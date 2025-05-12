Everyone’s asking me about swimwear trends for 2025 - these are the confidence-boosting styles I love

Summer's just around the corner and that means the shops are starting to fill with the latest swimwear trends 2025.Whether you're jetting off, or simply soaking up the warmer weather at home, getting your swimsuit selection in order is a big part of the summer season's attire.

An off shoot to the main spring/summer fashion trends 2025, while there are specific swimwear fashion weeks, many of the swimwear trends you will see in the shops will have been influenced by large design houses filtering some of their swim looks into their catwalk presentations. While they won't be as prevalent as the multiple dresses, jackets and handbags you see marching down the runway, if you watched closely, you'll have spotted small nods to swim at the likes of Dior, Elie Saab and Chloé, amongst others.

Like the latest shoe trends for 2025, it's from these style moments that we have gathered our information on the latest swim looks that we expect to be filling the high street over the coming weeks.

8 Swimwear trends 2025

As with any other kind of style trend, we always exercise caution before investing. Similarly to the sunglasses trends for 2025, we've leaned towards looks that we expect to last for more than one season, or can be worn in multiple different ways, to maximise that all important cost-per-wear ratio, as oppose to picking items that are so directional, that they'll feel passé by next summer.

These eight swimwear trends offer something for everyone, and come in both one and two piece varieties, so you can find the silhouette you're most comfortable with. For most of us, beach cover-ups will also play a role in our decision making and we've tried to stick to trends that you can hopefully ease into your holiday outfit ideas without having to overhaul your whole beach wardrobe.

Our edit of eight swimwear trends is by no means entirely exhaustive, but they are some of the key players that we feel will make wise investments for the months to come. Before shopping, particularly if you are buying online, make sure to understand the best type of swimsuit for your body shape, to minimise on returns and maximise on success.

1. The New Neutrals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With 'mocha mousse' one of the biggest colours of the season, it's no surprise this warming colour palette found its way into the swimwear trends for 2025. Whether it's bikinis or one-pieces, the 'New Neutrals' offer a solid base to your swimsuit collection. While this collection of creamy hues is currently very in, neutrals are pretty timeless, so you'll be able to bring swimsuits that fit into this category back out time and time again, making them a great investment.

Offering a sophisticated and grown-up look, tonal brown swimwear will work well paired with other neutrals and accented with gold and white for a gorgeous holiday look.

These hues look great with a tan too, so you may want to keep these for the later part of your holiday when you're feeling particularly bronzed. The more 'body-like' your swimsuit is, for example with a simple curved or V-neckline, the more opportunities you have to wear it on holiday too, as it can be worn like a top and paired with floaty trousers or a maxi skirt, like at Zimmermann above, to help maximise on packing space.

Seaspray Seaspray Leila Bandeau Ruched Brown Swimsuit £94 at Next Seaspray is one of the best swimsuit brands, so while this piece carries a higher price point, you can guarantee the brand knows its stuff. The ruching through the body flatters curves, which complements the midriff sculpting technology built into the suit. With the option for a halter neck strap too, for added support, this is one stylish swimsuit with two ways to wear.

2. Florals for summer?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florals, for swimwear? Yes. Just as with mainstream fashion trends, when the sun is out, so are all the lovely bloom prints, in all shapes, sizes and guises. From abstract designs, to micros and retro-inspired iterations, you can not go wrong this summer (or any other) with a floral printed swimsuit or bikini.

A brilliant way of packing your favourite colours into your look, the high street is awash with floral swim options, so you can shop around. For great plus size swimwear options try the likes of Simply Be, who have lots of floral swim pieces, ready to up the ante on your holiday wardrobe.

This is a wide reaching trend, so opt for the colour palette and style that suits your personal style. Boden have some brilliant and bright florals this year that cover everything from tile prints to 70s-inspiration.

