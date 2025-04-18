Comfy, chic and the perfect spring shade - Kate Garraway's vintage blue Sezane jumper dress ticks all the right boxes

Not only is Kate Garraway one of the most beloved faces on British TV, she's the ideal style inspiration if timeless smart casual outfits consisting of bright colours, striking florals and bold prints are your thing. And a comfy yet chic jumper dress is something she knows a thing or two about.

The Good Morning Britain and Lorraine host often posts snaps of her on-screen looks on social media to share details of her stylish pieces with fans - and we're glad she gave the intel on her latest Sezane number.

Posing for an Instagram shot in her standout knit, Kate pointed us in the direction of the iconic French brand, confirming that she wore the Harper Dress in Vintage Blue.

A post shared by Debbie Harper (@debbiedresses) A photo posted by on

Shop Kate's Sezane Jumper Dress

Exact match! Sezane Harper Dress in Vintage Blue £170 at Sezane Kate's gorgeous Vintage Blue Sezane jumper dress is available to buy now. We predict it'll be popular. Sezane Harper Dress in Deep Red £170 at Sezane The rich red version of Kate's Sezane Harper dress is the most stunningly romantic pick that's so dreamy for both spring and the chillier months. Sezane Harper Dress in Mocha £170 at Sezane Mocha is so in right now - and will never go out of style. Add this flattering and classic Sezane piece to your collection of wearable neutrals.

Sezane is our one-stop shop for spring capsule wardrobe items that wouldn't look out of place on the streets of Paris - and we're so ready to add Kate's split-hem midi to our collections.

The merino wool and organic cotton dress is the ultimate answer to those in-between weather fashion struggles we're prone to encountering this time of year. Finding it tricky to pick outfits that are perfect for 16-20 degrees? This is just that - and yes, there are other colours to choose from.

The Harper features a flattering and modest high neckline and warm long sleeves, while the sleek midi skirt design lets some leg peek through. The sweet stacked button detail adds a little extra something, too.

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor, has long been a lover of Sezane and the brand's ability to help anyone nail French fashion rules - so naturally, she adored Kate's blue moment.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Sezane is on such a roll at the moment, and this blue knitted number is a reminder why. I love the asymmetric button detailing on the skirt, and that cornflower blue colour is so pretty," Caroline says.

"Kate Middleton is also a fan of knitwear from the French label, and Princess Beatrice wore a Sezane dress last weekend, so it's a très chic fan club to join!"