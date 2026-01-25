How to watch the new series of Death in Paradise as release date and character twist are confirmed

Let’s face it, winter can be quite gloom-inducing and one thing that always gets me through is the release or return of some of my favourite dramas. There are still a few weeks to go until the Silent Witness season 29 starts and soon The Traitors will be over, but thankfully we’re about to get a much-needed dose of sunshine on our screens.

Death in Paradise is another long-running BBC drama that airs this time of year and season 15 is almost here, bringing us the glorious landscapes of the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Of course, the small island has more than its fair share of murders so it’s a good job DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) is skilled at solving them. His team will be a little different in Death in Paradise season 15 and that’s just one more reason why you’ll want to mark this release date in your calendars and brush up on how to watch it where you are.

When does the new season of Death in Paradise start?

It’s arriving later than we’re used to, but Death in Paradise season 15 will start on Friday 30th January. Apart from seasons 1 and 13, the BBC drama has always premiered in January, though usually a little earlier in the month. However, all good things are worth waiting for and fans like me will just be delighted to know that the countdown to the return of Mervin and the team is rapidly reaching the final stages.

How to watch Death in Paradise in the UK

If you’re based in the UK then it couldn’t be easier to watch the new season of Death in Paradise, as it will be broadcast at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer when it kicks off on 30th January. From then on, episodes will continue to air in the same time slot every week.

Anyone who misses an instalment of Death in Paradise season 15 doesn’t have to worry, as they can catch up for free via BBC iPlayer, where all the past seasons are also available. That also means if you missed either the 2025 Christmas special or the season 14 finale, you can enjoy them before the new series begins so you’re up-to-date.

How to watch Death in Paradise from anywhere?

Due to the popularity of Death in Paradise, which has been airing since 2011, its broadcast on different channels in certain countries around the world. In France, it airs on France 2 and in the US you can watch the comedic crime show via PBS, though the exact release dates for these networks haven’t been confirmed yet.

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Death in Paradise season 15 starts then don’t worry! You can still enjoy the series as you normally would with the use of a Virtual Private Network, or VPN.

These allow you to change your IP address to that of an area where the show you want to watch is airing, meaning you can tune into your favourite programmes.

Death in Paradise season 15 cast changes explained: Who’s not coming back?

Whenever a show has amassed a legion of fans and has been going a long time, there are bound to be cast changes that are met with sadness and the departure of Officer Darlene Curtis is one of them. She appeared via video call in the Death in Paradise Christmas special as she was taking care of a sick aunt, but now it’s been confirmed that this was Ginny Holder’s last appearance as the beloved character.

Posting on social media, the shows said that they are "hugely grateful" to Ginny for "bringing her talent, personality and energy" to the part and wish her all the best. Perhaps there’s hope she could return, though, as they added, "Maybe we’ll catch up with her in Saint Marie down the line!".

In her stead, we will be getting a brand new police officer in Death in Paradise season 15 - Sergeant Mattie Fletcher (played by Catherine Garton). She’ll be joining season 14’s new recruit, Sebastian Rose (Shaquille Ali-Yebuah), as well as DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and DI Mervin Wilson. Catherine has described her character as "tenacious" and teased drama to come.

"She's sassy, but she's like your big sister who will tell you what's what, but you can also come to her if you need to. You can have a laugh with her. She's very passionate about things, about her work and about the people that she grows to love, especially in the team. She’s also very determined, almost too determined sometimes," the actor said.

(Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin)

Whilst Mattie is an entirely new addition to the Death in Paradise cast, we will also get the return of a much more familiar face - Selwyn Patterson. At the beginning of the series he was more aloof and intimidating for the team, but we’ve got to know him so much more as time goes on and his friendship with bar owner Catherine Bordey is a particular highlight.

Last season she fought for him to get his job as Police Commissioner back but he chose not to accept the offer and left Saint Marie to visit his daughter Andrina. Now he’s back and we’ll have to see how things play out from here, as the BBC show wouldn’t be the same without Selwyn. Season 15 will also delve more into Mervin’s relationship with his newly-discovered half-brother Solomon, so there’s plenty to look forward to alongside the usual gripping cases.