Anita Rani makes a strong case for floral trousers as this season's versatile dress alternative
The broadcaster's style for the Bait premiere could be adjusted to suit so many different occasions and the pattern screams spring
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The moment the sun starts shining we start to see the shops and online stores filling up with floral dresses and whilst they’re stunning, not everyone is a fan of frocks. Many people prefer the silhouettes and versatility of trousers, but there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy these spring/summer patterns too.
Anita Rani showed how elegant floral trousers can look when she attended the London premiere of new Amazon series, Bait. She wore her own, slightly edgier version of a suit, going for black cuffed trousers covered with vibrant flowers and a plain black vintage blazer.
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Underneath she had a bralette for a sultry feel, though to make an outfit like hers more casual and wearable for everyday, a black T-shirt from your spring capsule wardrobe would work. Alternatively, a shirt or blouse could be swapped in and the key would be to pick out one of the colours from your trousers.Article continues below
This way, you’ll be tying your top and trousers together cohesively and this is what the Countryfile presenter did at the premiere. Her Gucci x The North Face trousers were high-waisted and the dark background made the bright pink, orange, yellow and blue flowers and the green leaves pop.
White floral trousers would have a similar effect, but if you prefer an overall more subtle style, go for a design with muted shades or only a minimal amount of colour contrast. Anita Rani loves a bright colour or two and her ensemble was otherwise completely black, so it was fun to push the boat out with her jazzy trousers.
Unlike a floral dress which is always going to be pretty much your whole look, you have a lot more flexibility when it comes to styling floral trousers. Anita went for her sleek tailored blazer, bralette and black court shoes to create a ravishing evening outfit for the Bait premiere, though white trainers would instantly dress the trousers down.
“Floral trousers make a fantastic alternative to bloom-printed dresses. While a dress is a one-and-done outfit, a pair of patterned trousers offers so much more versatility this spring,” says Rivkie Baum, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor. “While Anita has styled hers with a polished blazer and heels, you could easily dress this jazzy pair of trousers down with a t-shirt, a trending utility jacket and your trainers for a more laidback feel.”
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"For a more in-between, 9-5 aesthetic, add a silky blouse and a pair of heeled sandals and you have a bold, office-ready outfit too," Rivkie suggests.
Changing tops, jackets and shoes would give you a very different aesthetic every time and so you really can wear trousers like hers to so many occasions. This is why, as much as dresses are so elegant, separates can often be worth the investment more if you have a keen interest in cost per wear.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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