 16-20 degrees? This is just that - and yes, there are other colours to choose from.

The Harper features a flattering and modest high neckline and warm long sleeves, while the sleek midi skirt design lets some leg peek through. The sweet stacked button detail adds a little extra something, too.

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor, has long been a lover of Sezane and the brand's ability to help anyone nail French fashion rules - so naturally, she adored Kate's blue moment.

"Sezane is on such a roll at the moment, and this blue knitted number is a reminder why. I love the asymmetric button detailing on the skirt, and that cornflower blue colour is so pretty," Caroline says.

"Kate Middleton is also a fan of knitwear from the French label, and Princess Beatrice wore a Sezane dress last weekend, so it's a très chic fan club to join!"

