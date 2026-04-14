Cat Deeley signals the return of the butter yellow colour trend, thanks to this occasionwear-ready two-piece

Cat Deeley returned to This Morning this week, and we've missed our weekly fashion inspiration. The TV presenter made a bright and bold comeback, stepping onto set in a butter yellow blazer and coordinating trousers. The star looked polished and put together for a spring day.

Butter yellow was one of the mainstays of last spring and summer, and Cat's smart two-piece has signalled a return of this gorgeous pastel hue. Pairing pretty with androgynous, thanks to the tailored fit, her collarless blazer and straight fit trousers, with front crease, created a figure-lengthening fit that highlighted Cat's long frame.

Sorbet shades are always a popular choice in the spring and summer, ushering in those lighter and longer days, and Cat's pastel outfit is a great choice for special occasions this season. Whether you're after an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses this season, or are exploring what to wear to the races, a blazer and trouser co-ord is an excellent idea, and the butter-yellow hue gives it a more event-ready finish as opposed to a 9-5 look.

Cat Deeley shines bright in summery yellow

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get the look

Exact match Jigsaw Corinne Tailored Blazer £199 at Mango Sleek and slim lined this collarless blazer can be worn done up with just a camisole underneath, delivering a top-like effect and minimising the need for fussy styling. Pair with other neutrals or pastel hues to keep your outfit elegantly elevated. Exact match Jigsaw Mason Tailored Trouser £149 at Mango Team with the matching tailored jacket for a suit, or team them separately with other blazers, blouses or t-shirts to maximise on versatility and wear. A straight cut, the shape of these trousers is universally flattering and they will balance out a fuller top half well. Jigsaw Tailored Split Front Skirt £145 at Mango Not keen on trousers? Try pairing the jacket with this matching skirt for an equally polished look. The skirt, as with the trousers can be worn in multiple different ways and will look cool and casual teamed with a graphic tee, or prim and proper with a tie neck blouse. MANGO Linen Suit Jacket £109.99 at Mango Add extra breathability to your spring wardrobe with this linen suit jacket. Available as part of a suit, this design could easily team with a pair of blue jeans to add polish to your weekend wardrobe. The buttery hue adds an immediately summery feel. MANGO Straight Linen-Blend Trousers £79.99 at Mango Linen blend trousers maximise on breathability keeping you looking and feeling cool. A great choice for a wedding abroad, try pairing these trousers with a black belt, black sandals and a white, half tucked shirt for a cool, alfresco dinner look in warmer weather. M&S Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Peep Toe Sandals £30 at M&S Open toe, heeled sandals are a great choice for special occasionwear and work particularly well peeping out from underneath a tailored trouser to create a longer-looking leg length. While Cat opted for quite a high heel from a designer shoe brand, this M&S pair offer a wearable lower heel for just £30.

Finishing off her outfit with a pair of barely there heeled sandals, Cat Deeley's muted but summery look was the perfect way to usher in the beautiful weather we're having right now. Her buttery yellow two-piece featured a collarless, V-neckline, offering a contemporary take on suiting for special occasionwear. The nipped-in waist and gentle flare on the jacket gave an almost peplum-like effect that highlighted the piece's femininity.

While we often spot Cat in wide-leg trousers and jeans, for Tuesday's This Morning show, the presenter opted for a slimmer fit pair of trousers, which balanced beautifully with her tailored blazer. Made to be worn together, there is also a slim-fit pencil skirt that can be paired with the jacket for added versatility, delivering multiple mix-and-match looks.

Even though Cat's jacket isn't your typical lapelled style, her gorgeous butter yellow number could still be easily worked into a jeans and a blazer outfit, working particularly well with lighter blue denim washes, helping to add a more polished feel to your true blues and giving your jacket in particular a whole new lease of life. It's all about maxing out your spring capsule wardrobe heroes and getting the most mileage out of those statement buys.