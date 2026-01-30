Excited for the new season of Death in Paradise to start? Test your knowledge of the long-running BBC drama

Whether you’ve watched Death in Paradise from the very start or it’s a recent discovery for you, I think we can all agree this is exactly what we need to brighten up January.

Yes, there’s usually at least one murder per episode, but the comedic moments and gorgeous sunshine and scenery of the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie never fail to put a smile on people’s faces.

Many brilliant main cast members have come and gone over the years, making a lasting impression on us fans. But how well do you remember them and their stories? As we eagerly await the start of season 15 why not take our Death in Paradise quiz and find out…