Cupshe Floral Swimsuit £28 at Cupshe This muted design has a delightfully vintage feel that is soft and summery for the months ahead. With a pastel base and bold orange accents, keep the rest of your accessories neutral and opt for tan leather sandals and an oversized raffia beach bag to keep things elegant. An easy to wear shape, this swimsuit features tummy control for added sculpting, while the gentle puckering down the sides offers light ruching that will help to give your silhouette a smooth finish.

3. Monochrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochrome is an all year classic, making it one of the easiest swimwear trends of 2025 to get hold of at all price points. Whether you opt for sleek and sporty stripes like Dior, or abstract floral like Michael Kors, there is no doubt that keeping things black and white is a key style for the season.

We often talk about black being the most flattering of colours, and the dark and muted hue can create a streamlined silhouette, but also think about the placement of your white print. Optical illusion, central panel prints, or clever seam detailing can help to gently sculpt and lengthen your silhouette, even without any internal tummy control panels.

And remember, particularly if you're looking for the best swimsuit for pale skin, black can be quite a draining colour, so think about the split of the black and white and the proximity of any black panelling to your face. The closer it is, the more draining it can be as a hue.

Pour Moi High Line Tummy Control Swimsuit £42 at John Lewis A timeless design, sporty stripes and monochrome go hand in hand. The darker, high-waisted bottom part of this swimsuit helps to give the impression of longer legs, by lengthening your lower torso, thanks to the high waist cut. The angled stripes, draw the eye up and down the body, again giving height to your silhouette, while also framing and creating a fuller bust.

4. Abstract Print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Go loud and proud to the pool this summer with a maximalist print. Colourful mark making is a surefire way of bringing your swimsuit or bikini up-to-date and we're seeing in particular a lot of abstract prints that give a nod to fashion's ongoing love affair with all things animal.

From leopard spots to tiger stripes, these abstract iterations feel fresher than the classics, giving your ocean side look a more directional finish. For A-lister style, opt for the matching sarong or kaftan for a really glamourous look.

John Lewis John Lewis Cayman Bandeau Swimsuit, Multi Multi £25.20 at John Lewis This attractive swimsuit is on offer, making it absolute style steal. Wearable as both a halter or a bandeau style, the bust area features light padding for gentle support, and the halter neck straps add to the uplift on offer. The knot front detailing is subtle, but helps to draw the eye in and up, lengthening your frame. Pick out a colour from the print as an accent to help you select your accessories.

5. Crochet

This boho style trend is one that often filters back onto our radar in the summer months, thanks to its easy instant holiday vibes. When it comes to the swimwear trends 2025, we're not just seeing crochet cover-ups, but crochet swimsuits, bikini tops and briefs too. On a designer level, you have the likes of Elie Saab and Missoni, flying the flag for this craft-driven trend, and while it isn't the most practical for swimming in, it does look gorgeous as poolside attire. If you want swimwear that is a little more practical, you don't have to abandon this style altogether. Inject crochet into your beach bag, or as a chic beach skirt, for sipping those cocktails in style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calzedonia Triangle Bikini Top Classic Crochet £45 at Calzedonia Making some of the best underwear, this Italian lingerie brand uses its know how for great fitting swimwear. Available in white or a spring-ready sage green, we love the delicate scalloped edges and tie details, trimmed with gold for a luxury feel. With a light level of support and slim tie straps, this is best suited to those with smaller busts, or those who need less bust support.

6. Colour blocking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to flattering swimsuit trends for 2025, colour blocking is where it's at. A clever use of colour can help to create longer and leaner silhouettes, as the use of various hues can help to create focal points, drawing your attention in a particular direction or area. As a general rule, you will almost always want to go for darker briefs or bottom half, or use colour blocking to create panel detailing that delivers an almost optical illusion down a centre panel; this can help to create the appearance of fuller busts, narrowed waistlines and longer legs.

Colour blocking is a swimsuit look that we would consider both trending and timeless. Think about 'what colour suits me', to help inform your decision, but generally speaking, opt for dark bases with brighter pops or panels for a stylish but fun finish.

