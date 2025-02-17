"Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off" is one of the most famous quotes about French women and their style from Coco Chanel. French women typically adopt a less is more philosophy and are often masters of understated style.

"French women embrace minimalism and avoid over-accessorising. If you wear bold jewellery (like Gabrielle Chanel famously did), keep the rest of your outfit pared back," Tina Lipfriend, founder of Bag Butler, a luxury handbag rental service specialising in Chanel, told us. Tina lives in France and is also the author of a book about Chanel handbags, so she is well-versed in the area.

There's huge admiration for French style across the world, as Bella Hignett, a personal stylist specialising in French dressing, explained to us. "My USP is entirely based around French dressing - the classic Parisian capsule wardrobe," she explains. "It’s a super elegant, chic and stylish way of dressing without thinking too much about what you’re going to wear - primarily based around a capsule wardrobe of 20 or so pieces which can be all worn together. For example, the classic white shirt, the grey blazer, cigarette pants, or well-fitting jeans."

As a caveat, this guide shouldn't be taken too seriously - it involves some generalising, and we appreciate every woman's style is individual regardless of their country of origin. However, there's a lot we can learn from these chic French fashion experts about how to dress as though you hail from (arguably) the most stylish country in the world.

Golden style rules we can learn from French women

Invest in timeless classics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French dressing isn't about being a slave to the trends, French fashion model and clothing brand owner Yaourou explains. She told us, "Invest in timeless classics rather than following trends - simplicity and comfort rather than fashionable clothes."

Some of our favourite timeless pieces from the best French clothing brands

Claudie Pierlot Twist Striped Dress View at Claudie Pierlot RRP: £164 | Everyone loves a Breton stripe tee, but this clever two-in-one dress gives you a whole outfit in one! La Redoute Collections Les Signatures High Waist Mom Jeans View at La Redoute RRP: £44 | Mom jeans cut a beautifully casual silhouette with a high-rise waist and straight leg. Pair them with a white (or striped) t-shirt and blazer for a chic daytime look. Sézane Paula Babies View at Sezane RRP: £160 | These strappy shoes from Sezane have a small block heel and give off serious Chanel vibes.

Go for quality over quantity

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hignett, a personal stylist in French dressing, explains how one of the main elements of French style is to choose high-quality garments (which could mean second-hand or vintage stores - it doesn't have to mean expensive). She told us, "French style to me equates to timeless and simple elegant classics, neutral colours and quality over quantity."

Team bold with basic pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"If you wear a bold piece of clothing, combine it with a basic piece, French model and clothing brand owner Yaourou explains. "For example, if you wear a multicoloured maxi dress, super sexy dress or transparent dress, combine it with a classic leather blazer or a tailored Blazer."

Avoid loud or flashy pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"French women are known for their understated chic," Tina Lipfriend, French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains. "Avoid overly flashy or loud pieces. Instead, build a simple yet well-curated wardrobe of timeless and versatile items.

"Key pieces include tailored trousers, a little black dress, a crisp white shirt, a trench coat, and ballet flats or ankle boots. These staples never go out of style and can be mixed and matched effortlessly."

Be careful with too much print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"French women tend to look very well put together but not overly dressed, Bella Hignett, a personal stylist in French dressing, explains. "The stylish one wears plain neutrals and sometimes tonal colours, not a lot of print."

Less is more

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Because they embody elegance and 'casual-chic' effortlessly, for French women, less is more," French model and clothing brand owner Yaourou explains. Go easy on mixing too many bold colours and prints, sticking to more classic and neutral looks.

Focus on tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a big one - tailoring can make or break an outfit, and French women know all too this well. "Their clothes fit well, and they understand tailoring, quality fabrics and subtle, understated chic details," Bella Hignett, a personal stylist in French dressing, explains.

Build a capsule collection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How can we non-French women emulate the French style? One of the easiest ways is to start with a capsule collection of well-thought-out pieces. "Invest in a trench coat, flat ballet shoes, a beret, and a striped sweater," French model and clothing brand owner Yaourou explains.

Go for a neutral pallet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"French wardrobes tend to favour neutral colours - navy, black, beige, and white," Tina Lipfriend, French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains. "These shades look sophisticated and make it easy to create a cohesive capsule wardrobe. A touch of red here and there adds a nice pop, too."

Don't get preoccupied with trends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"French style never seems to be about trends," Bella Hignett, a personal stylist in French dressing, explains. "Always go for timeless, elegant classic pieces, which you can wear repeatedly and always look good." That's not to say you can't incorporate some trend-led pieces into your outfit though; it's all about balance.

Keep your makeup understated

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"French style is all about looking like you haven’t tried too hard," Tina Lipfriend, a French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains. A messy bun or soft waves are common hair choices, giving off an almost unbrushed look - see Carine Roitfeld [an incredibly stylish French fashion editor] for inspiration."

But don't forget the red lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Makeup is usually natural, with a bold red lip standing out as a rare exception," Tina Lipfriend, French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains. "French women steer clear of heavy eye makeup or overly sculpted eyebrows." Put the pencil down and opt for a soft gel for feathery, subtly sculpted brows instead.

Wear very few accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Wear very few accessories," French model and clothing brand owner Yaourou advises. That's not to say that the French don't opt for a killer handbag, heels or stylish oversized sunnies, but it's often one statement accessory that will take centre stage.

