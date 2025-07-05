From pistachio to butter yellow and sugary pinks, this season's pastel outfits trend looks good enough to eat

When it comes to summer trends, we can almost guarantee that pastel outfits will be one of the key looks for the sunnier months. Soft, elegant, and still packed full of colour, whether you're inspired by hazy mornings or delicious ice cream hues, navigating how to style pastels should form part of your summer capsule wardrobe update.

With palette cleansing properties, the pared-back nature of pastels means these summery hues pair well with other neutrals. Just look at how to style butter yellow, which elegantly teams up with white, cream, tan, navy, and black with ease, and for the most part, all pastel hues behave in a similar way. To keep the lightness of summer, we often avoid pairing pastels with black, but don't be fooled into thinking they don't complement one another.

Pastel outfits work for all occasions, whether you're looking for the best wedding guest dresses or what to wear to Wimbledon, the summery nature of this colour palette will guarantee that you hit the right tone for a summer event. Even if you have no special dates in the diary, adding some pastel pieces to your existing wardrobe will help to add the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 into your rotation.

6 ways to style summer pastels

Be inspired by this beautiful and sunny shoot, styled and shot exclusively by our woman&home fashion team to help you refresh your summer wardrobe.

(Image credit: PHOTOGRAPHER ANNIE EDMONDS)

Photoshoot exact matches: Dress, £165, Dream by Sister Jane; shoes, £35, Off the Hook; earrings, £26, Oliver Bonas; bangles, £20 for a set of three, Accessorize

(Where possible, we have tried to link to the piece in the image, where the item can not currently be located, we have linked to the website).

Pastels are to summer what jewel tones are to the festive season. To lean into the host of ice cream hues on offer, keep pairings natural and gentle, avoiding harsh contrasts. To add polish to your pastels, think about adding navy or tan. This still helps to add a more formal feel to pieces without the sharpness of black.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. How to style pastels for holidays

(Image credit: Annie Edmonds)

Photoshoot exact matches: Shirt, £35, and swimsuit, £36, both Next; shoes, £49, Damart; hat, £30, Joules; earrings, £125, Thomas Sabo; necklace, £62, abovebelow.co; ring, £62, Ottoman Hands

The perfect look to work into your holiday outfit ideas, when it comes to the swimwear trends for 2025, pastels are up there with some of the season's hot contenders. A little trickier, as you have to ask yourself, 'what colour suits me?', as the pastel chosen will sit close to your face and have to work with your skin tone.

If you're struggling to work out if you need cool or warmer tones, or which pastel to go for, directional hues like butter yellow are considered universally flattering. You could also, as deputy fashion editor, Charlie Bell suggests, work it into your beach coverup wardrobe too: "With tummy control, removable pads, and an SPF 50+ rating, this swimsuit does it all. A matching lightweight shirt makes a nifty layering tool, bringing a polished finish to your beachwear."

Having a sheer pastel layer with a bolder hue underneath will help you weave pastels into your look, but still add enough tonal contrast with your skin to help maximise your summer glow.

2. How to style pastel tailoring

(Image credit: Annie Edmonds)

Photoshoot exact matches: Waistcoat, £25, and shorts, £22.50, both sizes 6-22, F&F at Tesco; sunglasses, £197, Black Eyewear; necklace, £50, L'Atelier 73

Looking for summer outfits for work? A pastel suit makes a great seasonal update to your tailoring wardrobe. For extra fashion points, try this season's Bermuda-length shorts with a directional waistcoat. Plenty of polish but with runway-worthiness too.

Charlie explains, "A waistcoat set brings a modern twist to the classic suit. Style together, or as separates with relaxed-fit jeans and tees. Butter yellow is the shade of the season – wear it with earthy tones and gold jewellery."

If you're looking for the latest in women's trouser suits, but want a more traditional fit, try a pastel blazer and wide-leg trousers teamed with a fitted white t-shirt. This look will take you from the office, to summer nuptials, and even answer what to wear to a christening between April and September.