Pour Moi make some of the best swimsuits for large busts, and the brand has a great use of colour too. As with print, the clever use of colour and make or break a look and this two piece uses colour to not just add a dose of dopamine to this swim set, but to help create a curvy finish. By putting the central panel of the briefs in a darker hue, the briefs narrow the waistline, while the bold side stripes create a curvy hip shape. Likewise, on the bikini top, the angled stripes give the impression of a fuller more rounded bust.

7. Cut Out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't scroll past this trend, this look doesn't have to be as extreme as it appeared on the runway. As always, as catwalk styles filter down to high street stores, brands make them more wearable and easier to digest, and this is very much the case with the cut out swimwear trend.

Look for keyhole details at the front or back, or side slashes that filled in with mesh, to give the impression of a cut out, while remaining relatively covered. Largely popular on swimsuits, you will see some two pieces with cut out details, but the level to which you embrace this trend really is down to how comfortable your are with it. All we're saying is, that you don't need to disregard it totally, just make it work for you - and don't forget the sun cream.

H&M Padded-Cup High Leg Swimsuit £27.99 at H&M If you want to give a nod to the cut out trend, without really revealing too much, then this swimsuit is the after. Available in forest green and a chocolate brown, the D-ring detailing at the bust, plus the keyhole cut out give this pared-back silhouette a directional fee. At under £30, it's a cost-effective swimsuit that you can bring out time and time again.

8. Beaded Swimsuits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not two things you would usually put together, but embellished swimwear is big news for 2025. Playing on the artisan feel that has swept through fashion, beaded swimwear doesn't deliver much in terms of practicality but it does make up for it in style. Beaded swimsuits are there for posing rather than pool dips, and largely their saving grace, apart from looking amazing, they can be doubled up as evening tops for dinner dates during holidays too, great for when packing space is limited.

You don't have to spend a total fortune to get this trending style, in fact, this great Next beaded swimsuit delivers the trend for under £55. To make this trend work from AM to PM, opt for simple, classic silhouettes, so that you get an almost 'body-like' piece, as this will make it more versatile as a wardrobe piece.

OCEANUS Willow Beaded Swimsuit £310 at Selfridges This tropical inspired design is quite the showstopper. For an elegant lounger look, pair with some sandals, a oversized straw hat, raffia tote and a pair of cat-eye shades. Come the evening, switch it up and add a pair of floaty palazzo trousers, or a breezy black maxi skirt and flats for an easy evening ensemble. Slip on a loose white linen shirt for added coverage that will still keep you cool.

What colour swimsuit is most flattering?

As a general rule, darker swimsuits are seen as being more 'flattering'. But if you're after a flattering swimsuit for pale skin, then a black swimsuit can leave you looking washed out. Generally speaking if you want a darker swimsuit, as they are deemed to be more flattering overall, a navy tone is often less harsh on paler skin tones. Cool skin tones look best with cool colours, while warmer skin tones can carry off vibrant bright hues.

Are Hunza G swimsuits still in style?

Hunza G swimsuits are definitely still in style. In fact, the brand's popularity has grown so much, you can now find some great Hunza G look-a-likes on the market too, which means you can get the crinkle trending fabric swimsuits for a lot less than the Hunza G designer price tag.

Regardless of the latest swimwear trends, the most important thing is to feel confident in your chosen swimsuit this summer. Make sure to choose a swimsuit that adequately fits, rather than worrying about the size label, as nothing will feel more uncomfortable than a swimsuit that is too tight or too baggy. While you can technically learn how to shrink a swimsuit, like with other pieces in your wardrobe, buying the right size, and then switching out if you change sizes, rather than holding onto old pieces is always better.

If you're struggling with which swimwear trend to choose, think about what will work with your existing summer wardrobe, as you'll want to team sandals, hats, beach cover-ups and bags with your chosen piece.

And finally, be realistic about the support your want from your swimwear. If having sculpting, shapewear style swimwear is important to you, put that before the trending looks. Similarly, if you need good bust support, you will be better off shopping from a lingerie retailer who makes swimwear, than perhaps a standard high street brand.