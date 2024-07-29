How to choose the best colour swimsuit for pale skin - tips and expert advice

Finding the right swimwear can be tricky for anyone, but choosing the best colour swimsuit for pale skin is another challenge in the summer season. From the colours that will enhance your natural features to avoiding shades that can wash you out, this is a shopping task that requires a bit of know-how.

With the right advice, you can get a fabulous swimsuit that complements your skin tone, whilst also getting the correct swimwear for your body shape. For those with fair complexions, understanding the nuances of colour and how it interacts with your skin tone is key, so we're here to help. With the help of an expert we've put together some our top swimwear pieces, including some of the best bathing suits for women over 50, all with pale skin in mind.

If you're wondering what colour suits me, falling into the category of having cool undertones means certain shades will complement your natural colouring better than others. However, the wrong choice can leave you looking washed out or overly pale—we've all been there!

This is where expert advice is crucial, so we've spoken with Chelsie Tia, Fashion Lecturer and Trend Researcher at London College of Fashion, to get her top tips on selecting the best colour swimsuit for pale skin. Chelsie has a wealth of knowledge, offering insightful and practical advice that should get you shopping in no time.

Blue and Navy

Navy blue and other deep shades of blue are an excellent option for those looking for the best colour swimsuit for pale skin. This timeless colour has been a favourite choice for swimwear since the 1950s, often associated with classic, nautical-inspired looks.

"Shades of navy blue sit beautifully against paler skin," Chelsie says. "When paired with a polka dot or stripe print, navy blue is perfect for a retro-inspired beach look." This colour gives off a vintage feel while ensuring you look chic and stylish.

Boden Santorini Halter Neck Swimsuit £65 at Boden This navy swimsuit with a square neckline is elegant and timeless. Boden's boho swimwear is second to none, however, their collections also offer classic designs in great colours and patterns. Oysho Textured Stripe Triangle Swimsuit £39.99 at Oysho This is one of my Oysho top picks. And stripes never goes out of style, and this blue piece with removable cups and adjustable straps is certain to make you feel good pool-side or on the beach. Boux Avenue Sorrento plunge bikini top £27.20 at Boux Avenue If you're looking for a supportive and flattering bikini, then this cobalt blue bikini top is a great pick. You can also choose the top in the correct bra size from 30A to 38F.

Jewel Tones

While black is often worn for its slimming properties, it can be too harsh against pale skin. Instead, consider buying pieces in deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire or mulberry .

"A rich emerald green creates a more harmonious look and avoids the stark contrast that black can produce," Chelsie advises. This shade not only complements pale skin but also makes you look glamorous too.

Cool Dark Brown

Neutral shades like tan, beige or white can wash out pale complexions, making you look more ghostly than glowing. Instead, choose deep and cool-toned browns. "These colours add contrast without overwhelming your skin tone," Chelsie advises.

Plus, they pair beautifully with neutral-tone beach accessories like rattan sun hats or block heel sandals, creating a coordinated and sophisticated look for the beach or poolside.

Free People Backless Swimsuit £98 at Free People This textured one-piece features a low-cut back and a built in bra shelf, plus its double lined so you know it's durable and long-lasting too. South Beach Curve Printed Bikini Top £9 (was £20) at ASOS This printed bikini top is a winner if you're after a cool tone browns, and prefer patterned pieces to block colours. Plus this two-piece comes in sizes up to UK sizes 28 making it one of the best swimsuits for large busts. John Lewis Brushstroke Print Swimsuit £59 at John Lewis Covered in a brushstroke print, this swimsuit is designed with a classic scoop neckline and an open back design. And if you love this print but prefer one-pieces, then check out the bikini version available at John Lewis.

Coral, Red and Pink

If you have pale skin, you have cool undertones so to balance this, Chelsie recommends choosing warm shades like rosy corals or pinkish reds. People looking for the best colour swimsuit for pale skin often discount reds and pinks, but Chelsie explains why they're a great option:

"These colours help to bring out natural blush tones in your cheeks and lips, giving the illusion of a more tanned complexion," she advises. For an added touch of sophistication, she says ''try matching your lipstick and accessories to your swimsuit, this will complement your natural undertones''.

Seaspray Double Draped Swimsuit Coral £90 at Seaspray Suitable for hourglass shapes, this halter neck swimsuit is ultra flattering and stylish. The gentle ruching around the waist is ideal for those looking to accentuate their waist whilst smoothing over the tummy area. Hunza G Square Neck Swim Metallic Tangerine £165 at Hunza G Hunza G is a big name in the swimwear world, and is a great brand for those looking to invest in long lasting swimwear. This classic square neckline one-piece in tangerine is a fabulous pick. Or check out our Hunza G lookalikes if you're on a budget. Heidi Klein Ischia Halter Neck Swimsuit £245 at Heidi Klein A gorgeous blush pink swimsuit that features a bohemian print and finished with a halter neck tie. Plus Heidi Klein's swimwear is Pippa Middleton's go-to choice.

FAQs

What colour swimsuit is most flattering?

People often choose black swimsuits when on the hunt for flattering swimwear for your body shape, however, if you have pale skin it's best to choose shades which add dimension to your look.

Navy is a great alternative to black, so it tops our list when it comes to the best colour swimsuit for pale skin.

What colour swimsuit makes you look tan?

For people with naturally cool undertones, pinkish red shades are the best choice for giving you a healthy glow.

Chelsie advises, ''opt for coral, peach, or light pink shades to give the appearance of a subtle tan." Also, pastel colours like light blues or blush pink are excellent choices too.

What are the best bathing suit colours for pale skin and red hair?

The best bathing suits for pale skin and red hair are jewel tones, Chelsie advises, "choose emerald green or a deep teal colour" as they highlight the rich undertones of red hair and enhance your natural colouring through providing a contrasting colour.