Remember fit is everything

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Fit is everything," Tina Lipfriend, French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains. "Whether it's a jacket, trousers, or a dress, ensuring your clothes fit perfectly is far more important than having the most expensive pieces. Tailoring can elevate even the simplest items, and French women understand the power of well-fitted clothing."

Try the 'three-colour' rule

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I am a big fan of the ‘three-colour rule’ which French women pull off seamlessly (black and white don’t count as they aren’t colours)," says Bella Hignett, a personal stylist in French dressing. "They keep it simple and classy and, in general, aren’t fans of flashy pieces and logos on show."

When it comes to logos, less is also more

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"While France is home to some of the world’s most famous fashion houses, French women do not fixate on flashy logos," Tina Lipfriend, French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains.

"Logos can be worn, but they should never dominate the look. The French tend to favour subtlety, adding small, discreet accessories like a scarf, a unique brooch, or a leather handbag."

Go for a slightly 'dishevelled' look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Wear your hair nicely dishevelled or carefully neglected rather than perfectly straight hair and your attitude nonchalant," French model and clothing brand owner Yaourou explains. "I believe style is not only what you wear; your attitude matters."

Look to French fashion icons for inspiration

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, who do our French fashion experts look to for inspiration? French model and clothing brand owner Yaourou suggests, "Inès de la Fressange, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Isabelle Adjani, Marion Cotillard and Laetitia Casta." Bella Hignett, a personal stylist in French dressing, says, "I think Carla Bruni to an extent, Carine Roitfled, Emanuelle Alt, Vanessa Paradis & Clemence Poesy."

Get to know classic French brands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to French model and clothing brand owner Yaourou, designers and classic French style icons to know about are: "Hommes, Yves Saint-Laurent, Alain Delon, Jean-Paul, Belmondo, Omar Sy, and Romain Duris." You can look to the catwalks for inspiration from French fashion houses to gain more of an insight into French style.

Comfort is key

"Comfort is a priority for French women, but this doesn’t mean trainers all the time," Tina Lipfriend, French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains. "Shoes that are comfortable yet stylish, like loafers, boots, or low heels, are favoured. French women aren’t afraid to pair good shoes with jeans."

Always go for classic pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"French style is about timelessness," Tina Lipfriend, French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains. "Rather than chasing fleeting trends, they opt for classic, well-made pieces that will stand the test of time."

Don’t overdress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Like hair and makeup, French style is about looking effortlessly chic, which means overdressing for everyday occasions is generally frowned upon," Tina Lipfriend, French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains. "Aim for an “I just threw this on” vibe - though it might be more carefully considered than it appears."

Confidence is everything

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"For the French, confidence is the ultimate accessory," Tina Lipfriend, French fashion enthusiast and founder of Bag Butler, explains. "The way you carry yourself can elevate even the simplest of outfits. This might be the hardest ingredient to attain, but it is that Gaelic attitude that truly underpins French chic, particularly that edgy, sought-after left-bank style."

Opt for simple, classic jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Follow the same rules when it comes to jewellery and keep things simple and refined. A few rings, classic earrings and an elegant chain is all you need to get the classic French look - and stick to either gold or silver.

Embrace stripes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black-and-white stripes, or a 'Breton'- style top or dress, are a signature French dressing style - and a favourite of the Princess of Wales. This easy-to-wear pattern looks instantly chic and matches pretty much anything.

Recognise the power of the LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Little Black dress is one of the world's most loved fashion items and no one understands its power more than chic French women. Dress yours up or down with heels and flats, or with a wide-brimmed hat like Audrey Hepburn (who wasn't actually French, but exudes French style).

Invest in a statement designer handbag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many French women may go easy on the accessories, in Paris alone you'll see street style awash with classy designer handbags from French powerhouses like Dior and Chanel. French dressing is all about less is more - so that means one statement investment piece for an everyday handbag.

Keep underwear simple and elegant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, French dressing can have an impact on what you wear underneath as well. French lingerie tends to be delicate, lacy and demure, with some of the most famous bra brands in the world hailing from the stylish country.

If in doubt, wear a basic t-shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What we've learned from our French fashion experts is that simple investment pieces that fit well rule when it comes to French fashion. That means perhaps spending a little more on a high-quality t-shirt you can wear with anything - trousers, jeans, underneath dresses or with long skirts.

Dress up jeans with stylish shirts and blouses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French women know how to choose the right pair of jeans and how to wear them well, often balancing their more casual style with a shirt, blouse or top that has some stylish details to elevate the outfit. Of course, a Breton top always looks chic tucked in, too.

Outerwear is important

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French style means looking polished and put together - even though you're not *trying* to - therefore a jacket or coat should match the outfit underneath and be the right shape. A trench coat will layer well over most outfits, while a leather jacket looks great with high-waisted trousers or skirts.

Opt for a sleek clutch for the evening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French women often switch up their handbags for their evening look, keeping things simple with a small boxy bag or sleek clutch to match dressier attire.

Think easy-going, confident and understated

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing we've learned from our French fashion experts is that French women tend to adopt a more carefree, casual attitude to dressing, hair and makeup, but wear it with easy confidence. Being comfortable in what you're wearing and who you are is the most important fashion tip of all.