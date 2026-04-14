Cat Deeley signals the return of the butter yellow colour trend, thanks to this occasionwear-ready two-piece

A fashion favourite, pastel colours return to the fore, and this tailored suit is ideal for weddings or the races this season

Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News
Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley
(Image credit: By Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock)
Jump to category:

Cat Deeley returned to This Morning this week, and we've missed our weekly fashion inspiration. The TV presenter made a bright and bold comeback, stepping onto set in a butter yellow blazer and coordinating trousers. The star looked polished and put together for a spring day.

Butter yellow was one of the mainstays of last spring and summer, and Cat's smart two-piece has signalled a return of this gorgeous pastel hue. Pairing pretty with androgynous, thanks to the tailored fit, her collarless blazer and straight fit trousers, with front crease, created a figure-lengthening fit that highlighted Cat's long frame.

Cat Deeley shines bright in summery yellow

Cat Deeley on the sofa in butter yellow suit next to Ben Shephard on This Morning

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get the look

Finishing off her outfit with a pair of barely there heeled sandals, Cat Deeley's muted but summery look was the perfect way to usher in the beautiful weather we're having right now. Her buttery yellow two-piece featured a collarless, V-neckline, offering a contemporary take on suiting for special occasionwear. The nipped-in waist and gentle flare on the jacket gave an almost peplum-like effect that highlighted the piece's femininity.

While we often spot Cat in wide-leg trousers and jeans, for Tuesday's This Morning show, the presenter opted for a slimmer fit pair of trousers, which balanced beautifully with her tailored blazer. Made to be worn together, there is also a slim-fit pencil skirt that can be paired with the jacket for added versatility, delivering multiple mix-and-match looks.

Even though Cat's jacket isn't your typical lapelled style, her gorgeous butter yellow number could still be easily worked into a jeans and a blazer outfit, working particularly well with lighter blue denim washes, helping to add a more polished feel to your true blues and giving your jacket in particular a whole new lease of life. It's all about maxing out your spring capsule wardrobe heroes and getting the most mileage out of those statement buys.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.