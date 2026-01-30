Excited for the new season of Death in Paradise to start? Test your knowledge of the long-running BBC drama
Sun, sea and crime-solving keep us coming back for more but will you get 10/10?
Whether you’ve watched Death in Paradise from the very start or it’s a recent discovery for you, I think we can all agree this is exactly what we need to brighten up January.
Yes, there’s usually at least one murder per episode, but the comedic moments and gorgeous sunshine and scenery of the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie never fail to put a smile on people’s faces.
Many brilliant main cast members have come and gone over the years, making a lasting impression on us fans. But how well do you remember them and their stories? As we eagerly await the start of season 15 why not take our Death in Paradise quiz and find out…
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.