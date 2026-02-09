How to watch Small Prophets, the BBC’s new sitcom, from anywhere - stream online

From Amandaland to Gavin and Stacey, the BBC has quite the track record when it comes to unmissable sitcoms. And they’ll be hoping to strike gold once more with their latest original series set to launch later this month, Small Prophets.

The star-studded cast boasts a mix of established legends and up-and-coming favourites, including the likes of Pearce Quigley (Cutting It), Mackenzie Crook (The Office, Pirates of the Caribbean), Jon Pointing (Big Boys) and Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal).

Here’s everything you need to know and how to tune in…

What is Small Prophets about?

Set in and around Manchester, the series follows a desperate man who finds himself turning to alchemy and all things mystical to get answers about his missing girlfriend.

The BBC’s synopsis for the series reads, 'One day Brian shares an old recipe involving rainwater, horse manure and more than a little alchemy. With recipe in hand, Sleep sets out (albeit with some scepticism) to create Homunculi - magical prophesying spirits that can predict the future.

'The series incorporates visually stunning animation elements throughout as we tell a story of friendships and hope, the magical and the mundane, and where secrets and lies lurk in a suburban cul-de-sac.'

Small Prophets | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Small Prophets in the UK

Small Prophets will air its first episode on Monday, February 9. The episode will be shown on BBC at 10pm, with new episodes airing weekly in the same time slot. There will be six episodes in total.

For those in the UK with a valid TV licence and hoping to watch another way, all episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from February 9.

