Pippa Middleton’s hibiscus-red maxi dress is the sensational summer outfit we’re packing for our next trip
She attended a wedding at Lake Como in 2023 wearing a Phase Eight dress and showed that bright red isn't a colour to be afraid of
Whether you're preparing to jet off somewhere sunny, excitedly checking the forecast hoping for more sun at home or have a wedding coming up, Pippa Middleton's Lake Como style might just tempt you to embrace a pop of colour for summer. She often sticks to neutrals but went all out in a hibiscus-red maxi dress from high-street favourite Phase Eight in September 2023.
The exact Donatella dress is still available (just!) in one size now and the colour and the length made this a show-stopping summer wedding guest dress for Pippa. Bright red is a huge fashion colour trend for 2026 and it makes a statement but isn't as tricky to style as you might think.
Recreate Pippa's Lake Como Outfit
Similar Style
This Phase Eight frock is a very similar style to the Donatella dress, with ruffle detailing on the sleeves and skirt. It's more orange than a true red though it still captures that bright, summery feel. Wear with neutral or metallic accessories for any events you've got coming up.
Available in a variety of different shades, this affordable maxi dress is selling fast. It's got a wrap-style front, with a flowy skirt that features a feminine ruffle down the side. The soft, stretchy jersey material makes it so comfortable whilst still looking very elegant.
This stunning bias-cut dress also comes in cobalt blue and it's one of those pieces that would be perfect for summer weddings or other special events. It's got a high, rounded neckline and short sleeves that cover the shoulder. Pleats at the waist help to give the design a gentle drape.
Red looks great with other primary colours as well as monochrome tones and metallics. If you're going to an event or heading out for dinner on holiday, a red dress will do all the talking so you can go as simple as you like with everything else.
The Phase Eight dress worn by Pippa in Italy features feminine ruffles on the sleeves and on the skirt. Apart from this, the silhouette is completely classic and the maxi length of the Donatella design naturally makes it feel more formal.
Going for something which covers the shoulders is also great if you're not so confident baring the tops of your arms or want to shield them from scorching sunshine at home or abroad. The Princess of Wales's sister accessorised with a dainty gold necklace, fun beaded earrings and an Elizabeth Sutton acrylic clutch decorated with waves.
We couldn't see her shoes thanks to that fabulous long frock, though she might well have leaned into the holiday theme and gone for espadrille wedges, which we know she loves. I personally like maxis for their shoe-shielding effect, as it means you could wear something casual like white trainers with them and no-one would ever know.
Longer dresses are also incredibly elegant and floaty shapes and fabrics are ideal for wearing in the heat. To make a dress like Pippa Middleton's slightly more relaxed, go for raffia accessories and sandals over heels and a clutch bag.
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You can also take inspiration from her Lake Como look in a slightly different way and incorporate smaller amounts of red into your outfits.
Alternatively, colour block with contrasting hues like pink or green to make a red dress even more fun and fabulous. Pippa's approach was more minimal for her friends' wedding, though the earrings and her clutch were both a little more playful than we often see from her.
Perhaps, like so many of us, she loves having the chance to go bolder and brighter with her styling to complement the sunny weather when she travels abroad.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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