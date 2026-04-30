Amal Clooney's magenta mini dress is a bold antidote to butter yellow
Not a fan of pastels? Follow Amal's lead in beautiful jewel tones
New York is the place to be right now. Between the King and Queen's state visit and the build-up to Met Gala Monday, there are so many glamorous moments not to be missed!
The 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoured George Clooney earlier this week, so of course, Amal Clooney was there to support her husband. We love an Amal red carpet moment, and this unexpected look did not disappoint.
She wore a Balenciaga mini dress for the occasion, which features an off-shoulder neckline, a balloon bodice and a fitted mini skirt with a train at the back. But it's the colour that really had me transfixed. At a time when spring pastels like butter yellow and matcha green are dominating the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, this bold shade cuts through to really stand out from the crowd. Add in a pair of trusty gold court heels and a matching clutch bag, plus a pair of sparkling Cartier drop earrings, and I'm filing this up there with my favourite Amal outfits.
Shop magenta dresses
The fit and flare shape of this dress is super flattering, plus the pleats in the skirt mean it will move beautifully when you walk. British clothing brand Hobbs has some pretty matching sandals, too, if you really want to embrace this hue.
This is my personal favourite. It's currently reduced to half price, and one customer wrote this review: "Stunning dress with a sculpted fit. Love that the back is high enough to not have to worry about bra showing and the front is so feminine with the embellished neck."
How to accessorize
Magenta is a very chic option if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding this summer, as you're unlikely to clash with the bridesmaids. Keep accessories simple à la Amal to allow the dress to do all the talking, or alternatively, it's the perfect way to introduce a pop of colour to reliable old favourite formulas like jeans and a blazer.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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