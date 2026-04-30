New York is the place to be right now. Between the King and Queen's state visit and the build-up to Met Gala Monday, there are so many glamorous moments not to be missed!

The 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoured George Clooney earlier this week, so of course, Amal Clooney was there to support her husband. We love an Amal red carpet moment, and this unexpected look did not disappoint.

She wore a Balenciaga mini dress for the occasion, which features an off-shoulder neckline, a balloon bodice and a fitted mini skirt with a train at the back. But it's the colour that really had me transfixed. At a time when spring pastels like butter yellow and matcha green are dominating the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, this bold shade cuts through to really stand out from the crowd. Add in a pair of trusty gold court heels and a matching clutch bag, plus a pair of sparkling Cartier drop earrings, and I'm filing this up there with my favourite Amal outfits.

(Image credit: Getty)

Shop magenta dresses

Hobbs Addison Pleated Dress £108 (was £189) at Hobbs The fit and flare shape of this dress is super flattering, plus the pleats in the skirt mean it will move beautifully when you walk. British clothing brand Hobbs has some pretty matching sandals, too, if you really want to embrace this hue. Dress the Population Alondra Blouson Sheath Dress £113.30 at Nordstrom The blouson upper half of this dress has a similar voluminous vibe to Amal's dress, and it's available in five other colours if magenta isn't quite right for you. The straps are adjustable as well, so you can get the neckline just right. Monsoon Saira Embellished Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress Pink £75 (was £150) at Monsoon This is my personal favourite. It's currently reduced to half price, and one customer wrote this review: "Stunning dress with a sculpted fit. Love that the back is high enough to not have to worry about bra showing and the front is so feminine with the embellished neck."

How to accessorize

Next Gold Forever Comfort® Bow Detail Leather Mid Court Shoes £48 at Next I'm always hearing good things about Next's Forever Comfort shoes, and these are a great heel height to be glamorous but manageable. M&S Gold Textured Chain Strap Clutch Bag £40 at M&S M&S is really on a roll right now, and this shell-inspired box clutch is the perfect bag for wedding season. It's just the right size for your essentials, and will add oodles of glamour to your look. Phase Eight Stone Earrings £16 (was £29) at Phase Eight Amal's bouncy ponytail showed off her statement drop earrings perfectly, but you don't need to fork out a fortune on diamonds to get the look. These will catch the light beautifully on the dance floor.

Magenta is a very chic option if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding this summer, as you're unlikely to clash with the bridesmaids. Keep accessories simple à la Amal to allow the dress to do all the talking, or alternatively, it's the perfect way to introduce a pop of colour to reliable old favourite formulas like jeans and a blazer.