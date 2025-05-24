Not keen on kegels? Pelvic tilts are the 'gentle but powerful' alternative to improve strength - here's how to do them

Along with the muscles deep in the core and the pelvic floor, the pelvic tilt exercise targets the glutes and lower back, making this simple exercise ideal for improving mobility and posture, and firing up the muscles at the start of a lower-body workout.

Alternatively, you could do them to wind down from your Pilates home workout or as a way to stretch out if you spend your days sitting at a desk. The movement is a "gentle but powerful way to reconnect with your core and realign the spine," says Paola Di Lanzo, a personal trainer, Pilates instructor, and the founder of Paola's Body Barre. "Pelvic tilts improve spinal mobility by encouraging articulation through the lower back and pelvis, which is great for people who sit for long periods."

Want to try? Whether you want another mobility exercise to add to your list or an alternative to kegels, pelvic tilts are a good idea. Here, Paola explains the best way to do them.

What is the pelvic tilt exercise?

Pelvic tilts are simple exercises done on a yoga mat or the floor. You don't need any equipment and anyone can do them, including those new to exercise or coming back from an injury, provided there's doctor approval.

The exercise targets the deep core muscles, such as the transverse abdominis, multifidus, and pelvic floor. This makes pelvic tilts different from exercises like the plank, which target the superficial muscles like the rectus abdominus (abs) and obliques. You can't see your deep core muscles, but they are essential for everything from good posture to hip mobility.

If you need help visualising a pelvic tilt, Di Lanzo has advice. "As you exhale into the tilt, visualise lifting the pelvic floor muscles upward, almost like a gentle 'zipping up' from the base of the pelvis," she says. "This co-activation helps build strength and awareness without strain."

How to do the pelvic tilt exercise

The pelvic tilt exercise requires you to 'engage' your core, which is useful knowledge for other strength training and Pilates workouts. Here, Paola Di Lanzo reveals how do them right.

Lie down on the floor, using a yoga mat beneath you if that's more comfortable.

Take a breath in.

Exhale, tilt the pelvis by engaging your abdominal muscles and tilting your pelvis up slightly.

Gently imprint your lower back into the mat.

Hold that connection as you continue to breathe.

Release back to neutral on your next breath in, says Di Lanzo.

What is the pelvic tilt exercise good for?

Improving pelvic floor strength: "Pelvic tilts can improve core control, posture, and continence over time. They’re small, subtle, and incredibly effective, especially when combined with breath and intention," says Di Lanzo.

"Pelvic tilts can improve core control, posture, and continence over time. They’re small, subtle, and incredibly effective, especially when combined with breath and intention," says Di Lanzo. Better mobility: "This exercise improves spinal mobility by encouraging articulation through the lower back and pelvis, which is great for people who sit for long periods," she says.

"This exercise improves spinal mobility by encouraging articulation through the lower back and pelvis, which is great for people who sit for long periods," she says. Improving posture: "Pelvic tilts help bring awareness to posture," says the Pilates specialist. "Practising pelvic tilts encourages a neutral spine and corrects anterior pelvic tilt, which can help relieve lower back pain."

"Pelvic tilts help bring awareness to posture," says the Pilates specialist. "Practising pelvic tilts encourages a neutral spine and corrects anterior pelvic tilt, which can help relieve lower back pain." Connecting with the body: This exercise isn't just about the physical benefits, Di Lanzo says, "it’s about tuning in, not switching off" and bringing more awareness to your body and how it moves, fostering a better mind-body connection.

This exercise isn't just about the physical benefits, Di Lanzo says, "it’s about tuning in, not switching off" and bringing more awareness to your body and how it moves, fostering a better mind-body connection. Healthier sex life: If menopause symptoms have slowed your sex life, pelvic tilts could be a way to help rekindle the spark. Stronger pelvic floor muscles have been shown, in research by the University of New Mexico, to play an important role in orgasm, sexual satisfaction, and arousal.

How long should you hold pelvic tilts?

Holding the pelvic tilt for five to 10 seconds is a good place to start, says Di Lanzo. "The key is control and breath, and remembering that the exercise isn't about bracing or clenching. Instead, stay soft and connected."

If you're new to exercises like these, start with a couple of repetitions and focus on getting the form right before increasing the time you spend doing the pelvic tilt.

Try the movement a couple of times a week as part of a strength training or Pilates abs workout to see the benefit.

Pelvic tilt exercise vs bridge

If you're learning how to a bridge - another excellent core exercise to do at home - a pelvic tilt can be a good first step on the journey. However, they are different exercises.

The pelvic tilt is a gentle exercise that focuses on strengthening the deep core, lower back, and the glutes to an extent, while a bridge is a more power-based movement. During a bridge exercise, you lift your buttocks and hips off the floor, engaging the hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles.

Together, they make a perfect exercise pair for boosting lower-body strength, stability, and mobility.