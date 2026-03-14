How to watch The Other Bennet Sister from anywhere - stream the Pride and Prejudice reimagining online

The Other Bennet Sister is one show you don't want to miss - trust us, we've already had a sneak peek and this one is well worth your time.

Based on Janice Hadlow's 2020 novel of the same name, the 10-part series airs from March 15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and is an innovative reimagining of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

However, this time, viewers follow the story of Mary Bennet, who got very little dedicated to her in the original novel that acted as source material.

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Viewed by her family as plain, and overlooked by most of society, Mary believes her worth is tied to her looks and ability to find a rich husband - two things enforced by those around her for her entire life.

Mary breaks free from her family to work out who she is, and to work out how to begin forging her own path - she wants more than simply being someone's wife. Her story is transformative, and beautifully told by the fantastic cast bringing the book to life.

There's no need to miss out on a single episode, as we share how to tune in to The Other Bennet Sister from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch The Other Bennet Sister, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episodes when they begin airing from March 15 at 8pm.

The first five episodes will available exclusively on BBC iPlayer at 6am, with a double bill weekly on BBC One at 8pm. Episodes 6-10 will be available on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 29 March at 6am.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an BBC iPlayer on demand account.

(Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Other Bennet Sister starts airing, but don't want to wait a moment to see this perfect period masterpiece, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy all 10 episodes available, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch The Other Bennet Sister on BBC iPlayer.

Ruth Jones plays Mrs Bennet in the show. Speaking about her role, she says, "Austen fans won’t be disappointed. There are so many nods to Pride and Prejudice - recognisable characters, iconic ballroom scenes, moments that make you think, 'I remember that.'"

"Janice Hadlow’s novel is crucial here; her vision of Mary allows the adaptation to examine society, our anxieties about fitting in, and the pressure of social norms."

The series filmed in Wales, where Ruth is from. Sharing her thoughts on this, she says, "I love coming back to Wales. I recognise so many crew members I’ve worked with before, and it makes me proud that we’re creating a production like this here. Locations like St Fagans Folk Museum are places I’ve known since childhood."