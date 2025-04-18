Comfy, chic and the perfect spring shade - Kate Garraway's vintage blue Sezane jumper dress ticks all the right boxes
Kate Garraway's blue Sezane jumper dress has you covered if chicness, comfort and gorgeous spring tones are at the top of your style checklist this season.
Not only is Kate Garraway one of the most beloved faces on British TV, she's the ideal style inspiration if timeless smart casual outfits consisting of bright colours, striking florals and bold prints are your thing. And a comfy yet chic jumper dress is something she knows a thing or two about.
The Good Morning Britain and Lorraine host often posts snaps of her on-screen looks on social media to share details of her stylish pieces with fans - and we're glad she gave the intel on her latest Sezane number.
Posing for an Instagram shot in her standout knit, Kate pointed us in the direction of the iconic French brand, confirming that she wore the Harper Dress in Vintage Blue.
A post shared by Debbie Harper (@debbiedresses)
A photo posted by on
Shop Kate's Sezane Jumper Dress
Exact match!
Kate's gorgeous Vintage Blue Sezane jumper dress is available to buy now. We predict it'll be popular.
The rich red version of Kate's Sezane Harper dress is the most stunningly romantic pick that's so dreamy for both spring and the chillier months.
Sezane is our one-stop shop for spring capsule wardrobe items that wouldn't look out of place on the streets of Paris - and we're so ready to add Kate's split-hem midi to our collections.
The merino wool and organic cotton dress is the ultimate answer to those in-between weather fashion struggles we're prone to encountering this time of year. Finding it tricky to pick outfits that are perfect for 16-20 degrees? This is just that - and yes, there are other colours to choose from.
The Harper features a flattering and modest high neckline and warm long sleeves, while the sleek midi skirt design lets some leg peek through. The sweet stacked button detail adds a little extra something, too.
Caroline Parr, woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor, has long been a lover of Sezane and the brand's ability to help anyone nail French fashion rules - so naturally, she adored Kate's blue moment.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Sezane is on such a roll at the moment, and this blue knitted number is a reminder why. I love the asymmetric button detailing on the skirt, and that cornflower blue colour is so pretty," Caroline says.
"Kate Middleton is also a fan of knitwear from the French label, and Princess Beatrice wore a Sezane dress last weekend, so it's a très chic fan club to join!"
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Charlize Theron says SPF, moisturiser and lip balm are all you need on a desert island - so, here are the ones we would bring
We couldn't help but wonder: What are our beauty team's desert island picks?
By Naomi Jamieson
-
All the foods that you probably didn't know are naturally gluten-free, from gnocchi to buckwheat
Not sure what to replace pasta and bread with? These are the foods you probably didn't know are naturally gluten-free...
By Lauren Clark
-
My friend wants chic mother of the bride ideas - I'm suggesting this flattering and sophisticated dress
The Maddie dress from Hobbs is perfect for a special occasion and has co-ordinating accessories to complete your look
By Julie Player
-
Susanna Reid's 'amazing' M&S mesh midi dress is selling out fast - at just £35 it's so versatile for spring
The high street dress is available in three lengths, and customers call it 'lightweight and comfortable'
By Caroline Parr
-
FatFace is a must-visit destination for holiday essentials - and the denim will have you heading to the checkout too
Go for the holiday shop, stay for the denim
By Caroline Parr
-
Head to Hobbs for holiday-ready linen and the most elegant summer dresses you’ll find on the high street
Wondering where to shop for a chic summer wardrobe? Hobbs has you covered
By Caroline Parr
-
Forget beach bags and sunnies, Jasmine Harman's ravishing red swimsuit was elevated by matchy-matchy lipstick
If I want to make even the simplest outfit look a bit more polished, colour coordination becomes my style best friend.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Not sure how to wear shorts this summer? Gwyneth Paltrow just gave us the ultimate laid-back outfit formula
Her crisp white Bermuda shorts and light blue shirt combination is polished, comfortable, and super easy to recreate
By Molly Smith
-
Princess Beatrice just wore the maxi dress I've got my eye on for summer occasions - and she styled it with comfy Zara flats
She took style tips from Kate Middleton, choosing chic French brand Sezane
By Caroline Parr
-
Butter yellow might be the colour of the season, but Amal Clooney is making me want to try sunshine shades
Spark some joy by adding some statement yellow pieces to your wardrobe just in time for summer
By Matilda Stanley