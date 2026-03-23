Cat Deeley's latte-inspired look offers spring outfit inspiration in droves

Cat Deeley kick-started the week with some seriously glorious outfit inspiration that will help us set the tone for warmer days to come. Stepping out onto the This Morning set, Cat gave a spring-ready update to some autumnal favourites, and her latte-hued look demonstrates how to update seasonal favourites for sunnier climes.

Wearing a cream-coloured, short-sleeved, button-fronted cardigan as a top, the gold button detailing caught the glimmer from the lights, adding a twinkling finish. Pairing it with a suede tan skirt and a pair of ankle strap, pointed heels, Cat effortlessly teamed up some of spring's biggest styles to make one easy and effortless daytime ensemble.

Cat, who styles herself for the show, opted for a cosy cardigan-top from fashion brand Anine Bing. The label, a favourite of Cat's, is ideal for spring capsule wardrobe heroes, and this short-sleeve knit is so versatile. Pairing it with a now sold-out River Island suede skirt, Cat completed her look with tan shoes from Zara, which also appear to be out of stock.

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Cat Deeley steps out in spring neutrals

(Image credit: By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Cat, who recently collaborated with department store FRASERS, is well-versed in putting seasonally appropriate looks together for her This Morning duties, and this latte-toned outfit is another success for the stylish star. Light neutrals are an ideal way to welcome in the spring and offer maximum versatility as part of other spring outfit ideas, too.

Get the look

If you're asking yourself, 'what should I wear today?' and are stuck for inspiration, Cat Deeley's ITV This Morning looks are always seasonally appropriate, as the star, who takes care of her own styling, constantly thinks about what will work for that day's show, including the weather forecast.

Her latte-hued outfit was the perfect combination of coffee and cream tones that felt so spring-ready, leaning into the gloriously bright and sunny weather we're having in the UK right now.

Taking two autumn/winter favourites and bringing them into the spring, Cat refreshed her knitwear look by opting for a short-sleeved style that was weather-appropriate and gave a suede skirt a spring update by going for a shorter hem and bare legs to signal that sunnier climes are back.