3. How to style pastel summer dresses

(Image credit: Annie Edmonds)

Photoshoot exact matches: Dress, £105, Sister Jane; earrings, £18, Oliver Bonas; bracelets, £40 each, L'Atelier 73

When it comes to the best summer dresses, we guarantee you'll find a few pastel iterations amongst them. Just as a floaty frock signals that warmer days are on the way, pastels too scream summer weather and help to brighten up your look for the warm days ahead.

A great all-rounder, pastel dresses can work for smart occasions, smart-casual outfit ideas, and even solve what to wear in the heat for the office.

"Warm weather calls for lightweight fabrics, so look to cool cotton and fluid shapes for elegant dressing," say Charlie. "Statement sleeves and a pussy-bow neckline add a romantic edge."

This pastel outfit is one to start integrating into your wardrobe from April until the end of the summer. If you need to add spring layers, simply add a cardigan or blazer and a pair of tan boots to add longevity to this high-summer look.

4. How to style citrus prints in pastel hues

(Image credit: Annie Edmonds)

Photoshoot exact matches: Dress, £130, Anthropologie; shoes, £99, Dune London; earrings, £70, L'Atelier 73; bangle, £24, Oliver Bonas; ring, £62, Ottoman Hands

Think sipping limoncello on the Amalfi Coast to get you in the mood for this next look. While florals might be part and parcel of the summer season, this fruity print has made a comeback of late and is slowly becoming a seasonal favourite.

"Bored of florals?" Charlie is encouraging us to "freshen things up with a zesty print". And this is a look that we're seeing from designer to high street level. "Easy to throw on, a fit-and-flare dress creates a universally flattering silhouette."

A close relative of the butter yellow trend, citrus prints will be a little punchier than your pared-back pastels, but certainly have a home in this classic summer style. To keep things elegant and soft, opt for lemon prints on white bases to maintain the gentle feel.

5. How to style pastel tops

(Image credit: Annie Edmonds)

Photoshoot exact matches: Shirt, £32, Next; swimsuit, £38, John Lewis; shorts, £69, albaray.co.uk; shoes, £30, Joe Browns; bag, £475, Aspinal of London; earrings, £28, Busby & Fox; necklace, £62, abovebelow.co; ring, £62, Ottoman Hands

Need some help with how to style shorts? Charlie advises, "longer-length shorts offer a smart, grown-up feel. Keep them tailored and tuck in your top to avoid overwhelming your figure".

A major trend for this season, Bermuda shorts and longer length tailored styles have made themselves a lynchpin to a summer wardrobe. This is great news if you're new to the shorts game, or are simply looking to avoid a Daisy Dukes moment.

For added polish, always err for neutral-leaning, tailored designs. To pair them with pastels, try a beige or navy pair, accenting with a pastel blouse.

6. How to style pastel stripes

(Image credit: Annie Edmonds)

Photoshoot exact matches: Top, £85, and trousers, £125, both Me+Em; shoes, £120, Vionic; earrings, £18, Oliver Bonas; bracelets, £40 each, L' Atelier 73; rings, £62 each, Ottoman Hands

Contrasting pale pastel hues with the bold version of the same colour is a playful way to add pastels to your summer outfit rotation and is especially good for those who feel like they need a strong pop of colour in their outfits. Stripes are an easy and natural way to do this, and there are plenty of self-stripe styles out there this season. We love the contrast of this strong and soft coral design.

For cohesiveness, and to make summer dressing easy, Charlie advises, "Investing in a co-ord will give you lots of outfit options. Kick back in comfortable pieces with a smart aesthetic." You'll look put together, but without the extra styling hassle.

Pastel outfit builders we love

Pastels are a summer staple, meaning they're always a good investment. While colour trends change, thanks to their ice cream-inspired hues, while the key colour may change, ie, this year it was butter yellow, previously we saw a big push for lavender, pastels as a whole will always work well in sunny weather.

Pair them effortlessly with one another, or with other neutral colourways, using tan, navy, and white to add a more solid base to pastel outfits.

When it comes to footwear, work on the same easy-breezy premise and stick to your best white trainers, or tan, navy, or cream-toned heels and sandals for added elegance.

Shoot credits:

Fashion Director: Paula Moore | Photographer: Annie Edmonds | Fashion Assistant: Sarah Nunez. Hair and Make-up: James McMahon | Model: Jill Sorensen at Iconic Focus Models