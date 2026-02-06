How to watch Lord of The Flies from anywhere - stream the new BBC adaptation online

For the first time ever, William Golding's classic 1954 novel, Lord of The Flies, has been adapted for television.

Two film versions have previously been released, the first in 1963 followed the second in 1990, but never before has the book been translated into a full series.

Airing from Sunday, February 8 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the four-part show has been adapted for TV by Adolescence writer Jack Thorne.

Remaining faithful to the original novel, the full cast of young, unknown actors tackle the difficult themes of the unpredictability of human nature, loss of innocence and boyhood masculinity - and what happens when all order is lost and tragedy ensues.

There's no need to miss out on one of the most exciting TV events of the year so far, as we share how you can tune in to Lord of The Flies from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Lord of The Flies in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch Lord of The Flies, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episodes when they begin airing from February 8 at 9.00pm.

You can either watch the episodes weekly when they air, or all at once if you prefer - they'll all be made available to view together on BBC iPlayer on demand on the day the first episode is shown.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for an iPlayer on demand account.

Lord of the Flies | Official trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Lord of The Flies from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Lord of The Flies starts airing, but don't want to wait a moment to see what could possibly go wrong when a group of schoolboys are stranded on a tropical island with no adults, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy all four episodes available, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Lord of The Flies on BBC iPlayer.

David McKenna takes the role of Piggy in the series. As an unknown actor, he's spoken about what it was like to audition for such a big show.

David says, "I loved it. I did a self-tape, where I had to say if I were stranded on a desert island, who would I want to be stranded with and why? I said I would want to be stranded with the West End cast of Les Mis, because, you know, who else?"

"Then they called me back, and it was another self-tape. That time I read one of the scenes for Piggy, then I had a Zoom meeting, then they brought me in in-person and I met a few other boys."

"We went in and all read a group scene together. The last audition was in front of Nina Gold [casting director] and Jack Thorne [screenwriter]. About a week later I got a call to say I’d booked the job!"