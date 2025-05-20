Forget floral frocks and heels, Kate Garraway's suit and trainers are the key to comfort and glamour this summer
Chelsea Flower Show is all about the floral outfits but Kate switched things up with tailoring and metallics.
The Good Morning Britain host explored all the beautiful gardens the show had to offer, all whilst wearing the style equivalent of a wildflower meadow.
Initially it might seem quite bold, but look closer at the intricacy of this print and you can really admire the beauty of it. Kate’s suit was by Joe Browns and although it also comes with a matching waistcoat too, she went for just the wide-leg trousers and a single-breasted blazer.
Both pieces have a timeless shape to them, which allows the print to shine and not be overpowering. The white background tone also accentuates the fun splashes of colour that the flowers bring to the design.
Shop Kate's Floral Suit
Exact Match
Even if you're not convinced by the idea of a full floral suit, it's always fun to add a pop of colour with a blazer. Throw this over a simple white or denim dress or with a white T-shirt or jeans and you'll feel summery but not over-dressed. It's fully lined and has three quarter sleeves.
Exact Match
The floral trousers look so striking and summery, both worn with or without the matching blazer. The wildflower print is colourful, but the white background mellows this and I'd go for white, tan or red accessories depending on how bold you want to be. If you really love the suit look, then why not wear these with the matching waistcoat too?
Kate Garraway's silver trainers have a chunky sole, but these Veja alternatives have the same metallic sheen but are a bit more streamlined. The white sole is crafted from rubber and the upper is leather for durability. These are such a fabulous footwear choice to pair with tailoring.
If you’re wondering what to wear to a wedding or garden party and want something a little different to a floral frock, then these tailored pieces are a stunning alternative. Not everyone will be sold on Kate Garraway’s choice to wear the full co-ord, but as separates the blazer and trousers are gorgeous too.
The key thing to remember is to keep the rest of your outfit relatively simple and neutral to make the floral print the centrepiece. This is how I style colourful blazers or trousers more generally, as it gives an outfit a minimalist edge.
Something like blue jeans and a white T-shirt would be transformed with the addition of a jacket like Kate’s and a white linen shirt tucked into the trousers is an equally pretty option. Suit items are great for smart-casual outfits and whilst tailoring brings the glamour, you can go for extra comfy footwear.
Shop More Suits and Trainers
Mango recommends sizing down by one size in this jacket and it's a beautiful piece, with crisp notched lapels and buttoned cuffs. The back hem has a vent and it's single breasted. A pastel blazer is an easy way to transform an outfit into something more seasonal and eye-catching.
The Princess of Wales owns a pair of these minimalist white trainers and I can totally see why. They're made from cotton canvas with a vulcanised rubber sole and are sleek and plimsoll-esque. This makes them quite understated for sporty shoes and they can be styled with dresses as easily as with trousers.
White trainers are a failsafe as they work with any tone or pattern, but Kate’s metallic trainers made a serious statement at the Chelsea Flower Show. The chunky sole looked sturdy and the reflective silver uppers felt cool and contemporary.
Metallics are just as wearable as neutral hues, though feel that bit more special so take a little bit of thought if you’re wearing them in the daytime. Kate went for it with her bold ensemble and the blue and white striped shirt under her blazer tied in with the blue flowers.
Suits and trainers are a combination that would rival the best wedding guest dresses and high heels. Tailoring has so much impact and I love the contrast of such smart staples against the casualness of sporty footwear to make jackets and trousers less business-like.
Starting out in supportive flat shoes also means you don’t have to carry a potential change of footwear with you to any big events like you might if you wear heels. Kate appeared totally at ease in her silver sneakers and floral suit - which she said blended in with the King’s Rose.
This was unveiled on Day 1 of the show and it took years for David Austin Roses to perfect it. Named in honour of King Charles, it was created in collaboration with The King's Foundation and Kate joked on Instagram that her similar floral suit was "intentional…obviously".
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
