I took these four vibrant Boden swimsuits on my holiday – and I've never felt more confident in swimwear
From mood-boosting one-pieces to the bikinis that changed my mind – these Boden swimwear pieces deserve a place in your suitcase
I've just arrived back from a week in the sun, and for once, I packed swimwear that I truly loved. I took four Boden swimsuits with me, and between the elevated prints and unexpectedly great support, they transformed my relationship with swimwear.
As a firm believer that the right swimwear can genuinely change how you feel on holiday, I've spent years searching for the best investment pieces. And like most people, I've ended up packing swimwear that looked good on the hanger, but let me down in real life. So when I went off for a week in the sun recently, I decided to invest in four new swimsuits from one of the best swimwear brands – Boden – and honestly, I don't think I've ever loved swimwear more.
It wasn't just that the prints were beautiful (although they are), but what struck me most was how supportive and well-fitting each piece was; this was especially noticeable in the one-pieces. Swimwear that holds everything in place is frustratingly rare, so I was relieved that these swimsuits are well and truly supportive.
The standout for me was the deep V-neck one-piece in a beautiful, bold Cerulean Blue (above left). At first, I didn't assume it would be as supportive on the bust because it didn't have adjustable straps on the back, something I've learnt to look out for. But to my surprise, it fit perfectly. It provided just enough lift, and I couldn't believe how secure I felt wearing it all day long. The ruched front was also incredibly flattering, cinching in just the right places, making this one of the best tummy control swimsuits. too.
Shop my Boden Swimwear Favourites
Best Overall
If you couldn't already tell, I love blue, and this decorative swimsuit offers the perfect colour, deep blue and emerald green print for blending into scenic ocean surroundings. If you're looking for bust support, this swimsuit style is ideal; the adjustable back straps ensure that you can find a comfortable and supportive fit, and the lightly padded fixed cups smooth and shape. What's great about this swimsuit is that I wore it styled with high-waisted white shorts during the daytime at lunch as well as for poolside activities. Pick from seven prints in this V-neck style.
Best Tummy Control
This cerulean blue swimsuit offers excellent bust support, the wide shoulder straps ensure maximum lift, and it feels secure when swimming, walking, or simply just lounging by the pool. The front of the swimsuit has a subtle ruching that works to smooth and flatter your tummy, and the elastane material offers tummy control too. If you're on the hunt for the best swimsuits for over 50 or at any age, consider this one-piece. This one-piece comes in sizes 6-22, and Boden offers long or regular lengths too. If you're a fan of this Greek-inspired print but not the style, check out the sporty zip swimsuit or the raglan sleeve swimsuit in the same beautiful material.
Best bust support
With supportive V-neck straps, this bikini top offers maximum bust support. The thick shoulder straps lift and sculpt, and the underband is sturdy and secure, so no matter whether you're swimming or walking, everything stays in place. I'm a UK 12 and a 34C, this bikini top fits true to size; however, if you have a larger bust size up accordingly. The padding is light and subtle, and doesn't feel too obvious or bulky, which is another standout feature.
Designed to be combined with the Porto range, you could style these bikini bottoms with any top, including the matching bikini top, or you could even try out the Porto Tankini Top that features the same vibrant print and supportive V-neck design. I got my usual dress size in these bottoms, however, the fit is slightly more fitted than expected, so I would reccomend going up a size for a comfortable feel.
Best print
This tropical print bikini top caught my eye, and as someone who usually hesitates when it comes to wearing bikinis, I was pleasantly surprised with the fit and feel of this top. It features an adjustable halterneck tie for a comfortable fit, and the lightly padded cups are flattering too. The bold colours bring a playful energy to poolside lounging to beach days, and the string design means you level up on your tan.
These string bottoms were surprisingly flattering. With adjustable side straps and a full coverage design, they were extremely comfortable to wear. I went for my usual dress size, and they fit perfectly. Choose from sizes 6-20, and from a wide range of beautiful prints and patterns from botanical to paisley.
Usually, I always opt for one-pieces over bikinis out of habit and partly out of hesitation, but this time I thought, why not? And, with these styles, I was surprised at how comfortable and confident they made me feel.
The porto bikini has a unique boho print and a supportive fitting V-neck top that lifts and sculpts perfectly. The thick shoulder straps make sure everything stays in place all day long. What's great about this bikini top is that you can wear it styled with shorts or high-waisted linen trousers around the pool, and it doubles as a top.
If you're heading off anywhere warm this summer, or even just eyeing up a weekend by the coast in the UK, I would genuinely recommend giving Boden's swimwear a try. From supportive one-pieces to mood-boosting printed bikinis, their range has plenty of options to choose from, and you won't be disappointed.
