Charlotte Hawkins turns up the brightness on summer outfits with sunshine-yellow midi and slip-on gold sandals

Journalist Charlotte Hawkins took time to stop and smell the roses at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival on 30th June, but her outfit deserves a moment of appreciation too. She was invited to the Press Preview Day and went all-out in a bright yellow midi dress and metallic sandals for the occasion.

The items were by two of the best British clothing brands - Nobody’s Child and Holland Cooper - and the sunshine tones matched the scorching weather. Butter yellow has been dominating as a colour trend and Charlotte’s Beatrix dress made a lovely change.

The tone was vibrant and joyful, with a hint of mustard to it that meant it didn’t stray into neon yellow territory. Puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline accentuated the femininity of the silhouette, as did the white floral embroidery.

Shop Charlotte's Look

Exact Match Nobody's Child Yellow Beatrix Dress Was £180, Now £108 at Nobody's Child Given how popular yellow has been so far this year I'm not at all surprised that this dress is sold out in a lot of sizes - but it is still available in a few if you love Charlotte's flower show outfit. It's designed to be semi-fitted and has short puffed sleeves, a button-up front and a sweetheart neckline. Style Match Nobody's Child Blue Beatrix Dress Was £180, Now £108 at Nobody's Child The Nobody's Child Beatrix Dress also comes in this gorgeous royal blue tone, which really makes the intricate floral detailing pop. There are still so many sizes in stock and if you still haven't found the perfect wedding guest dress, this could be it. Anthropologie Woven Leather Sandals Was £95, Now £60 at Anthropologie Currently reduced in the sale, these stunning Anthropologie sandals are made from leather and have a woven design that helps the metallic gold shade catch the light even more. The soles are rubber and they're easy to slip on and off in moments.

Shop Alternatives To Charlotte's Dress

Nobody's Child Yellow Halterneck Dress Was £79, Now £67.15 at Nobody's Child Also available in white, this fun yellow dress is perfect for a heatwave and holidays thanks to its breezy halterneck design. It features a concealed zip fastening and is lightly lined so that it has a beautiful drape to it. H&M Broderie Anglaise Strappy Dress Was £54.99, Now £28 at H&M This calf-length dress is lined and made from an airy cotton weave with Broderie Anglaise. The neckline is straight, with a scalloped edge at the front, and adjustable spaghetti shoulder straps. A discreet zip is one side and the skirt gently flares out. Boden Anna Linen Tiered Midi Dress £146 at Boden You can get this dress in petite, regular and long versions and in a range of colours, including this gorgeous golden yellow. The skirt is tiered and the short puffed sleeves bring a feminine edge to the design. It's made from breathable linen.

This incorporated some subtle cut-outs on the sleeves and bottom hem. Charlotte’s frock also had delicate white piping along the neckline and down the button-up front. The ITV star complemented the yellow dress with gold slip-on sandals.

Metallics always bring a touch of glamour to an outfit and whilst you might think they’re too bold for everyday, I personally treat them like a neutral tone. Like white, black or tan, metallic accessories can pretty much go with everything which makes them so easy to style.

The key thing to bear in mind is whether your outfit, whether it’s a summer dress, jeans or a co-ord, is incredibly warm or cool-toned. Charlotte Hawkins’s sunshine-yellow dress pairs wonderfully with gold, but something in pastel blue or lilac would suit silver more.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Her gleaming shoes felt naturally quite elevated too and yet they were flat and comfortable to wear for the day. The next time you want to put together an elevated daytime outfit, it’s worth considering metallic flats as an alternative to your everyday white trainers.

Charlotte finished off her outfit for the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival with gold jewellery and left her hair loose in soft waves. The combination of the yellow and gold stood out amid the beautiful flowers all around her and although the UK is currently experiencing a heatwave, wearing sunshine colours is a great way to brighten up a grey day too.

If you’re not used to wearing yellow then I’d recommend starting with one small item like a top or skirt that you can pair with neutral staples. This will help to mellow the bright colour and make it less daunting.

Charlotte Hawkins, however, is a long-time fan of wearing head-to-toe vivid shades, especially when she’s presenting Good Morning Britain. Yellow isn’t one of her most-worn colours compared to red and pink, but it was a lovely choice for the Garden Festival. Writing about her visit on social media, she explained how much gardening inspiration she’d got.

"I took a whole load of photos and hope to recreate some of the magic in my garden! From the ‘Alan Partridge Sound Bath Garden’ (turn the volume up for that one!) to the Whiskers & Wildflowers Cat Sanctuary there really was something for everyone," she said.