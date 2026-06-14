Pippa Middleton’s hibiscus-red maxi dress is the sensational summer outfit we’re packing for our next trip

Whether you're preparing to jet off somewhere sunny, excitedly checking the forecast hoping for more sun at home or have a wedding coming up, Pippa Middleton's Lake Como style might just tempt you to embrace a pop of colour for summer. She often sticks to neutrals but went all out in a hibiscus-red maxi dress from high-street favourite Phase Eight in September 2023.

The exact Donatella dress is still available (just!) in one size now and the colour and the length made this a show-stopping summer wedding guest dress for Pippa. Bright red is a huge fashion colour trend for 2026 and it makes a statement but isn't as tricky to style as you might think.

(Image credit: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Recreate Pippa's Lake Como Outfit

Red looks great with other primary colours as well as monochrome tones and metallics. If you're going to an event or heading out for dinner on holiday, a red dress will do all the talking so you can go as simple as you like with everything else.

The Phase Eight dress worn by Pippa in Italy features feminine ruffles on the sleeves and on the skirt. Apart from this, the silhouette is completely classic and the maxi length of the Donatella design naturally makes it feel more formal.

Going for something which covers the shoulders is also great if you're not so confident baring the tops of your arms or want to shield them from scorching sunshine at home or abroad. The Princess of Wales's sister accessorised with a dainty gold necklace, fun beaded earrings and an Elizabeth Sutton acrylic clutch decorated with waves.

(Image credit: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

We couldn't see her shoes thanks to that fabulous long frock, though she might well have leaned into the holiday theme and gone for espadrille wedges, which we know she loves. I personally like maxis for their shoe-shielding effect, as it means you could wear something casual like white trainers with them and no-one would ever know.

Longer dresses are also incredibly elegant and floaty shapes and fabrics are ideal for wearing in the heat. To make a dress like Pippa Middleton's slightly more relaxed, go for raffia accessories and sandals over heels and a clutch bag.

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You can also take inspiration from her Lake Como look in a slightly different way and incorporate smaller amounts of red into your outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Alternatively, colour block with contrasting hues like pink or green to make a red dress even more fun and fabulous. Pippa's approach was more minimal for her friends' wedding, though the earrings and her clutch were both a little more playful than we often see from her.

Perhaps, like so many of us, she loves having the chance to go bolder and brighter with her styling to complement the sunny weather when she travels abroad.