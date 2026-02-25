Take our Prince Louis quiz to test your knowledge on the adorable royal
He's the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child - how much do you know about him?
Prince Louis might only be seven but he's one of the most recognisable children across the world and is known for his mischievous antics. From covering his mum Kate's mouth with his hand at the Jubilee Pageant in 2022 to blowing out Princess Charlotte's candle at Together at Christmas, everyone loves a hilarious Louis moment.
We've not seen him as much in recent years, though with everything from Easter to Trooping the Colour yet to come, we're sure to get at least a few adorable appearances from the Prince and Princess of Wales's son someday soon.
So, how much do you know about Prince Louis - can you get 10/10 on our quiz?
