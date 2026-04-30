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Amal Clooney's magenta mini dress is a bold antidote to butter yellow

Not a fan of pastels? Follow Amal's lead in beautiful jewel tones

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Amal Clooney attends the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 27, 2026 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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New York is the place to be right now. Between the King and Queen's state visit and the build-up to Met Gala Monday, there are so many glamorous moments not to be missed!

The 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoured George Clooney earlier this week, so of course, Amal Clooney was there to support her husband. We love an Amal red carpet moment, and this unexpected look did not disappoint.

Amal Clooney attends the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 27, 2026 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty)

Shop magenta dresses

How to accessorize

Magenta is a very chic option if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding this summer, as you're unlikely to clash with the bridesmaids. Keep accessories simple à la  Amal to allow the dress to do all the talking, or alternatively, it's the perfect way to introduce a pop of colour to reliable old favourite formulas like jeans and a blazer.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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