I took these four vibrant Boden swimsuits on my holiday – and I've never felt more confident in swimwear

I've just arrived back from a week in the sun, and for once, I packed swimwear that I truly loved. I took four Boden swimsuits with me, and between the elevated prints and unexpectedly great support, they transformed my relationship with swimwear.

As a firm believer that the right swimwear can genuinely change how you feel on holiday, I've spent years searching for the best investment pieces. And like most people, I've ended up packing swimwear that looked good on the hanger, but let me down in real life. So when I went off for a week in the sun recently, I decided to invest in four new swimsuits from one of the best swimwear brands – Boden – and honestly, I don't think I've ever loved swimwear more.

It wasn't just that the prints were beautiful (although they are), but what struck me most was how supportive and well-fitting each piece was; this was especially noticeable in the one-pieces. Swimwear that holds everything in place is frustratingly rare, so I was relieved that these swimsuits are well and truly supportive.

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

The standout for me was the deep V-neck one-piece in a beautiful, bold Cerulean Blue (above left). At first, I didn't assume it would be as supportive on the bust because it didn't have adjustable straps on the back, something I've learnt to look out for. But to my surprise, it fit perfectly. It provided just enough lift, and I couldn't believe how secure I felt wearing it all day long. The ruched front was also incredibly flattering, cinching in just the right places, making this one of the best tummy control swimsuits. too.

Shop my Boden Swimwear Favourites

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

Usually, I always opt for one-pieces over bikinis out of habit and partly out of hesitation, but this time I thought, why not? And, with these styles, I was surprised at how comfortable and confident they made me feel.

The porto bikini has a unique boho print and a supportive fitting V-neck top that lifts and sculpts perfectly. The thick shoulder straps make sure everything stays in place all day long. What's great about this bikini top is that you can wear it styled with shorts or high-waisted linen trousers around the pool, and it doubles as a top.

If you're heading off anywhere warm this summer, or even just eyeing up a weekend by the coast in the UK, I would genuinely recommend giving Boden's swimwear a try. From supportive one-pieces to mood-boosting printed bikinis, their range has plenty of options to choose from, and you won't be disappointed.